Spring/summer handbag trends 2026: the 6 styles that will instantly elevate your wardrobe

The spring/summer 2026 handbag trends are nothing short of standout. Full of character, colour, texture and larger-than-life silhouettes, after the practical demands of autumn/winter, where a bag's required to handle both our essentials and the British weather, there's something liberating about welcoming into our wardrobes handbags that feel lighter, brighter, and bring fun to our outfits.

While brown handbags were the backbone of autumn/winter accessories, for spring/summer, expect to see statement hues replacing winter neutrals, with citrus brights and pastels bringing a boost to summer dressing. Texture will also play a key role - think woven leather and embellished finishes that will elevate even the simplest of outfits, while oversized silhouettes are teamed with prints for ultimate impact.

So whether you're looking for a holiday-ready tote, an office-friendly shoulder bag or a wedding guest crossbody that will upgrade your summer capsule wardrobe, the catwalks of spring/summer 2026 offer a plethora of options. Below, I've curated the trends worth knowing and the styles worth investing in.

6 SPRING/SUMMER BAG TRENDS 2026 you'll actually want to wear

While the spring/summer handbag trends 2026 are inspired by the best designer handbags spotted at the latest set of runway shows, as the season progresses, we can expect to see the key trends filter onto the high street, delivering more affordable options, and most likely, a good selection of designer lookalikes to help pep up your wardrobe.

This piece will be updated with new season shopping options, as relevant designs become available, and as collections drop into stores.

1. Wicker

Wicker has long been a summer handbag staple, but for spring/summer 2026, there's a notable shift towards colourful leather woven into classic wicker styles, giving the trend a more timeless and luxurious feel, perfect for boosting summer outfit ideas. This woven leather construction opens up the door for richer colour palettes and adds a sturdier, more structured finish, making these bags suitable for more than the beach. On the runways, we saw oversized clutches at Bottega Veneta, 70s-style holdalls at Miu Miu and pastel top-handles at Fendi, all breathing new life into the wicker bag trend.

These pieces are wonderfully versatile. Add one to a pared-back look to introduce some texture and depth, or lean into a maximalist vibe by pairing it with prints and playful summer separates. For some extra detail, incorporate another one of next season's must-have accessories and add a bag charm or two.

2. Embellished

Beads, sequins, studs and appliqué are no longer reserved for evening bags. This season, they appeared on the runway in a range of handbag styles, from fringed totes at Etro to classic crossbodies at Fendi, confirming that embellished bags have officially moved into daywear.

Styling-wise, there are two routes to explore. For a minimalist take, let the embellished bag be the focal point: keep the rest of the look pared-back with clean lines, neutral tones and minimal print. If you prefer a more maximalist mood, look to the Etro runway and mix in patterned denim, printed blouses or textured separates to create an ensemble that's rich, layered and full of character.

3. Vanity Cases

There were mini trunks at Louis Vuitton and Ferrari and concertina-style cases at Victoria Beckham, offering a fresh silhouette for next season's bag selection. Vanity cases are emerging as a kitsch alternative to the classic top-handle bag, adding a touch of whimsy while still feeling chic, structured and undeniable grown-up.

Roomy enough for the essentials (only) and often available with a crossbody strap, this is one of the few mini bag trends that genuinely works for day-to-day wear. Sleek neutral versions elevate workwear, while brighter styles bring a playful pop of colour to holiday outfits and summer event dressing.

4. Fun Bags

The novelty bag trend has been slowly growing in recent years, with designers Moschino and Thom Browne leading the charge. For the spring/summer 2026 bag trend, it comes into its own, with brands embracing whimsy through unexpected shapes and playful motifs that feel more like conversation starters than everyday handbags. We spotted this at Wimbledon last summer, with numerous fun bags from the likes of Lulu Guinness used to pep up tennis-goers outfits, but for 2026, there are fruit-inspired minis at Cult Gaia, spring onions clutches at Jacquemus, bird crossbodies at Chloé and saucepan top-handles at Moschino, blurring the line between fashion and art, and adding a touch of fun.

Believe it or not, you can incorporate these bags into a grown-up wardrobe without compromising on style. Look at them as a way to add personality to simple staples like a white dress, oversized suit or denim, or a fun evening option that feels fresh and interesting.

5. Utilitarian

Set to be one of the most wearable handbag trends of spring/summer 2026, the utilitarian bag offers a practical yet sophisticated alternative to the season's more playful styles. Designers have leaned into practicality with multiple-pocket silhouettes, durable fabrics and hardware finishes such as buckles and clasps. There were structured messenger shapes at Miu Miu, roomy crossbodies at Prada and holdalls at Acne Studios; pieces designed to work hard without compromising on style.

What makes this trend so appealing for everyday wear is its versatility. In neutral colourways such as black, khaki and tan, they slot effortlessly into a spring capsule wardrobe, but also work for the rest of the year too. Style with relaxed tailoring for the office or pair with double denim at the weekend for an easy, casual look with edge.

6. Square Totes

The square tote feels like a natural evolution of the tote trend we've seen throughout this year, which has largely centred around oversized, slouchy shapes in relaxed fabrics. For spring/summer 2026, designers have reworked the staple with a sharper, more structured approach. The result is a clean, square silhouette that swaps soft folds for bold lines and edges, giving the classic tote a modern update. From large, boxy carryalls at Miu Miu to neat and slim versions at Bottega Veneta, the square tote offers a fresh take on something familiar.

Ideal for work, commuting or travel, square totes still offer generous space, making it the go-to everyday bag. Neutral colours keep the look timeless, while bolder shades combined with the new shape add interest.

FAQS

Are bag charms still in for 2026?

Yes, the trend has grown far beyond Labubus, with designers fully embracing the trend on the runway. We saw floral charms at Fendi, miniature notebooks at Coach and chunky silver keyrings at Rabanne. They add a playful, personalised touch, making your bag unique to you, and are an easy way to upgrade bags you already own.