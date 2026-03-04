Kate Moss goes back to her boho roots in a breezy midi dress that has us dreaming of warmer weather

Spotted out in Paris on 3 March, Kate Moss reminded us all that she is the original boho queen by stepping out in a breezy, paisley-printed midi dress with an easy A-line cut, relaxed fit and a softly cinched-in drawstring waist.

In Paris for Fashion Week, we're used to A-listers dressing sharply for their front row appearances, which made Kate Moss's relaxed look even more unexpected and pleasurable as she tackled the cobbled streets in her laidback attire.

Elevated casual wear, boho style is never out of favour in warmer weather, and Kate added a tougher spin with black, lace-up leather ankle boots and a coordinating leather handbag, which toned down the bohemian ensemble and added a fashion-forward spin.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Kate Moss's Boho Spring Style

R.Vivimos Casual Vacation Dress £32.99 at Amazon With the same easy-going cut as Kate's boho midi, this dress boasts a similar paisley print and also has the same long, voluminous sleeves as her style. Shoppers say they 'love the soft material,' and find its shape to be 'flattering for anyone with curves,' too. Office Avery Slim Heel Lace Up Ankle Boots £65 (was £85.99) at Office Made from real leather, these boots feature a side zip that makes getting them on and off super easy despite their sophisticated lace-up look. A sleek, squared-off toe adds a contemporary touch. Nordstrom Bezel Cubic Zirconia Station Long Necklace £37.54 (was £57.75) at Nordstrom Is any boho outfit complete without a long, draped necklace? This affordable piece from Nordstrom features marquise-cut crystals to bring a subtle sparkle to the chain. Shoppers say it is 'very well made and looks elegant.' Boden Boho Tie Neck Kaftan £89 at Boden This loose fitting midi dress is made from 100% cotton for a breathable touch that will see you right through the summer. The blue hue is bold and bright for a colourful, spring-ready style and it's also available in petite. M&S Leather Lace-Up Block Heel Ankle Boots £140 at M&S These real leather ankle boots emulate Kate Moss's boho-meets-rocker style perfectly, with shoppers saying they 'are extremely comfortable and just the right heel size to give you a bit of height.' While others add that 'the leather is nice and soft.' H&M Shoulder Bag £27.99 at H&M Simple, timeless and practical, this black, faux-leather shoulder bag from H&M is a staple that you can carry as an effortless, everyday bag no matter the occasion. Like Kate's style, it has some subtle gold-toned hardware for added textural interest.

While we’re waiting for the right weather to start rotating through the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, an ankle boot is just the style to keep on hand. Paired with a midi dress like Kate’s, they offer warmth and practicality for early spring and allow us to transition into the lighter dresses in our spring capsule wardrobes before the season has fully settled.

The look is ideal for relaxed evenings, too. If you’re on the hunt for date night outfit ideas that can work for moderately warmer nights, there’s no better inspiration than Kate’s effortless style.

The loose fit of her dress is one that’s so easy to style across the spring and summer, with the light and floaty fit offering an airy finish. A simple pair of flip-flops and a rattan crossbody can amp up the warm-weather look when summer eventually hits, but Kate’s black ankle boots are exactly what we’re going to be wearing with dresses like this for now.