Kate Moss goes back to her boho roots in a breezy midi dress that has us dreaming of warmer weather
She styled the spring-ready piece with black leather accessories
Spotted out in Paris on 3 March, Kate Moss reminded us all that she is the original boho queen by stepping out in a breezy, paisley-printed midi dress with an easy A-line cut, relaxed fit and a softly cinched-in drawstring waist.
In Paris for Fashion Week, we're used to A-listers dressing sharply for their front row appearances, which made Kate Moss's relaxed look even more unexpected and pleasurable as she tackled the cobbled streets in her laidback attire.
Elevated casual wear, boho style is never out of favour in warmer weather, and Kate added a tougher spin with black, lace-up leather ankle boots and a coordinating leather handbag, which toned down the bohemian ensemble and added a fashion-forward spin.
Get Kate Moss's Boho Spring Style
While we’re waiting for the right weather to start rotating through the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, an ankle boot is just the style to keep on hand. Paired with a midi dress like Kate’s, they offer warmth and practicality for early spring and allow us to transition into the lighter dresses in our spring capsule wardrobes before the season has fully settled.
The look is ideal for relaxed evenings, too. If you’re on the hunt for date night outfit ideas that can work for moderately warmer nights, there’s no better inspiration than Kate’s effortless style.
The loose fit of her dress is one that’s so easy to style across the spring and summer, with the light and floaty fit offering an airy finish. A simple pair of flip-flops and a rattan crossbody can amp up the warm-weather look when summer eventually hits, but Kate’s black ankle boots are exactly what we’re going to be wearing with dresses like this for now.
