Forget hoodies and tracksuits – Lily Allen's travel outfit will ensure you look first class

Whilst most of us default to oversized hoodies and tracksuit bottoms, Lily Allen's brown double-breasted coat, white trainers, and Longchamp bag combination offers an elevated take on the classic travel outfit.

Arriving at London Euston on Monday, Lily Allen wore a long brown coat, yet what really made this outfit was the sleek shoulder bag. The L Looong Buckle-Strap Shoulder Bag is known for its elongated silhouette, and its sleek design instantly enhances her outfit – and yes, you can still buy it now.

The spring/summer handbag trends 2026 are favouring sculptural rectangular designs, and this bag hits the mark. Thanks to its elongated silhouette, curved shape and understated hardware, this shoulder bag feels both on-trend yet functional for everyday too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside her shoulder bag, she opted for fresh white trainers, a comfort-first choice that's ideal for long travel days, and black flared trousers that peek out from beneath her coat. The Natté Toile Double-Breasted from Miu Miu grounds the outfit, and the rich brown tone is a versatile choice.

Shop Lily's bag & similar styles

Longchamp L Looong Buckle-Strap Shoulder Bag | One Size View at Farfetch $683 at Farfetch If you're looking for a bag that does it all, this leather shoulder style should be a top contender. It's made from a supple cowhide leather and features a curved design that's inspired by a horseback saddle. Its elongated design means there is ample space for your everyday essentials. Charles & Keith Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag £85 at Charles & Keith Hunting for handbag designer lookalikes? Charles & Keith's collections are worth browsing. This black shoulder bag has a similar elongated design, and it features a sloping trapeze shape, adding to its sculptural appeal. Massimo Dutti Split Leather West Satchel Bag £169 at Massimo Dutti In a supple brown suede, this bag channels the same elongated silhouette of the Looong bag but with the addition of a textural finish. It has a spacious design that makes it perfect for everyday use, and a zip top to keep your belongings safe.

Shop Lily's Look

Stradivarius Stradivarius Long Double-Breasted Coat in Brown £65.99 at ASOS Layer up with this double-breasted coat this spring. It features smart structured shoulders and a soft brown shade that makes it a versatile choice. Layer over lightweight blouses, midi-dresses or even simple t-shirts. New Balance New Balance 740 in White £100 at Schuh These New Balance trainers feel perfectly retro as they channel the best white trainer styles of the late 90s. Ideal for everyday styling, these will work with a range of staples from laid-back denim to sharp tailored trousers. Skims Cotton Jersey Straight Leg Pants £72 at Skims If you're looking for comfort-first wardrobe staples, these straight-leg trousers are for you. They are made froman ultra-soft cotton jersey fabric, have a stretchy ribbed waistband with a drawstring for an adjustable fit.

The Longchamp Looong L Shoulder bag feels like a modern nod to equestrian heritage, with its elongated silhouette and subtle hardware. Sleek, yet spacious enough for everyday use, it's the kind of bag that will carry you through multiple seasons and occasions.

Adding a sleek shoulder bag to any travel outfit will ensure that your outfit looks put together without sacrificing comfort or practicality. When worn on the shoulder, it can instantly sharpen smart-casual outfits, showing that a well-chosen accessory can truly make all the difference.