I'm copying Nicole Kidman's elevated airport outfit next time I fly - it's low effort, but looks so polished

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely dreaming of jetting off somewhere hot at the moment. Surely January's almost over by now? It already feels like it's been weeks!

Cue Nicole Kidman to get me searching for flights. She was pictured jetting out of Sydney with her daughters, and her airport outfit alone is enough to make me want to go on holiday. We rarely see her so casual, but how chic does she look?

Never one to do things by halves, she swapped loungewear and leggings for a full outfit from the Chanel Pre-Spring 2026 collection. Talk about travelling in style! She paired some ecru-coloured flared trousers with a black logo print top and a leather bomber jacket. Her natural curls completed the look (and transported me back to the 1990s), plus her retro slim silhouette trainers perfectly tap into the trainer trends 2026.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Nicole's logo top, cream trousers and white trainers are an effortless combination that you might even be able to recreate with pieces you already have in your winter capsule wardrobe.

The leather bomber jacket really elevates it, but you could always swap in a suede jacket or even a blazer if you'd prefer. It's certainly a masterclass in styling classic pieces, and the really clever thing is that all of these basics would work well when you arrive at your destination, too.