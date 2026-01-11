Jump to category:
Back To Top

I'm copying Nicole Kidman's elevated airport outfit next time I fly - it's low effort, but looks so polished

Her cream trousers are a chic alternative to leggings

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Nicole Kidman jets out of Sydney with daughters Faith and Sunday Rose 04/01/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

I don't know about you, but I'm definitely dreaming of jetting off somewhere hot at the moment. Surely January's almost over by now? It already feels like it's been weeks!

Cue Nicole Kidman to get me searching for flights. She was pictured jetting out of Sydney with her daughters, and her airport outfit alone is enough to make me want to go on holiday. We rarely see her so casual, but how chic does she look?

Nicole Kidman jets out of Sydney with daughters Faith and Sunday Rose 04/01/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop the look

Nicole's logo top, cream trousers and white trainers are an effortless combination that you might even be able to recreate with pieces you already have in your winter capsule wardrobe.

The leather bomber jacket really elevates it, but you could always swap in a suede jacket or even a blazer if you'd prefer. It's certainly a masterclass in styling classic pieces, and the really clever thing is that all of these basics would work well when you arrive at your destination, too.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top