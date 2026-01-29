Jennifer Lawrence proves why this simple jeans outfit formula can elevate any denim look instantly
Her tailored coat and polished handbag levelled up her light-wash jeans
Jennifer Lawrence knows you can always rely on this jeans outfit formula to elevate even the most laidback of jeans. And having seen her step out for one of the chicest events of the year, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, we're certain that this polished but pared-back aesthetic is one we're bookmarking for future weekends.
In a pair of high-leg, light-wash, puddle jeans (a style with a longer hem that essentially pools at the floor), despite the elegance of the event, Jennifer Lawrence managed to make this look appear effortlessly stylish. Adding a white t-shirt, for a classic palette, Jennifer relied on a beautiful, tailored wool coat to do all the heavy lifting in her outfit. Offering a polished and pulled-together finish.
And of course, pairing the outfit with one of the top spring/summer handbag trends 2026, in the form of Dior’s brand new Cigale bag, only sealed the deal further. Crafted from sleek black leather with statement silver hardware and a sweet bow detail, the final look was understated, cool and glamorous.
Get Jennifer's Look
These flattering jeans are cut with a high rise and skim the leg to fall into a straight cut that puddles at the floor. Still one of the denim trends 2026, puddle jeans, and those longer hemlines that pretty much cover your shoes are still carrying fashion currency, so don't feel the need to go too short.
Emulating Jennifer's tailored coat, this classic cut design can live in your winter capsule wardrobe for years to come. The androgynous fit adds polish to any look, even the most relaxed styles of denim, while the 45% wool content promises to add cosiness to cold-weather days.
We'd love to get our hands on Dior’s Cigale bag, but as one of the best designer bags, this new launch is way out of our budget, and thanks to its freshness, we haven't spotted any designer lookalikes yet. However, this Charles & Keith tote is delivering a similarly stylish look and feel.
Available in short, regular and long leg lengths, you can get the ideal fit with these River Island jeans. Their light wash brings a casual touch to the flattering straight leg, with a high rise waist and neat stitched detailing add a polished finish to the design.
Tailored coats are one of the most versatile winter coat trends, with their timeless design never going out of style. Ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, the polished silhouette is a casual wear hero that instantly elevates even the simplest of looks.
Alongside any jeans that play into the denim trends for 2026, but especially when paired with relaxed, light-washed denim, the tailored coat provides an easy, throw-on layer that can take an outfit from feeling super casual to perfectly polished in seconds.
To complete her look, Jennifer, despite being in casual jeans, completed her look with a pair of heeled pumps for added height and style, offering a more occasion-ready finish to the relaxed ensemble. A speedy way of dressing up denim, look to the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 for extra direction on which heels will add the most timely feel.
