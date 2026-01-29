Jennifer Lawrence proves why this simple jeans outfit formula can elevate any denim look instantly

Jennifer Lawrence knows you can always rely on this jeans outfit formula to elevate even the most laidback of jeans. And having seen her step out for one of the chicest events of the year, Christian Dior’s Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026, we're certain that this polished but pared-back aesthetic is one we're bookmarking for future weekends.

In a pair of high-leg, light-wash, puddle jeans (a style with a longer hem that essentially pools at the floor), despite the elegance of the event, Jennifer Lawrence managed to make this look appear effortlessly stylish. Adding a white t-shirt, for a classic palette, Jennifer relied on a beautiful, tailored wool coat to do all the heavy lifting in her outfit. Offering a polished and pulled-together finish.

And of course, pairing the outfit with one of the top spring/summer handbag trends 2026, in the form of Dior’s brand new Cigale bag, only sealed the deal further. Crafted from sleek black leather with statement silver hardware and a sweet bow detail, the final look was understated, cool and glamorous.

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

Get Jennifer's Look

Tailored coats are one of the most versatile winter coat trends, with their timeless design never going out of style. Ideal for smart casual outfit ideas, the polished silhouette is a casual wear hero that instantly elevates even the simplest of looks.

Alongside any jeans that play into the denim trends for 2026, but especially when paired with relaxed, light-washed denim, the tailored coat provides an easy, throw-on layer that can take an outfit from feeling super casual to perfectly polished in seconds.

To complete her look, Jennifer, despite being in casual jeans, completed her look with a pair of heeled pumps for added height and style, offering a more occasion-ready finish to the relaxed ensemble. A speedy way of dressing up denim, look to the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 for extra direction on which heels will add the most timely feel.