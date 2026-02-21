Sandra Bullock's turn-up jeans and chunky black boots are the chic uniform that will see you through the cold snap
Love turn-up jeans but don't know how to style them? Sandra's look is a masterclass
Sandra Bullock is one of those A-list stars you don't see away from the red carpet very often, but whenever we do, I always want to copy what she's wearing.
She's pictured here in LA last month, and she's wearing exactly the kind of key pieces that together make up an elevated, minimalist look that just exudes elegance. Not only are her blue turn-up jeans flattering and on-trend, but they also perfectly show off her chunky black ankle boots. Add in a simple but warm roll neck knit and some circular sunglasses, and this is an outfit that would work for any occasion.
As is so often the case when I find myself coveting a celebrity's style, some of the key components of her look are by The Row. Sandra's roomy black shoulder bag is the £2,410 Park Large leather tote bag, and her boots appear to be the £1,709 Nobilis style by the brand, too. Hoping to spend a bit less? I've been shopping around the virtual high street to help you. Thank me later...
Shop Sandra's look
I really rate Next denim, and with these you really do get two for the price of one. Two pairs of jeans (one a slightly darker blue wash) for £40 is almost unbeatable, plus they look so chic with ballet flats, a shirt and a leather belt as they're styled on the model.
These are some of the best winter boots I've seen on the high street this season. One happy customer wrote: "They are comfy enough to wear all day as they have soft innner soles. What I like about them is that from above they don't look too chunky. I am 5'3" and size 8 and big chunky boots look silly on me. I also like how high they come - so with black leggings and chunky socks they look great."
This bag is still an investment piece, but you'll certainly save a lot of money by choosing this one instead of Sandra's bag by The Row. This has got that very minimalist, no logo, leather look loved by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose style everyone is talking about thanks to the new show Love Story.
No winter capsule wardrobe would be complete without a roll neck knit, and this one was reduced to half price when it looked like spring was on the horizon. Lucky us, it's cold again and we can snap it up in the sale!
Turn-up jeans are likely to go the distance this year if you look at the denim trends 2026. And Sandra's certainly not the only fan - Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the stars we've recently spotted championing cuffed jeans.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
