Jump to category:
Back To Top

Sandra Bullock's turn-up jeans and chunky black boots are the chic uniform that will see you through the cold snap

Love turn-up jeans but don't know how to style them? Sandra's look is a masterclass

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Sandra Bullock in LA on 23/01/2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Sandra Bullock is one of those A-list stars you don't see away from the red carpet very often, but whenever we do, I always want to copy what she's wearing.

She's pictured here in LA last month, and she's wearing exactly the kind of key pieces that together make up an elevated, minimalist look that just exudes elegance. Not only are her blue turn-up jeans flattering and on-trend, but they also perfectly show off her chunky black ankle boots. Add in a simple but warm roll neck knit and some circular sunglasses, and this is an outfit that would work for any occasion.

As is so often the case when I find myself coveting a celebrity's style, some of the key components of her look are by The Row. Sandra's roomy black shoulder bag is the £2,410 Park Large leather tote bag, and her boots appear to be the £1,709 Nobilis style by the brand, too. Hoping to spend a bit less? I've been shopping around the virtual high street to help you. Thank me later...

Sandra Bullock in LA 23/01/2026

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Sandra's look

Turn-up jeans are likely to go the distance this year if you look at the denim trends 2026. And Sandra's certainly not the only fan - Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the stars we've recently spotted championing cuffed jeans.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top