Sandra Bullock's turn-up jeans and chunky black boots are the chic uniform that will see you through the cold snap

Sandra Bullock is one of those A-list stars you don't see away from the red carpet very often, but whenever we do, I always want to copy what she's wearing.

She's pictured here in LA last month, and she's wearing exactly the kind of key pieces that together make up an elevated, minimalist look that just exudes elegance. Not only are her blue turn-up jeans flattering and on-trend, but they also perfectly show off her chunky black ankle boots. Add in a simple but warm roll neck knit and some circular sunglasses, and this is an outfit that would work for any occasion.

As is so often the case when I find myself coveting a celebrity's style, some of the key components of her look are by The Row. Sandra's roomy black shoulder bag is the £2,410 Park Large leather tote bag, and her boots appear to be the £1,709 Nobilis style by the brand, too. Hoping to spend a bit less? I've been shopping around the virtual high street to help you. Thank me later...

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Sandra's look

Next The Set 2 Pack Wide Leg Turn Up Hem Jeans Mid Blue/Dark Blue £40 at Next I really rate Next denim, and with these you really do get two for the price of one. Two pairs of jeans (one a slightly darker blue wash) for £40 is almost unbeatable, plus they look so chic with ballet flats, a shirt and a leather belt as they're styled on the model. Bayeas High Waist Cuffed Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans £66.78 at Nordstrom This straight leg style is available in three washes, and in sizes 24 to 32. I personally love high rise jeans, and while these will look great with boots while it's cold, you can switch to socks and loafers as we head towards spring. Dorothy Perkins Straight Jean With Turn Up £27.19 at Amazon I was so sceptical about buying jeans on Amazon, but I've found some of my best denim on the site. These are 100% cotton for anyone who prefers jeans without stretch, and for less than £30, you really can't go too far wrong. M&S Leather Chelsea Block Heel Boots £68 at M&S These are some of the best winter boots I've seen on the high street this season. One happy customer wrote: "They are comfy enough to wear all day as they have soft innner soles. What I like about them is that from above they don't look too chunky. I am 5'3" and size 8 and big chunky boots look silly on me. I also like how high they come - so with black leggings and chunky socks they look great." Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Bucket Bag £199 at Massimo Dutti This bag is still an investment piece, but you'll certainly save a lot of money by choosing this one instead of Sandra's bag by The Row. This has got that very minimalist, no logo, leather look loved by Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose style everyone is talking about thanks to the new show Love Story. EAST 42ND Stretchy Wool Rich Turtleneck Jumper £60 (was £120) at John Lewis No winter capsule wardrobe would be complete without a roll neck knit, and this one was reduced to half price when it looked like spring was on the horizon. Lucky us, it's cold again and we can snap it up in the sale!

Turn-up jeans are likely to go the distance this year if you look at the denim trends 2026. And Sandra's certainly not the only fan - Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the stars we've recently spotted championing cuffed jeans.