I never would have thought to pair a fedora hat with a puffer coat, but nobody makes layering up look as chic as Jennifer Aniston

She swapped a knitted beanie for a very stylish fedora

Jennifer Aniston Braces the Freeze on a Cozy New York Walk 15/01/2026
Jennifer Aniston is forever a style icon, whether she's dressed up to present the news as her character on The Morning Show, or she's all bundled up to take a walk through New York City, as she is here.

She's pictured here back in January, wearing a pair of blue light wash jeans with a subtle wide leg shape, adding a khaki puffer coat, which is thought to be by Celine, plus a pair of white trainers. A simple outfit formula that you and I probably both have in our wardrobes, but it was the hat that topped things off.

Shop Jennifer's look

There's still time to get plenty of wear from a puffer coat this year, and it's no exaggeration to say they won't ever go out of style, so it's a worthwhile investment.

Khaki makes for a much softer alternative to black, and pairs well with blue jeans and black and white accessories, as Jennifer proved. I personally much prefer a longer puffer like this one, rather than a shorter jacket. I'd advise leaning into the oversized silhouette and teaming yours with baggy jeans like Jennifer's instead of trying to balance it out with skinny jeans.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

