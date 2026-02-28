I never would have thought to pair a fedora hat with a puffer coat, but nobody makes layering up look as chic as Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is forever a style icon, whether she's dressed up to present the news as her character on The Morning Show, or she's all bundled up to take a walk through New York City, as she is here.

She's pictured here back in January, wearing a pair of blue light wash jeans with a subtle wide leg shape, adding a khaki puffer coat, which is thought to be by Celine, plus a pair of white trainers. A simple outfit formula that you and I probably both have in our wardrobes, but it was the hat that topped things off.

With a puffer coat, most people (including myself) would probably reach for a knitted beanie on a cold day, but Jen looked every inch the A-lister by adding a fedora hat to her cosy look. Sunglasses, a black scarf and a coordinating handbag completed the look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Jennifer's look

There's still time to get plenty of wear from a puffer coat this year, and it's no exaggeration to say they won't ever go out of style, so it's a worthwhile investment.

Khaki makes for a much softer alternative to black, and pairs well with blue jeans and black and white accessories, as Jennifer proved. I personally much prefer a longer puffer like this one, rather than a shorter jacket. I'd advise leaning into the oversized silhouette and teaming yours with baggy jeans like Jennifer's instead of trying to balance it out with skinny jeans.

