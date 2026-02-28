I never would have thought to pair a fedora hat with a puffer coat, but nobody makes layering up look as chic as Jennifer Aniston
She swapped a knitted beanie for a very stylish fedora
Jennifer Aniston is forever a style icon, whether she's dressed up to present the news as her character on The Morning Show, or she's all bundled up to take a walk through New York City, as she is here.
She's pictured here back in January, wearing a pair of blue light wash jeans with a subtle wide leg shape, adding a khaki puffer coat, which is thought to be by Celine, plus a pair of white trainers. A simple outfit formula that you and I probably both have in our wardrobes, but it was the hat that topped things off.
With a puffer coat, most people (including myself) would probably reach for a knitted beanie on a cold day, but Jen looked every inch the A-lister by adding a fedora hat to her cosy look. Sunglasses, a black scarf and a coordinating handbag completed the look.
Shop Jennifer's look
It's certainly not too late in the season to buy one of the best waterproof jackets. Don't be deceived by a fool's spring! This one will keep you toasty and dry until the sun comes out.
Jen's BFF and Friends co-star Courteney Cox is also a fan of a khaki puffer coat, and if you want to copy their A-list look on a budget, Zara is the place to go. This one's also available in black or brown.
This feels like a slightly wider cut than the straight-leg or bootcut jeans we so often see Jennifer wearing, but it really works. Levi's Ribcage jeans are some of my personal favourites, and Amazon customers seem to agree. One reviewer wrote of this style: "Finally found the perfect jeans!"
We recently reviewed these trainers and found them to be supremely comfortable. They slip on with minimal effort, and they're machine washable, so they tick all the right boxes for us!
There's still time to get plenty of wear from a puffer coat this year, and it's no exaggeration to say they won't ever go out of style, so it's a worthwhile investment.
Khaki makes for a much softer alternative to black, and pairs well with blue jeans and black and white accessories, as Jennifer proved. I personally much prefer a longer puffer like this one, rather than a shorter jacket. I'd advise leaning into the oversized silhouette and teaming yours with baggy jeans like Jennifer's instead of trying to balance it out with skinny jeans.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
