Reese Witherspoon's wide-leg jeans, striped shirt and brown jumper is the smart-casual formula I'm living in this January

There's nothing quite like a crisp button-up shirt tucked into high-waisted jeans, and Reese Witherspoon's elevated take on this formula is a reminder that this combination never fails to impress.

As we enter the new year and stow away our favourite partywear, chic yet easy-to-recreate looks are very much needed. Similar to jeans and a blazer outfits, a crisp poplin shirt styled tucked into denim nails the smart-casual dress code, working for all January plans, from office days to weekend dinner reservations.

In a recent Instagram post, Reese wore a deep burgundy striped shirt, tucked into high-waisted wide-leg jeans. Around her shoulders, she tied the arms of a dark chocolate brown jumper – a super chic styling move.

She teams the mid-wash jeans with a leather belt that features shiny gold hardware, and accessorises with minimalist gold hoop earrings.

Reese was spotted wearing this combination in a video whilst introducing her December book club choice, The Heir Apparent by Rebecca Armatige.

This unfussy styling combination can also be dressed up and down with ease. For a more laid-back occasion, your best white trainers will work perfectly, whereas you can also style this combination with heeled ankle boots for a more elegant finish.

When it comes to choosing a jean silhouette, the best wide-leg jeans remain a key style for the season ahead, and they tend to be flattering on a range of body types. This style is especially effective when paired with a more structured or fitted top, such as a button-up shirt that can be easily tucked into your trousers.

What's great about this look is that not only is it easy to recreate, but it's an outfit formula that works for a range of dress codes and everyday occasions. Plus, it can be styled up or down depending on where you're heading. Add a blazer for a sharp edge, or pointy kitten heels for a luxurious finishing touch.