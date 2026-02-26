Jennifer Aniston’s refreshing take on double denim makes the spring trend so easy to wear for everyday

Double denim is back, with designer labels and high street brands alike championing the nostalgic 90s trend and giving it a 21st-century twist. We’re not just seeing simple pairings of denim jackets and jeans anymore, with denim shirts, waistcoat tops and denim skirts all working as effortlessly elevated options to channel this trend.

But Jennifer Aniston came up with an incredibly creative way to wear the trend when, back in 2009, she was spotted out in Manhattan wearing a pair of low-cut, straight-leg blue jeans with a denim scarf.

More understated than a lot of the double denim looks we see today, her layered scarf brought texture into her outfit and gave it an effortlessly chic look that works for everyday wear, especially alongside the sleek cut of her straight-leg jeans.

When it comes to incorporating the denim trends for 2026 into our spring capsule wardrobes, Jen’s look works as ideal inspiration. Not only does she carry off the trending double denim look with optimal chicness, but she also shows us exactly how to style the slimmer, straight-leg styles of jeans we’re seeing dominate trends at the moment, too.

Leaning into the sleeker leg, she paired her jeans with some seriously cool pointed-toe boots, and the streamline silhouette complemented the tapered leg of her jeans without feeling bulky or out of balance. This is a great trick when styling slim fit jeans, with shoes like low profile trainers being equally sleek options to choose from this season.

To add a striking element to the outfit, Jen left it all up to her layered scarf to create a unique silhouette and add some drama. By balancing out the denim on the bottom with denim on the top, she expertly kept the look from feeling OTT, and we’re going to be recreating her style all season long for an elevated take on everyday wear.

