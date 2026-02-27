Olivia Colman shows us the best way to style baggy barrel leg jeans, adding a chunky Argyle knit and suede trainers
This is the kind of outfit formula we'll be wearing on repeat this season
Olivia Colman's baggy barrel leg jeans and oversized knitwear combination is the kind of outfit formula that never dates, and as we move into spring, loose barrel leg jeans styles are still very much on-trend for the season ahead, which makes this outfit even more relevant.
Back in 2025, she wore this luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and a pair of Santoni suede trainers at the Sundance Film Festival. This is the kind of outfit that perfects oversized styling, as her light-wash jeans have a slouchy silhouette, which aligns with her cobalt blue diamond roll-neck.
Barrel leg jeans are set to continue being a denim key style amongst other favourites this season, and if you're looking to try out this denim style, then it's worth taking notes on how to style them from Olivia.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"
Shop Olivia's look
These FitFlop trainers are our fashion editor's favourite, coveted for their comfortable and sleek design. From styling with off-duty outfits to wearing with wide-leg tailored trousers and a blazer to the office, they are a versatile choice.
Veja has some of the most comfortable trainers, alongside the most stylish ones too. This classic pair are the kind of footwear staple that you'll get years of wear out of, and they will pair with a range of colourways too.
Shop more baggy jeans
What's notable about Olivia's look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering. We're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes, and once you've got the proportions right, baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.
Oh, and Olivia Colman isn't the only one who has been spotted in this fabulous diamond design jumper - Cate Blanchett has worn it too.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
