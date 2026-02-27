Jump to category:
Olivia Colman shows us the best way to style baggy barrel leg jeans, adding a chunky Argyle knit and suede trainers

This is the kind of outfit formula we'll be wearing on repeat this season

Olivia Colman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Olivia Colman's baggy barrel leg jeans and oversized knitwear combination is the kind of outfit formula that never dates, and as we move into spring, loose barrel leg jeans styles are still very much on-trend for the season ahead, which makes this outfit even more relevant.

Back in 2025, she wore this luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and a pair of Santoni suede trainers at the Sundance Film Festival. This is the kind of outfit that perfects oversized styling, as her light-wash jeans have a slouchy silhouette, which aligns with her cobalt blue diamond roll-neck.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"

What's notable about Olivia's look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering. We're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes, and once you've got the proportions right, baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.

Oh, and Olivia Colman isn't the only one who has been spotted in this fabulous diamond design jumper - Cate Blanchett has worn it too.

Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

