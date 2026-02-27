Olivia Colman shows us the best way to style baggy barrel leg jeans, adding a chunky Argyle knit and suede trainers

Olivia Colman's baggy barrel leg jeans and oversized knitwear combination is the kind of outfit formula that never dates, and as we move into spring, loose barrel leg jeans styles are still very much on-trend for the season ahead, which makes this outfit even more relevant.

Back in 2025, she wore this luxurious blue and grey check jumper with extremely baggy barrel leg jeans and a pair of Santoni suede trainers at the Sundance Film Festival. This is the kind of outfit that perfects oversized styling, as her light-wash jeans have a slouchy silhouette, which aligns with her cobalt blue diamond roll-neck.

Barrel leg jeans are set to continue being a denim key style amongst other favourites this season, and if you're looking to try out this denim style, then it's worth taking notes on how to style them from Olivia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains, "If you're yet to hop on board the barrel leg bandwagon, then Olivia Colman is surely tempting you with these amazing jeans. I promise, swapping your skinny jeans for a looser silhouette isn't as scary as it sounds!"

Shop Olivia's look

Shop more baggy jeans

COS Twine Barrel Leg Jeans £95 at COS Crafted from lightweight cotton-blend fabric and featuring a loose barrel leg shape with folded pleats along the front, these jeans are a worthy investment. The mid-wash blue will pair perfectly with spring neutrals. H&M Barrel High Ankle Jeans £34.99 at H&M These barrel-leg jeans have a curved, voluminous leg that tapers at the hem for a sleek finish. Style with your favourite ankle boots, laidback trainers or with some sharp loafers. Albaray Relaxed Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £89 at Albaray These will take you from day to night, for a laid-back feel team with your favourite crisp white t-shirt or jumper and for eveningwear add a blazer and slingback heels.

What's notable about Olivia's look is that it's very easy to recreate, and her exaggerated silhouettes are surprisingly flattering. We're seeing a real reemergence of oversized silhouettes, and once you've got the proportions right, baggy-on-baggy can look excellent.

Oh, and Olivia Colman isn't the only one who has been spotted in this fabulous diamond design jumper - Cate Blanchett has worn it too.