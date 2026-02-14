Thought barrel leg jeans were hard to style? Julianne Moore's polished look is the February outfit formula to try

Find yourself a great pair of jeans, and you’ll have the perfect base for a whole host of looks. When it comes to denim styles that have plenty of versatility, the barrel leg jean is up there with the best. The combination of a fitted waist, a looser and slightly curved leg shape, and a tapered hem creates a universally flattering silhouette, which explains why this is still the denim shape of the moment.

Julianne Moore is clearly a fan, too, as she often steps out in the modern jean silhouette. In fact, an ensemble that the actress wore back in early 2024 comes to mind whenever I need some smart denim outfit inspiration. Pairing a jumper and barrel leg jeans, the star opted for a grey pair by Bottega Veneta, and gave the loose-legged bottoms a preppy spin with a striped shirt layered under a soft grey jumper, before finishing with cream mules and a Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 clutch bag.

It was such a winning ensemble, and although each piece individually was quite simple and classic, Julianne's expert styling gave them a polished aesthetic, and it’s a great one to copy for a day at the office or brunch with friends, while ticking off a key denim trend for 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

M&S Brushed Wool with Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £110 at M&S An understated knit in a soft grey colour is a great one to add to your capsule wardrobe as it can buddy up with a wide range of trousers and skirts. Mint Velvet Grey Tapered Barrel Leg Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet Julianne's designer denim has sold out completely now but this twisted seam pair will look just as great styled up in a similar way. Polo Ralph Lauren Stripe Relaxed Fit Cotton Button-Up Shirt £126.98 at NORDSTROM You can't go wrong with a striped shirt - layer it under knitwear or wear it open over a fresh white t-shirt and finish with jeans.

Shop More Jeans

TU Clothing Grey Washed Barrel Leg Denim Jeans £22.50 at Sainsburys I have long been a fan of the TU barrel leg jeans, and this grey iteration has a fresh and contemporary spin that will boost any denim collection. All Saints Blake Jean £203 at Revolve A raw hem at the bottom and a washed-out colour give this pair a worn-in and edgy feel that will look great with a band t-shirt and heels as a fresh take on date night outfits. Bershka High-waist Barrel Jeans in Light Grey £35.99 at ASOS The exaggerated shape of this pair will be super comfy to wear. Just avoid anything too oversized on top so you don't appear swamped in fabric.

When it comes to how to style barrel leg jeans, Julianne Moore gives a lesson in simple but stylish outfit compilation. The star took a thoroughly modern silhouette in the form of barrel leg jeans, but added a wearable and classic spin, thanks to her striped shirt and elegant roundneck knit.

As we hit a transitional period in terms of weather and wardrobe, the best jeans for your body shape are an obvious go-to, particularly for late winter and early spring weather. A barrel leg is seen as pretty universally flattering, with the added benefit of having a trend-worthy shape that will easily make staples such as crewneck knits and shirts feel more current.

Grey is a contemporary and chic alternative to traditional blue denim washes, but it will be equally as wearable when it comes to creating outfits. The powdery hue will look great with other neutrals like navy, black, white and tan, but it can also work wonders to tone down shoutier shades like yellow, red and pink.