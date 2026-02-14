Thought barrel leg jeans were hard to style? Julianne Moore's polished look is the February outfit formula to try
The actress used simple separates to bring a smart spin to her daytime denim.
Find yourself a great pair of jeans, and you’ll have the perfect base for a whole host of looks. When it comes to denim styles that have plenty of versatility, the barrel leg jean is up there with the best. The combination of a fitted waist, a looser and slightly curved leg shape, and a tapered hem creates a universally flattering silhouette, which explains why this is still the denim shape of the moment.
Julianne Moore is clearly a fan, too, as she often steps out in the modern jean silhouette. In fact, an ensemble that the actress wore back in early 2024 comes to mind whenever I need some smart denim outfit inspiration. Pairing a jumper and barrel leg jeans, the star opted for a grey pair by Bottega Veneta, and gave the loose-legged bottoms a preppy spin with a striped shirt layered under a soft grey jumper, before finishing with cream mules and a Bottega Veneta Lauren 1980 clutch bag.
It was such a winning ensemble, and although each piece individually was quite simple and classic, Julianne's expert styling gave them a polished aesthetic, and it’s a great one to copy for a day at the office or brunch with friends, while ticking off a key denim trend for 2026.
When it comes to how to style barrel leg jeans, Julianne Moore gives a lesson in simple but stylish outfit compilation. The star took a thoroughly modern silhouette in the form of barrel leg jeans, but added a wearable and classic spin, thanks to her striped shirt and elegant roundneck knit.
As we hit a transitional period in terms of weather and wardrobe, the best jeans for your body shape are an obvious go-to, particularly for late winter and early spring weather. A barrel leg is seen as pretty universally flattering, with the added benefit of having a trend-worthy shape that will easily make staples such as crewneck knits and shirts feel more current.
Grey is a contemporary and chic alternative to traditional blue denim washes, but it will be equally as wearable when it comes to creating outfits. The powdery hue will look great with other neutrals like navy, black, white and tan, but it can also work wonders to tone down shoutier shades like yellow, red and pink.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
