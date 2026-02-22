I usually wear barrel leg jeans, but Naomi Watts' flared denim is making me want to try this retro silhouette more than ever
The actress looked amazing in a bright jacket and blue jean combination while out in NYC
Finding the perfect pair of jeans is like the holy grail of the fashion world, and once you find a fit that works, it can be hard to stray. That’s how I feel about my beloved barrel leg jeans, but then I saw one of Naomi Watts’ latest looks, and everything has changed – I suddenly have the urge to try flares.
The 1970s-inspired jean shape features a fitted top and a kicked-out, wider flare from below the knee, which manages to stay relevant when it comes to the latest denim trends. It's not a style of jean that I had considered before as I tend to stick to slimmer-fit silhouettes, but Naomi showed off a seriously chic pair by Alice + Olivia last week, and now it’s all I can think about. The star looked incredible in her lighter blue, wide leg pair, and styled them up with a fitted red suede shacket, heels and a soft mink-toned bag.
Naomi wore them so well, that I’m keen to give the leg-lengthening style a go for the coming months and if you love the denim look as much as I do, you can find the very same pair as well as some similar high street styles below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
It looks like Naomi was wearing these blue jeans that feature a lower-rise waist and a subtle pressed crease front. There are only a couple of sizes left in stock, though, so be quick.
Shop More Flared Jeans
If you are unsure which jeans are best for your body type, a classic flare is a great choice for most shapes. If you're worried about the wide hem, don't be. The fitted top half of your jeans and wider bottom work well to balance out curvier hips and thighs, and will accentuate pear-shaped and hourglass frames beautifully.
Just make sure the length is right for you - anything too long will swamp you and could make you appear shorter, so stick to styles that sit just below the ankles and try wearing with your favourite court shoes or heeled boots.
To balance out the width of the wider hem, keep your top half more fitted or tailored, so your figure isn't lost. If you want to wear something a little looser, try tucking it in at the waist, either fully or using a half-tuck to highlight your shape.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
