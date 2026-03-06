Sorry leggings, I'm wearing a chic white shirt and pencil skirt next time I travel thanks to Jennifer Lopez

When travelling, I tend to stick to the same old outfit formula of my most comfortable leggings, a cosy sweatshirt and the biggest bag I can find to hold all my in-flight essentials. But Jennifer Lopez has got me rethinking everything!

The superstar singer landed in Las Vegas ahead of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, looking the epitome of elegance. Her outfit has a very minimalist, 1990s feel to it, so maybe she's been watching Love Story, and is rediscovering Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic style like the rest of us?

It's proof that a white shirt underpins the most elegant outfits, and to pair it with a belted midi pencil skirt, a mini croc-textured Hermes bag, some gold hoop earrings, and a pair of the best sunglasses is such a chic move.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

John Lewis Cotton Poplin Shirt £49 at John Lewis When I say you'll wear this all the time, I really do mean it. Team it with leggings, trainers and a sweatshirt tied around your waist for a walk in the sunshine, wear it with jeans and ballet flats at the weekend, or add it to tailoring for a big meeting at work. Worth every penny if you ask me. JLUXLABEL New Edge Cargo Skirt £64.91 at Nordstrom I love the sleek long length and cargo pockets on this skirt, which would pair perfectly with a white shirt. There's a split at the back so it's easy to walk in, don't worry! DeMellier The Small Hudson Bag in Black Small Grain £415 at DeMellier DeMellier bags are every fashionista's favourite. They look like they should cost ten times the price and the designs are so classic. This is a bag you'll be carrying for years and years to come. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Fine Poplin Shirt £95 at WNU With Nothing Underneath is my all-time favourite for shirts - and both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are fans too. I have several styles in my wardrobe, but this boyfriend shirt is my top recommendation. The White Company Utility Midi Skirt £120 at The White Company I don't know why but I never think to wear a skirt when travelling. This flowy option is comfortable, lightweight, and you'll want to wear it when you arrive on holiday too. What more could you ask for? JW PEI Lucia Classic Top Handbag £110 at JW PEI A brilliant designer lookalike, this bag is the perfect size for all your essentials. Add gold jewellery to your outfit to pick up on the metal hardware on your handbag.

JLo is my new style inspiration for travel outfits, but all of these pieces would work seriously hard in your year-round capsule wardrobe too. There's no better way to elevate your favourite jeans than by adding a crisp white shirt, and there isn't a single outfit that wouldn't benefit from a sophisticated little black handbag.

I'm certainly not the only fan of this look, either, as fans rushed to comment on Instagram, writing: "Girl let me borrow this fit for my trip".

