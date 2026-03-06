Jump to category:
Sorry leggings, I'm wearing a chic white shirt and pencil skirt next time I travel thanks to Jennifer Lopez

She made a stylish arrival in Las Vegas for her show at Caesar's Palace

Caroline Parr
By
published
in News
Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 31, 2021 in Portofino, Italy.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When travelling, I tend to stick to the same old outfit formula of my most comfortable leggings, a cosy sweatshirt and the biggest bag I can find to hold all my in-flight essentials. But Jennifer Lopez has got me rethinking everything!

The superstar singer landed in Las Vegas ahead of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, looking the epitome of elegance. Her outfit has a very minimalist, 1990s feel to it, so maybe she's been watching Love Story, and is rediscovering Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic style like the rest of us?

JLo is my new style inspiration for travel outfits, but all of these pieces would work seriously hard in your year-round capsule wardrobe too. There's no better way to elevate your favourite jeans than by adding a crisp white shirt, and there isn't a single outfit that wouldn't benefit from a sophisticated little black handbag.

I'm certainly not the only fan of this look, either, as fans rushed to comment on Instagram, writing: "Girl let me borrow this fit for my trip".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

