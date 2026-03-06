Sorry leggings, I'm wearing a chic white shirt and pencil skirt next time I travel thanks to Jennifer Lopez
She made a stylish arrival in Las Vegas for her show at Caesar's Palace
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
When travelling, I tend to stick to the same old outfit formula of my most comfortable leggings, a cosy sweatshirt and the biggest bag I can find to hold all my in-flight essentials. But Jennifer Lopez has got me rethinking everything!
The superstar singer landed in Las Vegas ahead of her shows at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, looking the epitome of elegance. Her outfit has a very minimalist, 1990s feel to it, so maybe she's been watching Love Story, and is rediscovering Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's iconic style like the rest of us?
It's proof that a white shirt underpins the most elegant outfits, and to pair it with a belted midi pencil skirt, a mini croc-textured Hermes bag, some gold hoop earrings, and a pair of the best sunglasses is such a chic move.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
Shop the look
When I say you'll wear this all the time, I really do mean it. Team it with leggings, trainers and a sweatshirt tied around your waist for a walk in the sunshine, wear it with jeans and ballet flats at the weekend, or add it to tailoring for a big meeting at work. Worth every penny if you ask me.
A brilliant designer lookalike, this bag is the perfect size for all your essentials. Add gold jewellery to your outfit to pick up on the metal hardware on your handbag.
JLo is my new style inspiration for travel outfits, but all of these pieces would work seriously hard in your year-round capsule wardrobe too. There's no better way to elevate your favourite jeans than by adding a crisp white shirt, and there isn't a single outfit that wouldn't benefit from a sophisticated little black handbag.
I'm certainly not the only fan of this look, either, as fans rushed to comment on Instagram, writing: "Girl let me borrow this fit for my trip".
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.