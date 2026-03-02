Cat Deeley proves why a white shirt is the one piece every woman should have in their wardrobe for spring

After a week-long hiatus, Cat Deeley is back presenting This Morning – and she’s wasted no time when it comes to inspiring our post-payday purchases.

For Monday’s episode, she welcomed in the first of spring’s warm, sunny weather by wearing River Island’s brown suede seam detail mini skirt, which features an easy A-line silhouette and is made from 100% real leather, creating a beautifully textured, spring-ready look.

Creating a sophisticated style by leaning into a neutral colour palette, she paired the skirt with a classic white shirt and a pair of pointed-toe heels in a soft, taupe hue, both from Zara, and both are unfortunately currently unavailable.

Elegant, minimal and beautifully sophisticated, Cat’s outfit works for date night outfit ideas as well as elevated office wear. Proving the versatility of a white shirt, and why every woman needs one in their spring capsule wardrobe, Cat's effortless styling makes this look timeless, and one she can return to on-repeat for numerous occasions.

Traditionally more androgynous, white shirts add a polished and tailored look to almost any outfit, and this elegant basis, in a neutral colourway will ensure you never have a 'nothing to wear moment', as a great white shirt will look just as good with jeans, as it will with a sequinned skirt, or like in Cat's case, a gorgeous suede number.

While Cat opted for a sleek pair of heels to tie her outfit together, any of the spring/summer shoe trends for 2026 could work alongside her chic mini skirt and skirt combo. If you're not used to wearing a shorter hemline, for early spring, this look would also pair beautifully with sheer tights and your best knee-high boots. This helps to add leg coverage and makes wearing a mini silhouette a little easier for those looking to try the trend. Adding a pair of boots with a slender heel and pointed toe will help to elongate your legs, too.

