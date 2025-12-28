Spring/summer shoe trends 2026: The 7 styles that will upgrade your new season wardrobe

If you're counting down the days until the first signs of spring, then this spring/summer 2026 shoe trends guide is sure to lift your spirits. 2026's styles offer a refreshing shift towards comfort, timelessness and versatility, making it easier than ever to step into the warmer months with confidence.

Next season, designers are steering away from statement and focusing more on classics with a twist, giving shoes we know and love a modern update. We're seeing an attention to detail in the form of square toes, western accents and peep toes, as well as the evolution of clogs and thong sandals going from micro trends into wardrobe staples.

If you thought runway trends weren't wearable, rest assured that wearability defines the spring/summer shoe trends of 2026. Designed not just for the runway, but for real life, these are styles that will work hard with your existing spring capsule wardrobe, whether it's a favourite pair of jeans, a floaty dress or tailored separates. I've rounded up the seven trends that will help you step into the new season in style.

7 SPRING/SUMMER SHOE TRENDS 2026

As the season progresses and new collections slide into stores, this piece will be updated with the best shoes to shop for the trend. While the trends are inspired by the runways, there is a natural expectation that high-street brands will follow suit, with plenty of great designer lookalikes and designer-inspired styles in the coming months.

1. SQUARE-TOE

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Say farewell to rounded-toe shoes, because for SS26 it's all about the square toe. Appearing on everything from mules and loafers to ballet flats and boots, it's the detail that brings a little edge to your look. Luckily, this trend is a continuation of a shape that established itself as part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025 with the square-toed boot, allowing you to experiment with styling ahead of spring. With clean lines and a slightly architectural feel, the square toe strikes that ideal balance between bold and wearable; a subtle way to modernise even the most classic of outfits.

A fan of the trend myself, if there's one thing I've learnt from styling square-toe boots that I can apply to shoes next season, it's that silhouette is key. The angular toe naturally elongates the foot, which looks particularly chic with straight-leg jeans, midi skirts and cropped hems that allow that squared-off edge to take centre stage.

2. WESTERN ACCENTS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a fan of a cowboy boot, you'll be pleased to know that the spring/summer shoe trends 2026 take the western trend a step further. On the runway, we saw details such as cow-print and ponyskin at A.W.A.K.E Mode, as well as metal buckles and hardware at Chloé. Rather than going full rodeo, these touches are subtle and refined. It's western, but softened for everyday wear, giving your outfit a touch of character without overpowering it.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When it comes to styling, you have two clear paths. Because the western influence is subtle yet unmistakable, you can lean into the aesthetic by pairing these shoes with boho-style silhouettes and prints. Alternatively, keep things clean and minimal by styling them with sharp tailoring and crisp, cotton pieces, allowing the western detail to be the quiet highlight of your outfit.

3. JAZZ SHOES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A niche trend, but a trend nonetheless, with Celine, Sportmax, Jil Sander and Ralph Lauren featuring this silhouette on their spring runways. An extension of the balletcore trend and a smarter alternative to the ballet sneaker, they sit somewhere between a brogue and a ballet flat, with the lace-up detailing and silhouette of the former but with a softer structure that means it can be styled with almost anything.

They will look just as good paired with summer dresses as they will with jeans, and can even work with more formal pieces, making them a suitable addition to your spring workwear wardrobe.

4. CLOGS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clogs are having a major revival for spring/summer 2026, and what's interesting is how varied the silhouette has become. The classic Dutch-style wooden shoe is still going strong, but in recent seasons, the clog has been reimagined into something far more playful and wearable. From the much-loved Birkenstock-style slip-ons to sleek leather versions and even chunky, clog-inspired cork wedges, it's become the shoe that lends an effortless, thrown-on ease that works effortlessly with your summer capsule wardrobe.

When styling clogs, especially the more traditional styles, be aware that they can cut off in tricky places, which makes your choice of hemline even more important. Opt for open-toe options for a leg-lengthening effect when styling with midi skirts or dresses, and for the more covered-up clogs, pair with maxi or mini hemlines.

5. PEEP TOES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are some fashion pieces that you assume are gone for good; relics of a specific era that feel almost impossible to reinvent. The peep toe is a prime example, having felt very much of its time, but this very nostalgic shoe is back, and if anyone has what it takes to pull off a resurgence on this scale, it's the Queen of Heels herself, Victoria Beckham. Spotted wearing a pair of burgundy peep-toe heels in Paris just before her spring/summer '26 runway show, suddenly the style felt less like a throwback and more like something fresh and, dare I say it, chic. It was proof that with the right styling, even the most time-stamped fashion relic can step back into the spotlight.

At the same time, cult-favourite brand Jude has been quietly but powerfully leading the revival with its Date peep-toe shoe, which has taken on a life of its own since being spotted on the likes of Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross. These updated versions are grown-up and perfect for styling with everything from your most comfortable jeans to polished eveningwear.

6. BOAT SHOES

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Boat shoes were upgraded from micro trend to fashion staple on the SS26 runways, with Monse - a luxury NYC brand whose founders serve as creative directors for Oscar De La Renta- embracing the silhouette and making it a focal point of the show. The brand's interpretations included platform soles, grommet details, and a variety of colourways, demonstrating the boat shoe's versatility. They were also spotted at Fiorucci, Calvin Klein and Khaite.

The boat shoe's sturdy, non-slip and waterproof composition may have made it the perfect accessory for members of the yacht club, but it also means it can handle the unpredictable weather that is British summertime, making it a very practical addition to your summer outfit ideas. When styling, lean into the shoe's preppy origins by pairing with jeans and striped shirts, or go for a kitsch vibe and pair with shorts and colourful socks.

7. THONG SANDALS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Essentially, this is a grown-up flip-flop, but elevated in every sense. For spring/summer 2026, thong sandals bring all the ease and comfort we associate with beach-day footwear, yet now with a level of polish that makes them feel at home with everything from tailored trousers to summer occasionwear.

On the runways, designers interpreted the sandal in their own way: Balenciaga gave us chunky flats, Carven introduced embellished versions, and Michael Kors offered asymmetric straps that made them feel new and modern.

FAQS

WHAT SANDALS ARE TRENDING IN SUMMER 2026?

As well as the evolution of flip-flops into more sophisticated sandals, we're seeing an increase in jelly sandals on the runway, updated in chic, translucent hues with kitten heels, as well as a strong focus on embellishment.

WHAT SHOES ARE GOING TO BE POPULAR IN 2026?

The boat shoe, clog and thong sandal trends are only set to grow next year, but we also predict the emergence of some new silhouettes, such as the jazz shoe and peep-toe courts, as well as re-workings of classics, like more streamlined trainers and a square-toe take on the ballet flat.

ARE HEELS IN STYLE IN 2026?

A heel is a classic silhouette when it comes to footwear, and will never not be in style; however, it's the type of heel that is important to pay attention to. We are seeing a lot less of the stiletto on the runway in recent seasons, and a stronger focus on kitten heels as well as sculptural heels. Wooden block heels are still stylish when in the form of a bohemian or western-inspired shoe, but otherwise, the current trends are based around a more streamlined heel shape.