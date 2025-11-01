Everyone's embracing chocolatecore, from milky tones to cocoa – here are the celebrity-approved colours that elevate brown outfit ideas

Everyone seems to be embracing "chocolatecore" this season – from milk-chocolate tones to dark autumnal browns – and if you're wondering what colour goes with brown, look no further than these failsafe brown outfit ideas backed by some of our favourite celebrities.

The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 confirm that browns in all variations are here to stay. And although it seems like a while ago that Pantone nominated "mocha mousse" as 2025's colour of the year, brown outfit ideas are still firmly on our mind. Brown shades have carried through from last season into this one, evolving alongside the broader trending shades. But if you're not sure what colour to pair these shades with, you're in the right place.

Some of the key brown shades trending now range from soft latte and mocha tones right through to deep, rich chocolate brown. Whether you're styling dark brown denim or a coffee-coloured coat, we've rounded up five failsafe brown outfit ideas. From expected combinations like grey and cocoa brown to more vibrant pairings such as cherry red and mocha mousse.

Black & Chocolate

Rich chocolate brown softens the severity of black, adding warmth and depth to your autumn outfit ideas. This colour pairing is versatile and effortlessly sophisticated, working for both day and night. Potential outfits include a black wool coat over a brown knit or a brown satin slip skirt paired with a black blazer, but really, the options are endless. Play with contrasting textures by pairing cosy brown knits with black faux-leather.

M&S Lambswool Blend Crew Neck Jumper £38 at M&S Timeless, versatile and extremely chic, you simply can't go wrong by investing in a chocolate brown crew-neck jumper. This staple is made from a soft lambswool blend. M&S Faux Leather Midi Split Front A-Line Skirt £36 at M&S This faux leather skirt stylish staple that you'll reach for all season long. It's black finish makes it extremely versatile, and it can be dressed up or down with ease. Zara Leather Knee-High Boots £119 at Zara Western-inspired silhouettes are a key part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025. These chocolate brown boots are made from real leather and feature double pull tabs for easy wear.

Champagne & Coffee

Champagne and dark coffee brown are a polished pairing for winter, especially with the party season just around the corner. The light creamy tone of champagne adds a softness to dark brown hues. You could pair a silky blouse with coffee brown tailored trousers, or a dark brown blazer with a champagne coloured skirt.

Reiss Silk Slip Maxi Skirt in Champagne Neutral £118 (was £198) at Reiss Made from 100% silk, this slip skirt will add a touch of luxury to your everyday attire. It has a flattering maxi-length silhouette and has a concealed elasticated waist. Mango Mango Sofia High Neck Blazer £89.99 at John Lewis The high-neck and neat buttoning fastenings on this blazer make it feel extremely smart. You could wear this as part of the chicest date night outfit styled with light champagne hues. Dune Odele Heeled Suede Chelsea Ankle Boots £159 at Selfridges Endlessly versatile, you'll get plenty of wear out of these suede boots through the cooler season. From styling with slip skirts to pairing with wide-leg jeans, there's nothing these wouldn't look great with.

Cool Blues & Dark Chocolate

If you're a fan of wearing dark brown shades, you'll be aware that cool blues look seamless alongside these rich shades. Take cues on how to pair blue and brown from both Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller. Tailored brown trousers styled with a bright blue shirt is an outfit formula that simply doesn't fail. Finish off the look with chocolate brown accessories.

With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend Blue Multi Stripe £95 at WNU If you're on the hunt for smart shirts, With Nothing Underneath is the brand to browse. This Boyfriend shirt is made from 100% organic cotton, features a relaxed silhouette and a bright blue colour that's effortlessly chic. & Other Stories Slim Press-Crease Trousers £67 at & Other Stories These slim-trousers will work for almost any occasion, transitioning from AM to PM with ease. Style with a button-front shirt and a blazer for the office, or a boho-blouse and slingbacks for an evening occasion. DeMellier The Midi New York Mocha Suede £475 at DeMellier The iconic DeMellier New York Tote bag is a woman&home favourite. Its sculptural trapeze shape and spacious design make it both a trend-led choice and a practical one too. If you're looking to finish off your brown outfit ideas, this bag is a winning choice.

Grey & Cocoa

Grey and cocoa brown pair seamlessly together. Grey tones are cool and versatile, and they complement the rich, earthy depth of cocoa brown. Take inspiration from Julianne Moore's easy-to-wear brown outfit idea, and pair a grey marl jumper with a brown skirt. Or for a fresh take on this combination, layer a wool grey blazer over a brown midi-dress.

M&S Knitted Crew Neck Midi Skater Dress £38 at M&S Feel effortlessly chic in this cocoa brown knitted skater dress. The fit-and-flare design has a flattering appeal, and the midi-length skirt offers leg coverage on colder days. Mango Speckled Wool Suit Jacket - Women £99.99 at Mango If you're on the hunt for the best trousers suits, Mango's latest collection has to be seen. This blazer is made from a wool-blend and features a stunning speckled jacquard effect that adds texture to its design. Dune Odele Heeled Leather Chelsea Ankle Boots £159 at Selfridges Heeled leather boots are the unsung hero of cold-weather dressing. These pointed-toe ankle boots from Dune are selling out fast. They are made from soft leather and feature a kitten heel.

Cherry red & Mocha

Mocha Mousse was named Pantone's 2025 colour of the year and has taken the fashion world by storm. If you're looking for ways to style this trending shade, a bold pop of cherry red will add an exciting dimension to warm mocha hues. You can experiment by adding a pop of red to your look, just like Zoe Salanda, try cherry red boots or a bold shoulder bag. Or style mocha brown trousers with cherry red knits or blouses.

H&M Bootcut Trousers £24.99 at H&M These light mocha coloured trousers are a versatile wardrobe staple that you can wear season to season. Pair with a pop of cherry red for maximum impact, or for something more refined, go simple with a white poplin shirt. Nobodys Child Red Wool Crew Neck Cardigan £98 at Nobody's Child Nobody's Child is one of the best British brands for quality, well-made staples. This bright red cardigan is made from soft pure wool, making it a cosy choice during the cooler weather. Mint Velvet Gigi Neutral Suede Penny Loafers £110 at Mint Velvet Crafted from a buttery soft suede, these penny loafers will add a touch of luxury to your smart everyday attire. The light brown shade offers versatile styling options.

Brown has proven itself far more than a seasonal neutral; it's a consistent colour trend that we expect is here to stay for the foreseeable future. So, figuring out what colour goes with brown to create versatile, stylish, and easy-to-wear brown outfit ideas is an essential styling move.