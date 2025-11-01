Everyone's embracing chocolatecore, from milky tones to cocoa – here are the celebrity-approved colours that elevate brown outfit ideas

From cool blues to cherry red, discover the five colours that work seamlessly to create the chicest brown outfit ideas

Emma Thompson, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Zoe Salanda, Katie Holmes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Everyone seems to be embracing "chocolatecore" this season – from milk-chocolate tones to dark autumnal browns – and if you're wondering what colour goes with brown, look no further than these failsafe brown outfit ideas backed by some of our favourite celebrities.

The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 confirm that browns in all variations are here to stay. And although it seems like a while ago that Pantone nominated "mocha mousse" as 2025's colour of the year, brown outfit ideas are still firmly on our mind. Brown shades have carried through from last season into this one, evolving alongside the broader trending shades. But if you're not sure what colour to pair these shades with, you're in the right place.

Black & Chocolate

Image of Jennifer Lawrence

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich chocolate brown softens the severity of black, adding warmth and depth to your autumn outfit ideas. This colour pairing is versatile and effortlessly sophisticated, working for both day and night. Potential outfits include a black wool coat over a brown knit or a brown satin slip skirt paired with a black blazer, but really, the options are endless. Play with contrasting textures by pairing cosy brown knits with black faux-leather.

Champagne & Coffee

Image of Emma Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Champagne and dark coffee brown are a polished pairing for winter, especially with the party season just around the corner. The light creamy tone of champagne adds a softness to dark brown hues. You could pair a silky blouse with coffee brown tailored trousers, or a dark brown blazer with a champagne coloured skirt.

Cool Blues & Dark Chocolate

Image of Sienna Miller &amp;amp; Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're a fan of wearing dark brown shades, you'll be aware that cool blues look seamless alongside these rich shades. Take cues on how to pair blue and brown from both Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller. Tailored brown trousers styled with a bright blue shirt is an outfit formula that simply doesn't fail. Finish off the look with chocolate brown accessories.

Grey & Cocoa

Image of Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grey and cocoa brown pair seamlessly together. Grey tones are cool and versatile, and they complement the rich, earthy depth of cocoa brown. Take inspiration from Julianne Moore's easy-to-wear brown outfit idea, and pair a grey marl jumper with a brown skirt. Or for a fresh take on this combination, layer a wool grey blazer over a brown midi-dress.

Cherry red & Mocha

Image of Zoe Salanda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mocha Mousse was named Pantone's 2025 colour of the year and has taken the fashion world by storm. If you're looking for ways to style this trending shade, a bold pop of cherry red will add an exciting dimension to warm mocha hues. You can experiment by adding a pop of red to your look, just like Zoe Salanda, try cherry red boots or a bold shoulder bag. Or style mocha brown trousers with cherry red knits or blouses.

Brown has proven itself far more than a seasonal neutral; it's a consistent colour trend that we expect is here to stay for the foreseeable future. So, figuring out what colour goes with brown to create versatile, stylish, and easy-to-wear brown outfit ideas is an essential styling move.

