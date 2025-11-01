Everyone's embracing chocolatecore, from milky tones to cocoa – here are the celebrity-approved colours that elevate brown outfit ideas
From cool blues to cherry red, discover the five colours that work seamlessly to create the chicest brown outfit ideas
Everyone seems to be embracing "chocolatecore" this season – from milk-chocolate tones to dark autumnal browns – and if you're wondering what colour goes with brown, look no further than these failsafe brown outfit ideas backed by some of our favourite celebrities.
The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 confirm that browns in all variations are here to stay. And although it seems like a while ago that Pantone nominated "mocha mousse" as 2025's colour of the year, brown outfit ideas are still firmly on our mind. Brown shades have carried through from last season into this one, evolving alongside the broader trending shades. But if you're not sure what colour to pair these shades with, you're in the right place.
Some of the key brown shades trending now range from soft latte and mocha tones right through to deep, rich chocolate brown. Whether you're styling dark brown denim or a coffee-coloured coat, we've rounded up five failsafe brown outfit ideas. From expected combinations like grey and cocoa brown to more vibrant pairings such as cherry red and mocha mousse.
Black & Chocolate
Rich chocolate brown softens the severity of black, adding warmth and depth to your autumn outfit ideas. This colour pairing is versatile and effortlessly sophisticated, working for both day and night. Potential outfits include a black wool coat over a brown knit or a brown satin slip skirt paired with a black blazer, but really, the options are endless. Play with contrasting textures by pairing cosy brown knits with black faux-leather.
Western-inspired silhouettes are a key part of the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025. These chocolate brown boots are made from real leather and feature double pull tabs for easy wear.
Champagne & Coffee
Champagne and dark coffee brown are a polished pairing for winter, especially with the party season just around the corner. The light creamy tone of champagne adds a softness to dark brown hues. You could pair a silky blouse with coffee brown tailored trousers, or a dark brown blazer with a champagne coloured skirt.
The high-neck and neat buttoning fastenings on this blazer make it feel extremely smart. You could wear this as part of the chicest date night outfit styled with light champagne hues.
Cool Blues & Dark Chocolate
If you're a fan of wearing dark brown shades, you'll be aware that cool blues look seamless alongside these rich shades. Take cues on how to pair blue and brown from both Katie Holmes and Sienna Miller. Tailored brown trousers styled with a bright blue shirt is an outfit formula that simply doesn't fail. Finish off the look with chocolate brown accessories.
Grey & Cocoa
Grey and cocoa brown pair seamlessly together. Grey tones are cool and versatile, and they complement the rich, earthy depth of cocoa brown. Take inspiration from Julianne Moore's easy-to-wear brown outfit idea, and pair a grey marl jumper with a brown skirt. Or for a fresh take on this combination, layer a wool grey blazer over a brown midi-dress.
If you're on the hunt for the best trousers suits, Mango's latest collection has to be seen. This blazer is made from a wool-blend and features a stunning speckled jacquard effect that adds texture to its design.
Cherry red & Mocha
Mocha Mousse was named Pantone's 2025 colour of the year and has taken the fashion world by storm. If you're looking for ways to style this trending shade, a bold pop of cherry red will add an exciting dimension to warm mocha hues. You can experiment by adding a pop of red to your look, just like Zoe Salanda, try cherry red boots or a bold shoulder bag. Or style mocha brown trousers with cherry red knits or blouses.
Nobody's Child is one of the best British brands for quality, well-made staples. This bright red cardigan is made from soft pure wool, making it a cosy choice during the cooler weather.
Brown has proven itself far more than a seasonal neutral; it's a consistent colour trend that we expect is here to stay for the foreseeable future. So, figuring out what colour goes with brown to create versatile, stylish, and easy-to-wear brown outfit ideas is an essential styling move.
