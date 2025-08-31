Autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025: from sumptuous browns to unexpected pastel pinks

The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 have seen luxury brands lean into shades that are both grounding and uplifting, too. Pantone's Colour of the Year: Mocha Mousse, persists as an essential component of this season's collection. Both light and dark browns were spotted everywhere from Prada's textured wool mini skirts to Fendi's sharp tailoring. Alongside it, mustard and tomato red are bringing depth to this season, with knitwear, outerwear, and handbags in these hues. And for those who prefer something gentler, autumn pastels like butter yellow and dusty blue are making a cold-weather appearance.

Louis Vuitton and Fendi are showing us that pretty in pink can feel elegant, while neon brights spotted on Alexander McQueen's autumn/winter runway were out to prove that vibrancy isn’t exclusive to summer. These aren’t shades to solely admire from afar, and they are already making appearances in high-street collections too. From tomato-red to pastel pink, the autumn/winter colour trends 2025 are also helping to shape the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 and autumn/winter shoe trends 2025.

What ties the colour trends together is a clever play between dark autumnal neutrals and vibrant, unexpected shades. Louis Vuitton has played with rich browns across structured tailoring whilst adding pops of pastel blue, bright red and even the odd touch of emerald green. Whereas Miu Miu and Fendi's collections have reimagined candy-coloured pastels, seen alongside those darker, richer shades that we usually associate with the colder season.

Mocha Mousse

Mocha Mousse is one of the key autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Brown shades offer a richer and more flattering alternative to black whilst remaining a versatile neutral for styling with a variety of other hues. This season, it's being reinterpreted into almost everything, from sharp tailoring seen on the Louis Vuitton runway to moving into luxurious satin occasionwear. The Saint Laurent a/w runway saw rich browns and beige-shaded sweeping gowns.

Tomato Red

There is something magnetic about tomato red, and it's capable of livening almost any outfit up. At Valentino's A/W runway, vivid red emerged as a key hue – perhaps paying homage to the brand's Valentino red. Outerwear, tailoring, and accessories were all spotted in red, and even the show space was drenched in the shade.

Other collections such as Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton leaned into the unexpected red theory, using the shade as a layer piece or adding a single item in red to uplift an otherwise neutral outfit.

Autumn Pastels

If you've figured out how to wear butter yellow, you're in luck because this shade isn't going anywhere for the colder season ahead. The paler end of the colour spectrum, from pale yellows to dusty blues and sage greens, is expected to be in fashion well into the autumn/winter season.

Givenchy's A/W runway introduced a pale yellow coat with a nipped-in waist, whilst dusty blues and pale peach were notable colours featured in Chloé's runway show. These pastel shades look elegant styled alongside darker autumn neutrals – try layering them with chocolate brown, navy blue, or charcoal grey for maximum impact.

Pretty in Pink

Soft, powdery pink is asserting itself as a star of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. At Fendi, the collection featured an array of pastel pink dresses, alongside candy-coloured pink shoes, including some standout peep-toe sandals. We're already seeing some of the best British clothing brands, such as ME+EM and Mint Velvet, heavily featuring this soft shade as part of their autumn/winter collections.

Neon brights

Neon brights are lightening up the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, proving that saturated shades aren't solely for the warmer seasons. Prada brought bold lime and acid green into its collection, woven through tailoring and outerwear that stood against a backdrop of desolate, earthy neutrals.

At Alexander McQueen, flashes of bold violet and neon green added drama to the collection's gothic-inspired silhouettes. We're also starting to see neon shades in green, yellow, orange, and pink emerge in high-street collections. To start introducing these shades in your current outfit rotation, we'd recommend adding a pop of colour here and there. Swap out your best white trainers for a bright yellow pair or a lime green variation.

Mustard

Rich, gold, and a warmer alternative to beige and brown, mustard has to be one of the most wearable shades of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. At the Gabriela Hearst runway, mustard was a core component of the collection, from the matching mustard denim trousers and jacket set to a luxurious mustard suede handbag; the shade took over. At Prada, Miu Miu, and Valentino played an essential part in the collections, too, paired with an array of contrasting shades.

What are the colours for autumn and winter 2025?

Designers have blended rich and comforting colours such as Mocha Mousse and earthy autumnal neutrals like mustard, khaki, and grey with more unexpected, vibrant, and lighter spectrum shades. Saint Laurent's A/W runway featured large sweeping occasionwear dresses in an array of brown shades, from light beige to dark chocolate.

Pastel pink, dashes of butter yellow, and dusty blue were featured in the collections from key designers such as Miu Miu, Gabriela Hearst, and Fendi. Nodding to a desire for lighter, more playful shades to be integrated amongst darker autumn/winter neutrals.