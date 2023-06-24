How to style a slip skirt for work for a chic and smart look

Once you’ve mastered how to style a slip skirt for work you’ll never look back. Undeniably chic, a slip skirt has heaps of styling potential making it the perfect piece for your 9-5 and beyond.

Not many garments have the versatility of the simple slip skirt. Dressier than jeans, yet just as adaptable, learning how to style a slip skirt for work takes minimal effort, but gives maximum rewards. The '90s minimalist aesthetic of a slip skirt forms the perfect building block to a plethora of office-ready looks - from teaming one with the best blazers and flouncy blouses to a simple tee, slip skirts are a wardrobe essential that will elevate summer outfits for work in an instant.

A development from traditional slips that used to find themselves stashed in lingerie drawers and hidden under skirts and dresses, slip skirts have evolved to become a fashion hero piece. Made from a slinky material - silk or satin - they are often cut on the bias for a fit that sits high on the waist, hugging hips before flaring over legs. Thanks to that lingerie-esque quality, slip skirts are sensual yet sophisticated making them easily adaptable to many occasions. Easy to add polish to for your workwear wardrobe, we show you how to add structure to this sleek style for 9-5 sophistication.

How to style a slip skirt for work - outfits to bookmark

“Few items possess the versatile magic of a slip skirt. This wardrobe staple effortlessly transitions from day to night, offering so many styling possibilities for every occasion. Whether paired with a tailored blazer and heels for a boardroom-ready ensemble or dressed down with a graphic tee and sneakers for a casual chic vibe, slip skirts bring an air of elegance and sophistication to any outfit,” says International Personal Stylist Traci Jeske

We ask a fashion expert to explain how to make the fuss-free slip skirt your new office uniform.

1. How to style a slip skirt for work with a blazer

(Image credit: Getty)

From the ultra-feminine aesthetic of the slip skirt to the androgynous blazer, this is a dreamy combo that will earn you some serious fashion kudos. Tailoring will always look smart and office-ready so this is a fail-safe way of styling a slip skirt for work.

Try teaming an oversized blazer with your skirt to create an effortless ‘borrowed from the boys’ outfit that still looks pulled together. The larger blazer will be balanced by the slender fit of the slip skirt and you can keep the rest of your look simple. A plain white tee or tank makes for the perfect layering tool underneath your blazer, and finish with a pair of dressy flats, so you don't have to worry about sore feet at the end of a long day.

“Choose classic colors or prints. Stick to classic colors like black, navy, or neutral tones for a professional appearance. If you prefer prints, opt for subtle patterns or timeless designs that are not overly bold or distracting. These choices help to maintain a refined and office-appropriate aesthetic,” says Traci.

Hush Simone Slinky Skirt in Dark Blue View at Hush RRP: $89 / £65 | Crafted from a Lenzing ™ Ecovero™ viscose blend, this fabric is kinder to the planet than traditional satin materials earning some sustainable credentials too. The ditsy floral print adds interest without being too loud for office environments. Me + Em Relaxed Tailoring Longline Boyfriend Blazer View at Me + Em RRP: $545 / £325 | Embrace relaxed tailoring with this boyfriend-fit blazer. The soft pastel hue ensures it slips effortlessly into the latest fashion color trends and is easy to pair with your closet staples. Wear open for a laidback look. Everlane The Ribbed Baby Tee View at Everlane RRP: $35 / £34 | The close fit makes this tee a dream for layering. Don’t be put off by the cropped finish - a high-waisted slip skirt will offset the shorter length and saves any tucking-in. The fine ribbed fabric adds texture and a '90s-inspired edge.

2. How to style a slip skirt for work with shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

The classic white shirt is another key player in our closet when it comes to this season's summer fashion trends, adding instant polish to any outfit. Much like the blazer, the tailored design will keep your slip skirt on the smarter end of the sartorial scale. If you’re wondering how to style oversized shirts with your slip skirt you can add structure by tucking it in or tying a knot at the bottom to pull you in at the waist.

"Not only are slip skirts flattering and fashion-forward, they are also super versatile and can be paired with lots of different fabrics and styles. For days at the office, I would suggest pairing a slip skirt with an airy white shirt, casually tucked in at the waistband. This look will keep you cool whilst still looking smart. Slip skirts also look good with a range of different footwear, such as low-heeled mules or ankle boots,” says Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at online destination for independent fashion SilkFred

A white shirt will work with almost any slip skirt, whether you want to go bold in a vibrant color or keep it tonal in a cream combination. To highlight your waist further and cover up any elasticated waistbands, add one of the best designer belts over the top.

H&M Flared Skirt in Zebra Print View at H&M RRP: $29.99 / £19.99 | Animal prints will never go out of style and this tiger print design can be treated as a neutral meaning it can be paired with almost anything. The elasticated waistband ensures a comfortable fit. Add a white shirt for office-ready polish. Arket Relaxed White Poplin Shirt View at Arket RRP: $79 / £59 | Made from organic cotton, this classic white shirt will be one you can reach for on repeat. The loose fit and natural fabric ensure breathability, while the curved hemline gives it a relaxed look that’s perfect for dressing up or down. Gianvito Rossi Ribbon 55 Leather Slingback Pumps View at Net-a-Porter RRP: $845 / £650 | When it comes to the best designer heels, you can’t go wrong with a pair of classic slingback pumps. The manageable heel makes them comfy for all-day-wear and the signature ribbon buckle makes these a perfect Quiet Luxury shoe choice.

3. How to style a slip skirt for work with a sweater

(Image credit: Getty)

Part of the appeal of the slip skirt is that it’s not just a summer staple but can be worn all-year-round, working equally as well with a slouchy sweater and the best winter boots. The key to this look is all about balance - an oversized knit or chunky cardigan will help to offset the slinkiness of the skirt. In order to not lose your curves, create shape and add a leather belt around the waist. A style that can work for summer and spring outfit ideas, swap chunky knits for lighter, breathable cotton sweaters that are ideal if you're working in an air-conditioned office.

“You can also experiment with different textures, such as pairing a satin slip skirt with a chunky knit sweater for a delightful mix of cozy and elegant,” adds Traci.

Heels will keep this look feeling boardroom ready, whether it’s a heeled boot or a pair of cool mules, in line with this season's shoe trends.

4. How to style a slip skirt for work with a t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty)

Most office dress codes have certainly relaxed over the years so for a more smart casual outfit idea, try a more low-key look by exploring how to style a slip skirt for work with your best t-shirt. Slip skirts are dressy in nature so there's no risk of this looking too sloppy but you can opt for a black skirt if you want to keep it feeling extra sharp.

“The color creates an illusion of a streamlined silhouette, making it universally flattering. Additionally, the flowy and draping nature of slip skirts can enhance your curves and provide a flattering shape,” explains Traci.

Try a boxy tee to balance out the clingy nature of a bias-cut slip skirt and highlight the waist with a half tuck - just tuck in the front and leave the back loose for more of a relaxed look. Keep this look on the professional side with some new season strappy sandals.

5. How to style a slip skirt for work with a top

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re planning on taking your slip skirt straight from the desk to dinner, then this is the combo for you. From puff sleeve tops to silky tanks, there are very few tops that don’t pair well with a trusty slip skirt, proving its versatility. For a flattering finish that will balance out fuller hips, a puff sleeve top adds width to your shoulders, and will naturally contour your shape through the waist too.

"As a slip skirt tends to quite a laid-back style, I would make sure that the rest of your outfit is well-fitted and a little smarter, to avoid looking like you're going to a day festival when you're actually going into a pretty important afternoon meeting. At the moment, I'm loving mixing fabrics. For example, if your slip skirt is silk, pair it with a fitted white cotton t-shirt and an oversized denim jacket for the ultimate cool-girl office style. Tops made of fabrics such as linen will keep you feeling cool and looking work appropriate,” says Megan.

When it comes to how to style a slip skirt for work, take note of your office guidelines on clothing. While more casual offices can get away with leather or denim jackets, more formal settings might be more rigid, but a chiffon, or silky blouse will add an elegance to your slip skirt that will definitely score you style points.