Take Jodie Foster's Gucci sunglasses as your sign to invest in some flattering cat-eye frames

I don't go anywhere without my best sunglasses during the summer months. Frankly, I carry them most days when it's cold, too.

Not to be all Anna Wintour about it, but aside from the obvious protection from the sun they offer, I love to wear them in photographs, use them to push my hair back from my face, and I feel that little bit more confident when I'm not wearing make-up but I do have a pair of sunglasses on hand. They even look great when you're not wearing them, tucked down a t-shirt or shirt.

We're rarely short of shades inspiration, since A-listers love to hide behind some statement sunnies. But the glamorous Gucci pair that Jodie Foster was wearing for her visit to Wimbledon is the chicest style I've seen in a long while.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She was photographed enjoying the tennis at Wimbledon from the prestigious Royal Box, alongside the likes of Sienna Miller. She chose this floral printed shirt dress by Altuzzara for the occasion, but it was her face-flattering frames that really caught my eye (pun very much intended...).

One of the biggest sunglasses trends of 2025, you really can't go too far wrong with a cat-eye style. Suitable for most face shapes, I love the squared-off edges and Gucci logo detailing on the arms of Jodie's style.

Exact match GUCCI Gg1553s Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses $408.31 / £350 at Selfridges Well worth the investment, these provide 100% UV protection, plus the whole world will know who they're by thanks to the signature interlocking Gs on the side. In classic black, these will age beautifully.

Get the look for less

How to style yours

If you struggle to know which style of sunglasses will suit you, a cat-eye shape like Jodie's is well worth a try. Generally speaking, designer pairs will have more longevity than cheaper styles, but most importantly, always check the level of UV protection, so you know those sunglasses are doing their job..

