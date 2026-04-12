It's officially sunglasses season - Holly Willoughby’s classic frames are a failsafe for the sunny days ahead

Now that the weather has finally started to lift and brighten up, it’s time to start thinking about stocking up on your warm-weather essentials. There are plenty of must-haves to see you through the sunnier days ahead, but at the top of your summer-shopping list should be a pair of the best sunglasses.

While sandals and floaty dresses are of course a must for sunshine season, you’ll most likely wear your shades daily, so it’s important to choose your frames wisely and find a pair that you really love. Loud, embellished and edgy styles are fun, but opting for a really chic pair of frames that will go with any outfit is your best bet.

Holly Willoughby showed us all how it’s done with one of her latest Instagram snaps. The stylish star shared a blue-skied selfie, which featured a pair of timeless Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, which really are up there with the best when it comes to versatile frames. The understated black rims, dark green tinted lenses and squarer shape never go out of style and always manage to feel current when it comes to the latest sunglasses trends, so if you are feeling unsure with where to start, some Wayfarers will be a winning choice.

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Exact Match Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Unisex Sunglasses £131 at Amazon After originally launching back in 1952, the Ray-Ban Wayfarer has been one of the most iconic and much-loved styles from the American heritage brand, so it comes as no surprise that Holly opted for these classic frames. Kate Middleton has a pair, too! The understated yet forever-stylish design is a total winner for sunny days, and they feature polarised lenses and an anti-reflective coating. They made it to our shortlist of the best sunglasses, and our reviewer said out of the 100+ pairs of sunnies she owns, these are her all-time favourite.

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M&S Square Preppy Sunglasses £10 at M&S This bargain pair will do the job nicely, minus the big spend. There is a timeless, brown tortoiseshell version available, too. &Other Stories Square Sunglasses £32 at &Other Stories A slightly oversized shape adds a glam twist to this pair without feeling too much. Use them to complement a swishy summer dress or a swimsuit. Vero Moda Rectangular Sunglasses £15 at ASOS This pair is a little more rectangular but still feels very much like a Wayfarer and will work with absolutely any ensemble over the sunny months.

Choosing sunglasses to suit you can be a tricky task, as certain frames lend themselves better to particular face shapes, but the Wayfarer really is up there as one of the most universally wearable styles out there, so you won't need to worry.

If you opt for a jet black pair like Holly, you'll find they work with absolutely everything, but if you prefer things a little lighter, then brown tortoiseshell finishes will look and feel equally as timeless but with a slightly softer aesthetic.