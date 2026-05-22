Katie Holmes's denim pencil skirt, navy t-shirt and embellished flip flops is the heatwave formula I'm relying on this week

If the upcoming heatwave has you searching "what should I wear today?" you're not alone. And after digging through the archive, we're turning to Katie Holmes for inspiration, after spotting her in a summer-ready formula.

Giving denim a warm-weather update back in 2019, Holmes was seen on the streets of New York, wearing a dark-wash midi-skirt that falls just below her knees, a tucked-in navy t-shirt, and she finished the look with cream embellished flipflops.

Standing the test of time when it comes to summer styling, I was immediately hooked when I spotted this effortlessly chic combination, and it's a formula that's extremely easy to recreate, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes accessorised her midi-skirt and tucked-in top with round oversized sunglasses, a playful snakeskin belt and a mushroom Céline belt bag, adding a polished finishing touch to this daytime look.

Shop Katie Holmes's Look

Arket A-line Denim Midi-skirt £65 at Arket The cornerstone of everyday styling, you'll get plenty of wear out of this A-line denim skirt. Team with simple t-shirts for weekend outings, or dress up with heeled sandals and a ruffled blouse for an evening out. Uniqlo Airism Cotton T-Shirt £14.90 at Uniqlo Made solely from soft cotton, this t-shirt is a breathable choice for the warmer months. This cool navy tone works seamlessly with denim shades, and the boxy silhouette creates a relaxed fit. Next Bone/cream Forever Comfort® Shell Thoe Thong Sandals £29 at Next Get ahead on your summer wardrobe with these shell-embellished sandals. Perfect for beach strolls or everyday styling, these sandals will be an elegant addition to just about any outfit. Nobodys Child Denim Midi Skirt £69 at Nobody's Child This denim midi-skirt comes in a lighter mid-wash denim and is made from a cotton-rich denim. It comes with a handy belt loop and practical pockets, too. Mango Round-Framed Sunglasses - Women £19.99 at Mango These high-street sunglasses are a fashion-forward choice, and they are affordable too. Their oversized, round shape will frame your face, and the warm brown shade is so elegant. Anthropologie Vicenza Studded Leather Flip Flops £110 at Anthropologie These leather flip flops are embellished with gold-tone studs for a luxurious finishing touch. Made by Brazilian designer Ariovaldo Furlanetto, they blend artisanal craftsmanship with a contemporary flair.

If you find it hard to say goodbye to your go-to jeans when the sun appears, a polished denim pencil skirt is an easy swap that's elevated, too. A simple t-shirt tucked into the waistband of a skirt feels put-together, and you can dress this duo up with statement accessories to turn it into a smart-casual outfit.

To dress this combination up, swap out the flip-flops for some wedge espadrilles like these from M&S, and add some statement jewellery for maximum impact.