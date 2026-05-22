Katie Holmes's denim pencil skirt, navy t-shirt and embellished flip flops is the heatwave formula I'm relying on this week
Katie Holmes 2019 look gives denim a warm-weather update
If the upcoming heatwave has you searching "what should I wear today?" you're not alone. And after digging through the archive, we're turning to Katie Holmes for inspiration, after spotting her in a summer-ready formula.
Giving denim a warm-weather update back in 2019, Holmes was seen on the streets of New York, wearing a dark-wash midi-skirt that falls just below her knees, a tucked-in navy t-shirt, and she finished the look with cream embellished flipflops.
Standing the test of time when it comes to summer styling, I was immediately hooked when I spotted this effortlessly chic combination, and it's a formula that's extremely easy to recreate, too.
Holmes accessorised her midi-skirt and tucked-in top with round oversized sunglasses, a playful snakeskin belt and a mushroom Céline belt bag, adding a polished finishing touch to this daytime look.
Shop Katie Holmes's Look
If you find it hard to say goodbye to your go-to jeans when the sun appears, a polished denim pencil skirt is an easy swap that's elevated, too. A simple t-shirt tucked into the waistband of a skirt feels put-together, and you can dress this duo up with statement accessories to turn it into a smart-casual outfit.
To dress this combination up, swap out the flip-flops for some wedge espadrilles like these from M&S, and add some statement jewellery for maximum impact.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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