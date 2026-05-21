Kimberley Walsh gives flared jeans a summer makeover thanks to this joyful floral Zara blouse, and it's only £27.99
Giving bloom prints a modern twist, Kimberley Walsh dazzled in this high street hero piece
When it comes to what to wear to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, florals are the first thing to spring to mind. While many attendees immediately reach for their best summer dresses printed with sprigs and blooms, we couldn't help but notice Kimberley Walsh's smart casual outfit that offered a chic alternative.
Channelling one of our favourite denim trends of 2026, the singer and presenter looked stylish in a pair of patch pocket flared jeans and a floral poplin blouse from Zara that was adorned with a pretty blue hydrangea print. A timeless style, florals dominate the catwalks every year, making them a spring/summer fashion trend 2026 worth investing in. If you find yourself asking what should I wear today? This classic motif is a great addition to every spring capsule wardrobe thanks to its versatile nature.
If you're wondering how to style wide-leg jeans, this look is a masterclass in balancing proportions - the delicate puffed sleeves and a fitted torso of the shirt highlight the narrowest point of Kimberley's waist and create an hourglass shape to complement the wider hem of her trousers. By opting for a floral print in a similar tone to her stylish wide leg jeans, Kimberley also creates a cohesive single colour look that tricks the eye into seeing a longer, leaner silhouette, which is further accentuated by clever styling with a pair of high heels hidden under the hems of Kimberley's trousers.
SPRING INTO FLORALS
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EXACT MATCH
The combination of a bold blooming print and puff sleeves make this floral shirt from Zara one of our favourite stylish tops to wear with jeans.
While you might associate Spanx with the best shapewear, their slimming jeans are a must-have, thanks to their clever smoothing technology.
If you're wondering what to wear in the heat, linen shirts are a great way to stay stylish, cool and covered up from the sun's rays.
If patch pocket styles aren't for you, these wide leg flares from Mother Denim are some of the most comfortable jeans we've tried.
Indigo jeans are a great way to smarten up your favourite denim for dressier occasions. If you want to add a sharper finish to your favourite jeans and a blazer look, swap light washes for a darker iteration for an instantly pulled-together look.
There's no combination more classic than jeans and a shirt - with such a bold print, Kimberley has wisely kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for a pair of chunky hoop earrings as her only jewellery. We love this jewellery trend 2026 update, which gives a contemporary edge to old favourites.
Combined with her floral print blouse, this draws the eye upwards towards her face, creating a single focal point in the outfit, which is perfectly tempered with her smart, dark wash jeans for a timeless warm weather outfit idea.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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