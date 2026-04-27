Kelly Brook's £27.99 Zara blouse is the pretty spring buy that will immediately update your favourite jeans

A staple no matter the season, as we head into spring, jeans are getting a refresh. Alongside the slimmer leg shapes that are dominating the denim trends of 2026, we’re also seeing celebrities gravitating towards cropped and ankle-grazing styles for a more warm-weather-friendly look – and Kelly Brook just showed us exactly how to style them for an easy-going, casual feel.

Wearing a pair of straight-leg, ankle-grazing jeans for a sunny Sunday spent walking her dog, Kelly complemented the blue denim hue with Zara’s romantic blouse with cutwork embroidery. The blue, cropped blouse with a lapel collar and voluminous sleeves balanced the straighter leg shape and added a breezy, spring-ready feel to her outfit.

Adding a pair of adidas Originals taekwondo lace shoes, a sleek, rounded shape and low-profile design, worked well with the slim, cropped legs of her jeans, with a subtle flash of ankle ideal for the unseasonally warm weather the UK is experiencing right now.

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Get Kelly Brook's Casual Spring Style

EXACT MATCH Zara Romantic Blouse With Cutwork Embroidery £27.99 at Zara The light blue hue of this blouse makes it a complementary piece to pair with denim, thanks to its floaty shape and voluminous sleeves, creating a striking look, particularly against slim, straight and skinny trouser styles. EXACT MATCH adidas Taekwondo Lace Shoes £33.75 (was £75) at adidas While Kelly's adidas trainers are no longer available in the white and brown colourway, they can still be snapped up (and for half price) in a white hue with black stripes, an all-black with white stripes, and a playful white with metallic silver stripes, too. HUSH High Waisted Straight Leg Cropped Jeans £85 at M&S In the comments of her Instagram post, Kelly revealed that her jeans are from HUSH, but her exact style doesn't seem to be available at the moment. This pair from the brand offer a similar look with its high waist, straight leg and cropped hem. Oliver Bonas Light Blue Cotton Button Up Blouse £60 at Oliver Bonas While this Oliver Bonas blouse is more expensive than Kelly's Zara one, it has the bonus of being made from 100% cotton. Its style is very similar, too, with long balloon-like sleeves and a relaxed silhouette. M&S High Waisted Cropped Slim Fit Jeans £28 at M&S These affordable M&S jeans are available in a range of denim hues, from this indigo blue to ecru and black. A high waist balances out the cropped leg for a proportional look, while the slim leg flatters the figure. adidas Tokyo Shoes £85 at adidas Kelly's Taekwondo Lace Shoes from adidas might no longer be available in the white and brown colourway she opted for, but this pair of Tokyo shoes from the brand look so similar and share the same tones, and low-profile design, as her style.

While shirting is a constant in our capsule wardrobes, a floaty blouse like Kelly’s is the perfect spring-ready update to the button-down style. The voluminous shape feels lightweight and effortless, while also adding an elegant touch to her jeans outfit.

When it comes to finding the best jeans, whether you’re looking for the best jeans for women over 50 or a pair that can work for every occasion, no matter the season, a straight-legged, ankle-grazing pair like Kelly’s can be a real winner. Not only is the classic cut universally flattering, when it comes to spring and summer styling, an ankle-grazing leg also creates a streamlined, unfussy look against the low-profile shoes, like sandals, ballet flats and trainers.

Her adidas trainers are an especially great buy at the moment. Not only are they currently on sale, but they’ve received glowing reviews from shoppers who say they are ‘lightweight’ and ‘comfortable.’ One review in particular points out how they can work across occasions, saying, “These look smart while also feeling like trainers.” While another added, “Smart and comfy and go with any outfit.”