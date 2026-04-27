Kelly Brook's £27.99 Zara blouse is the pretty spring buy that will immediately update your favourite jeans
Cool, casual but totally put together
A staple no matter the season, as we head into spring, jeans are getting a refresh. Alongside the slimmer leg shapes that are dominating the denim trends of 2026, we’re also seeing celebrities gravitating towards cropped and ankle-grazing styles for a more warm-weather-friendly look – and Kelly Brook just showed us exactly how to style them for an easy-going, casual feel.
Wearing a pair of straight-leg, ankle-grazing jeans for a sunny Sunday spent walking her dog, Kelly complemented the blue denim hue with Zara’s romantic blouse with cutwork embroidery. The blue, cropped blouse with a lapel collar and voluminous sleeves balanced the straighter leg shape and added a breezy, spring-ready feel to her outfit.
Adding a pair of adidas Originals taekwondo lace shoes, a sleek, rounded shape and low-profile design, worked well with the slim, cropped legs of her jeans, with a subtle flash of ankle ideal for the unseasonally warm weather the UK is experiencing right now.
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Get Kelly Brook's Casual Spring Style
EXACT MATCH
The light blue hue of this blouse makes it a complementary piece to pair with denim, thanks to its floaty shape and voluminous sleeves, creating a striking look, particularly against slim, straight and skinny trouser styles.
EXACT MATCH
While Kelly's adidas trainers are no longer available in the white and brown colourway, they can still be snapped up (and for half price) in a white hue with black stripes, an all-black with white stripes, and a playful white with metallic silver stripes, too.
While shirting is a constant in our capsule wardrobes, a floaty blouse like Kelly’s is the perfect spring-ready update to the button-down style. The voluminous shape feels lightweight and effortless, while also adding an elegant touch to her jeans outfit.
When it comes to finding the best jeans, whether you’re looking for the best jeans for women over 50 or a pair that can work for every occasion, no matter the season, a straight-legged, ankle-grazing pair like Kelly’s can be a real winner. Not only is the classic cut universally flattering, when it comes to spring and summer styling, an ankle-grazing leg also creates a streamlined, unfussy look against the low-profile shoes, like sandals, ballet flats and trainers.
Her adidas trainers are an especially great buy at the moment. Not only are they currently on sale, but they’ve received glowing reviews from shoppers who say they are ‘lightweight’ and ‘comfortable.’ One review in particular points out how they can work across occasions, saying, “These look smart while also feeling like trainers.” While another added, “Smart and comfy and go with any outfit.”
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Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
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