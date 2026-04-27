Not leather, not raffia, surprisingly, this is the best-selling M&S handbag right now, and it's only £26

We all got the memo that jelly shoes are back in fashion, but did you know the trend has seeped into the handbag arena too, and it's a style that is flying off the shelves. I spotted this Jelly Grab bag at the M&S press day a few weeks ago and knew instantly it would be a hit, and despite it 'just arriving' as part of the M&S New In collection, it's already a bestseller.

Available in two colourways, a gorgeous red and an icy blue hue, it's the spring/summer bag trend for 2026 that will add a playful and fashion-forward feel to any outfit. The moulded silhouette, which imitates that of a luxury tote, really elevates the jelly material, taking it from a nostalgic beach bag to a stylish weekend tote that will go with pretty much any spring outfit.

The grown-up take on the trend ensures that this bag isn't flimsy, and the smooth jelly handle makes it easy and comfortable to carry. If you're worried about the lattice structure showing off your personal effects, try a canvas handbag liner/organiser. You can slip one inside the body of the bag to keep contents discreet, and it will stop anything from slipping out (like pens), too.

M&S Jelly Grab Bag £26 at M&S My personal favourite, I love this tomato-red hue that feels so directional, and yet thanks to the nostalgia of the jelly material, it also has a timeless and playful quality to it. The structured design turns this from beach buy, to bag beauty and I'd wear it for casual weekend outings, or even try it as a sunny-day work bag. M&S Jelly Grab Bag £26 at M&S The icy blue hue has an almost see-through quality too it, that gives a refined finish to this grab bag. Perfect for pairing with jeans and tee, or slipping onto your arm alongside a white summer dress, this iteration of the £26 bag has a more refined and elegant hue, that will work well with a canvas bag liner for added organisation and security.

Other jelly bags to shop

H&M Jelly Bag £19.99 at H&M This trend isn't unique to M&S, and I've spotted other high street stores bringing out their own versions of the retro, lattice design. This H&M version is a few pounds cheaper and I love the caramel colourway that feels very elegant and on trend for teaming with fellow neutrals. BABANA Jelly Large Plastic Bags £14.99 at Amazon The most delicate of my finds, this version might not be able to take too much weight, but the curved, bowling bag-style silhouette and perfectly pink hue gives absolute 'weekend picnic style' to a T. The retro styling and colourway make it an ideal team make for summer dresses. Kurt Geiger Jelly Bag £199 at Kurt Geiger With a more designer-led feel, this Kurt Geiger jelly bag comes in several colourways and with the label's striking branding on the side. With both a crossbody strap and a top handle, this design has multiple ways to wear, and the scarf covered handle adds a luxe feel.

One of the season's most nostalgic trends, if you've moved past jelly shoes, but still want to reference the trend, the jelly bag is the summer-weather-loving style that's worth adding to your wardrobe.

For the most part, the options in this category are extremely cost-effective and affordable, and a new bag is a great way of sprucing up and adding a trending element to spring capsule wardrobe favourites.

Having just launched on site as a new in style, this bag is already proving popular, and was a top pick by fashion press, during the brand's press day too, and I'm certain it won't be long before this beauty sells out, so don't delay. A great weekend wonder, a beautiful beachside purchase, or use it to add fun to workwear looks, this bright design is sure to bring the compliments.