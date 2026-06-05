Sheer nails just got infinitely juicier and summer-ready, thanks to Manucurist's new Jelly polishes

After months of subtle, barely-there nails and sheer pastels, summer's trends are off to a very bright and juicy start, in no small part thanks to Manucurist's new Jelly effect polishes.

Think bright but glassy colours that are buildable, flattering and offer a plump, syrupy finish to your nails, that pretty much sums up these new Manucurist nail polishes. Like the iconic Active range, which has contributed to many a 2026 nail trend, these shades can deliver more of a tinted look (ideal if you're a fan of glassy and very pared-down manicures), but equally, can be layered to create something more pigmented.

Sorbet nails immediately sprang to mind when we glimpsed the vibrant array, and much like how Active Glow has become a nailcare go-to, we can see these shades quickly becoming staple summer nail buys.

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A glimpse at Manucurist's juiciest nail collection

Introducing Twizzle, Pomme d'Amour, Sugar Plum, Pink Sorbet, and Glacé, Manucurist's new jelly polishes span translucent red to raspberry-pink and syrupy peach. The collection is truly like a summer vacation in nail polish form, and naturally, we've rounded up our three top picks from the new range...

Our writer's picks Manucurist Pomme d’Amour Green™ Jelly Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 One of five new shades, this apple-inspired hue is exactly what we picture when we think of a summery nail colour. It's bright and juicy. With that pink-red, made all the more chic and tempting with the formula's syrupy shine. Manucurist Glacé Green™ Jelly Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 If you love an orange or peach nail look when warmer weather rolls around, Glacé is definitely the shade to try. It feels very holiday-ready and perfect for layering over short nails. Manucurist Pink Sorbet Green™ Jelly Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £14 For a pink manicure with a dewy twist, try this juicy pink shade from the collection. It's bright but can also be made to look more subtle and rosy by applying just one coat.

This new launch sees five shades join the Green polish family, and for a start, they're deliciously named. Collectively, they all also instantly tick several of the season's trends in one easy application.

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Think glassy, sorbet, fruit water and spritz nails, all recreated at home with a coat or two of any of these polishes. If you put a pin in the trends for a moment, though, these buildable, high-shine shades are just so perfect for an easy, at-home manicure that feels sunny and fun, as well as being chic.

The timing of them also feels very apt, as this time last year we saw looks like rosehip oil nails and ice cream manicures really take off, and this summer looks set to be a very similar story. We can see shades like Twizzle and SugarPlum being especially popular.

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As mentioned, they're buildable, meaning you can apply just one coat for a tinted effect, or layer two or three for a more pigmented and opaque finish. And like the rest of Manucurist's Green polishes, they're made with 84% bio-sourced ingredients and are vegan, cruelty-free and quick-drying.