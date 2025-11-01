Rosehip oil nails are the dewy, hypernatural look that's making a big impression this season

Dewy and subtly tinted, 'Rosehip oil' nails are the latest hypernatural manicure trend hitting the scene - and they're so easy to recreate at home.

While the 2025 nail trends are firmly reflecting the autumn season with rich burgundy and chocolate brown nails, there are a few unexpected and understated looks emerging. Polka dot nails, for one, are the whimsical design we didn't expect to see this year but are very much enjoying, as well as ultra-sheer, tinted manicures that offer a your-nails-but-better effect. You might remember the buzz around glossy rose water nails in the summer; now it seems there's another skincare-inspired trend that celebrates the natural details of your nails.

Rosehip oil nails offer the perfect pause from all the bold and moody autumn nail designs, with their serum-like glow and blush tint, and are ideal if you're looking for a subtle, all-occasion manicure to fall back on.

What are Rosehip oil nails?

Let's get one thing straight: no, this look doesn't require you to douse your nails in rosehip oil, but rather takes inspiration from the sheer and shiny oil, with the addition of a flattering rose petal-like tint. Saying that, cuticle oil is always a welcome addition to your nailcare routine, so take this as your sign to invest in one (this writer loves L'Occitane's shea cuticle oil).

Much like rose water nails, this trend was seemingly sparked by Gel Care's popular gel nail colour of the same name, 'Rosehip Oil,' with searches for the term soaring this month. The brand describes the shade as a "lip gloss look for your nails," delivering a wash of translucent pink. They have also coined several other gel polish names, like Apricot Oil, which we predict will also take off, because how gorgeous does that sound?

If you want to create the trend exactly, you can of course invest in Gel Care's Rosehip Oil, but the beauty of these sorts of rosy, tinted looks is that they're actually quite easy to recreate with air-drying sheer nail polishes too. After all, with 'lip gloss' nails and similar milky trends having become so popular over the last few years, many brands now offer their own tints and creamy, buildable colours.

Gelcare UV Gel Nail Polish in the Shade Rosehip Oil View at Gelcare RRP: £14 The gel colour that sparked it all. Gel Care's Rosehip Oil shade offers a shiny, rosy tint to your nails.

Rosehip oil nail buys

As mentioned, there are quite a few rosy and tinted nail polishes out there, like Manucurist's Active Glow and Dior's Nail Glow, all of which are ideal for recreating this sort of rosehip oil-inspired manicure.

Manucurist Active Glow™ Raspberry Colour-Care Hybrid Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £16 Featuring a blend of strengthening AHAs and raspberry extract, as well as nourishing sweet almond oil and a flattering berry-pink tint, Manucurist's Active Glow is the perfect, low-maintenance and multi-tasking polish for recreating this trend. essie Nail Care Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener: Pink Tint, Glow & Shine View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 If you're in the market for a nail strengthener and shortcut to 'Rosehip oil' style nails, this essie polish is a great choice. It offers a natural, rosy tint to your nails while also creating a protective barrier that wards off the effects of everyday wear and tear. Dior Vernis Nail Glow Beautiyfing Nail Care & Instant French Manicure Effect View at Boots RRP: £25 For a luxe option, Dior's Nail Glow lightly tints your talons, creating an elevated but still very natural-looking finish and, like essie, protects your nails from damage.

To really achieve a glossy, wet-look effect, we recommend adding a clear top coat, like essie's Gel Couture top coat, over the top of your chosen rosy shade.

1. Almond rosehip oil nails

For a very elegant take on this trend, almond nails are definitely the way to go. The combination of a sheer rose tine and the smooth, oval shape makes for such a clean and healthy-looking manicure.

2. Short rosehip oil-like nails

For a very subtle and natural look, a squoval or short, square nail shape is a great choice. Together with the glossy, pink tint, the look feels very wearable and effortless.

3. Rosehip oil-like French tips

If you've loved trends like the ice cream manicure and other very hyper-natural looks, a glowy, rosehip-oil French tip is definitely the way to go this season. It's subtle, but still feels modern and slightly different compared to just a nude or classic pink and white French mani.

4. Ombre rosehip oil nails

Ombre French tip nails are very popular right now, and with this glossy tint and a similarly sheer white shade, you can create such a luxe and soft-looking manicure - as demonstrated above.