Rosehip oil nails are the dewy, hypernatural look that's making a big impression this season
Your nails, but infinitely shinier
Dewy and subtly tinted, 'Rosehip oil' nails are the latest hypernatural manicure trend hitting the scene - and they're so easy to recreate at home.
While the 2025 nail trends are firmly reflecting the autumn season with rich burgundy and chocolate brown nails, there are a few unexpected and understated looks emerging. Polka dot nails, for one, are the whimsical design we didn't expect to see this year but are very much enjoying, as well as ultra-sheer, tinted manicures that offer a your-nails-but-better effect. You might remember the buzz around glossy rose water nails in the summer; now it seems there's another skincare-inspired trend that celebrates the natural details of your nails.
Rosehip oil nails offer the perfect pause from all the bold and moody autumn nail designs, with their serum-like glow and blush tint, and are ideal if you're looking for a subtle, all-occasion manicure to fall back on.
What are Rosehip oil nails?
Let's get one thing straight: no, this look doesn't require you to douse your nails in rosehip oil, but rather takes inspiration from the sheer and shiny oil, with the addition of a flattering rose petal-like tint. Saying that, cuticle oil is always a welcome addition to your nailcare routine, so take this as your sign to invest in one (this writer loves L'Occitane's shea cuticle oil).
Much like rose water nails, this trend was seemingly sparked by Gel Care's popular gel nail colour of the same name, 'Rosehip Oil,' with searches for the term soaring this month. The brand describes the shade as a "lip gloss look for your nails," delivering a wash of translucent pink. They have also coined several other gel polish names, like Apricot Oil, which we predict will also take off, because how gorgeous does that sound?
A post shared by GELCARE® (@gelcare.official)
A photo posted by on
If you want to create the trend exactly, you can of course invest in Gel Care's Rosehip Oil, but the beauty of these sorts of rosy, tinted looks is that they're actually quite easy to recreate with air-drying sheer nail polishes too. After all, with 'lip gloss' nails and similar milky trends having become so popular over the last few years, many brands now offer their own tints and creamy, buildable colours.
Rosehip oil nail buys
As mentioned, there are quite a few rosy and tinted nail polishes out there, like Manucurist's Active Glow and Dior's Nail Glow, all of which are ideal for recreating this sort of rosehip oil-inspired manicure.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: £16
Featuring a blend of strengthening AHAs and raspberry extract, as well as nourishing sweet almond oil and a flattering berry-pink tint, Manucurist's Active Glow is the perfect, low-maintenance and multi-tasking polish for recreating this trend.
RRP: £10.99
If you're in the market for a nail strengthener and shortcut to 'Rosehip oil' style nails, this essie polish is a great choice. It offers a natural, rosy tint to your nails while also creating a protective barrier that wards off the effects of everyday wear and tear.
To really achieve a glossy, wet-look effect, we recommend adding a clear top coat, like essie's Gel Couture top coat, over the top of your chosen rosy shade.
1. Almond rosehip oil nails
A post shared by GELCARE® (@gelcare.official)
A photo posted by on
For a very elegant take on this trend, almond nails are definitely the way to go. The combination of a sheer rose tine and the smooth, oval shape makes for such a clean and healthy-looking manicure.
2. Short rosehip oil-like nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)
A photo posted by on
For a very subtle and natural look, a squoval or short, square nail shape is a great choice. Together with the glossy, pink tint, the look feels very wearable and effortless.
3. Rosehip oil-like French tips
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
If you've loved trends like the ice cream manicure and other very hyper-natural looks, a glowy, rosehip-oil French tip is definitely the way to go this season. It's subtle, but still feels modern and slightly different compared to just a nude or classic pink and white French mani.
4. Ombre rosehip oil nails
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Ombre French tip nails are very popular right now, and with this glossy tint and a similarly sheer white shade, you can create such a luxe and soft-looking manicure - as demonstrated above.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.
Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.