Regarded as skincare for your nails, I've tried almost every Manucurist Active nail polish

If you've been on a healthy nail journey or prefer barely-there looks, you've likely already heard of Manucurist Active nail polishes. There's the original Glow, then Smooth, Shine, and now Blur, but how are they different? I've swatched them side-by-side and broken down all their benefits to help you find the right treatment for your nail needs.

With the 2026 nail trends ushering in an era of care-first manicures, which prioritise the health of your talons, now is a very good time to elevate your own at-home kit. Sheer nail polishes are in high demand, with many also doubling as the best nail strengtheners, offering finishes that feel as fresh as they look. Manucurists' nail polishes, particularly Active Glow, are touted for their nourishing ingredients and more subtle finishes.

But with the brand having expanded its collection to include blurring, smoothing, and brightening formulas, which one should you shop for first? As a bit of nail buff myself (pun intended), I'm no stranger to this popular Active range; in fact, I actually have quite the collection going on. So, to help decode each treatment, I've coated my nails in them.

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Having tried nearly every Manucurist Active polish, here's how they differ

Whether you're looking to recreate such trends as rose water nails or want to achieve a your-nails-but-better effect with a polish that will smooth out imperfections and discolouration, Manucurist's Active range is a great place to start.

My top Manucurist Active picks

If you're keen to get shopping, though, I've rounded up three of my favourites from the range, all of which offer very sheer, low-maintenance and luminous finishes.

The Manucurist Active range, decoded

Left to right: Active Shine, Active Smooth, Active Blur, Active Glow and Active Bright. (Image credit: Future)

As a manicure lover who tries to take frequent breaks from her gel appointments, I keep a little bag of polishes at home. Either to quickly apply some TLC to damaged, paper-thin-feeling nails or to spruce them up ready for an outing. For the latter, I either turn to my go-to burgundy shade, essie's Bordeaux, or Manucurist's Active Glow or Smooth. Those two are my personal favourites of the range, but as mentioned, I have also tried a handful more - quite literally.

These air-drying polishes all boast active ingredients aimed at strengthening and repairing the surface of your natural nails. They are also designed to be either sheer or subtle, adding a wash of rose colour or a glistening shimmer. So, if you're someone who loves bold manicures and instant, solid coverage, the Active nail range might not be for you. That said, if you like an elevated, hypernatural look, the likes of Active Smooth and Glow are definitely ones to consider.

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As for their finishes, above you can see that the differences between most are quite subtle. Active Shine, as the name suggests, offers a veil of fine glitter, almost like an eyeshadow or highlighter (the latter is actually how the brand describes it). Smooth is like a sheer, milky nail polish. It's available in a range of neutral shades, designed to complement a range of skin tones and deliver a glossy, smooth finish.

Active Blur is the newest of the bunch, and while similar to Active Smooth with its sheer tint, unlike the rest, it offers a soft matte finish. Glow, which is arguably the most iconic iteration and available in several fruit-inspired tints (like blueberry and grape), imparts a clear, glossy tint to your nails. Then at last, there's Active Bright, which is a sheer white, pearly shade with an iridescent shine, designed to add a luminous, bright effect to your nails.

(Image credit: Future)

As for how they apply, they're as easy as any air-drying polish. In all of the pictures, I've applied three coats of each, which will give you a good idea of how subtle and natural they look. Even with a few layers, though, each polish dries quickly and doesn't appear streaky, which I love. They're also thin enough so that, even after three or four layers, they don't appear bulky.

Personally, the original Active Glow is the one I reach for most. The rosy tint is just so flattering, especially on short nails. It also feels very soothing on more damaged nails and helps to mask imperfections, whilst still allowing key elements of your natural nail to shine through. Smooth and Shine are next in my personal roaster, as they're also lovely for a quick, elevated look. I do also really like Blur; the soft matte finish is quite unique, and I like its cool, pastel-pink tint. It's also great if you have ridges or peely bits across your nail plate, as it really helps to smooth out and mask the texture.

How to choose a Manucurist Active nail polish

The decision comes down to two questions: what do your nails need, and what finish/ manicure style do you prefer? Below, I've broken down the finishes and ingredients of each of Manucurist's Active nail polishes to help you pick your perfect match.