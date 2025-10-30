I love Active Glow, but there are so many other Manucurist nail polishes you need to know about

Touted for its Active Glow, Smooth and Shine range, Manucurist is not only pro-approved, but can also be found scattered throughout this beauty writer's home - always on-hand for both nailcare emergencies and luxe manicures in moments.

As someone who spends most of her working hours writing about nail trends and free time scrolling social media in search of manicure inspiration, it's safe to say I'm pretty versed with what's in and what's not. Manucurist, as a brand, is very much the former and does it all, from luxe sheer nail polishes to nail-enhancing treatments. Its Active Glow range, all of which boast flattering fruit-inspired tints, is arguably the most well-known - and beloved for helping to create popular looks like lip gloss and rose water nails at home. But as a fan, I can tell you that there are plenty of other shades equally deserving of acclaim, several of which will help you achieve the most popular and stylish of 2025 nail trends.

There's also a chic sort of minimalism to the brand that I love, which is to be expected from one that was born in Paris. Now, if this sounds like something you too would like to incorporate into your at-home manis, these are the nine Manucurist polishes to invest in (as well as my favourite nailcare buys), from someone who has tried their fair share...

The 9 Manucurist nail polish shades and treatments you need

As mentioned, Manucurist, like that of Chanel's nail polishes, just has a luxuriousness to it. It's the branding and sleek rectangular bottles, but also the elegant colour range and innovative formulas. The French brand is vegan and prioritises nailcare, with science-backed and cruelty-free formulas that deliver shine and pigment to your nails, without any of the nasty stuff (see Manucurist's ingredient blacklist).

All very impressive stuff, and while I do, of course, love a professional gel and Bio Sculpture manicure, Manucurist has revived my nails and delivered a quick and very chic-looking (if I may say so myself) mani on several occasions. So, without further ado, these are my nine favourite polishes - in case you're curious but aren't sure where to start.

Manucurist nailcare buys I love

Manucurist Glass Nail Accessory Trio View at Amazon RRP: £24/$24 This set is my go-to every time my nails need shaping or my cuticles pushed back. It's made of glass and feels like such high-quality, the file especially, smooths roughness so quickly, without tugging or feeling overly coarse against the edges of my nails - I like it so much, in fact, that I actually carry it in my handbag, in case of any manicure-related emergencies. Manucurist Green Oil $15 at Amazon $15 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £15/$15 Alongside Active Glow in Raspberry, this cuticle oil was one of my first introductions to the brand. While a tad fiddly, I just love the glass pipette-like applicator, and in general, it looks so cute on my nightstand. As for the formula, it features a nourishing blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oils to hydrate your nails and the surrounding skin. Along with L'Occitane's Shea Cuticle Oil, I use this to maintain my professional and at-home nail treatments. My top tip is to apply it just before you're about to go to sleep, to avoid oily finger prints on your phone or book - and to enjoy the soothing almond-y scent. Manucurist Keratin Booster View at Sephora RRP: £15/$15 The latest addition to my kit, this treatment features plant-based keratin, silicon and biotin to strengthen and help repair damaged nails, which alas, post dodgy at-home gel removal, mine currently are. It absorbs and gets to quickly, ideal if you're talons are in desperate need of TLC.

A nail lover's verdict on Manucurist

As you can deduce from my roundup of polish and nailcare favourites, I'm a big fan of Manucurist. The Active range is always one of my go-tos when my nails are bare and in desperate need of sprucing up, as are Manucurist's nail files and buffers - I even love their dotting tools for whenever I'm attempting a polka dot nail moment at home.

Their nail care-forward formulas are also such a winner for me, because, even before getting gel treatments and the like, I've always had quite weak nails. The shade range, from timeless hues to more trendy tints, is also a real draw, as I can be very particular with the colours I like to wear and think suit me. Personally, I prefer their traditional polishes to the Green Flash LED gel range, but still, I appreciate the idea of it for those seeking a more long-lasting alternative for their at-home treatments.

(Image credit: Future/ Naomi Jamieson | Products: Manucurist)

All in all, the concept and look of the brand really resonates with me, as a manicure-lover. While you, of course, shouldn't judge a book by its cover or a nail polish by its packaging, it can't really be helped. I'm very much a magpie to pretty beauty products, which Manucurist's range certainly is, but as mentioned, there is style and substance.

As for my all-time favourites from the line, I've said it once, but I'll say it again, I just can't do without the original Active Glow in Raspberry. It's just the most gorgeous sheer, rosy polish, and I always find myself itching to apply it anytime my nails are bare. I actually currently have two on the go, one of which bears the old label...

Is Manucurist worth the money?

So, is Manucurist good and worth the money? Now this question is a little subjective, as it partly comes down to personal preference. If you love an ultra-long-lasting gel or BIAB nail look, air-drying polishes might not cut it. Of course, Manucurist does offer its own Green Flash LED gel range, but it's still not as long-lasting as a hard gel treatment and so on.

Formula-wise, though, the answer is yes. Manucurist is vegan, cruelty-free and prioritises nail health. They're also hema-free (to name just one of the many chemicals and ingredients that are banned by the brand), and boast many revolutionary formulas that again, seek to care for your nails, as well as deliver a pretty manicure. Their shade range is also gorgeous, with everything from timeless hues to colours that have inspired trends in their own right.

As for the price, Manucurist sits somewhere between essie's nail polishes and OPI's nail colour range. Most shades retail at £14, while the brand's beloved Active Glow will set you back £16. So, not the cheapest polishes out there, but also not excessively expensive.

Speaking as a nail lover who switches between professional Bio Sculpture nails and doing her own at-home manicures, my answer is also yes. In the past, I've scoured the web for colours that would closely match the trends, and Manucurist has them in abundance. Their range of masks and treatments is one of my favourites on the market, and I also use their tools and buffers exclusively, as they're of such great quality. Plus, I will just never be over that iconic Active range.