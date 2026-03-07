Budget to Blowout: The 4 nail polish brands we rely on for an expert-looking at-home manicure
Forget streaks, peeling and chipping, these are the nail polish brands that deserve a spot in your manicure arsenal
If you're someone that doesn't like to go without a well-preened manicure, but doesn't want to splurge upwards of £30 every month, you might be in the market for a nail polish that delivers streak-free coverage and resists easily chipping.
Whether you're looking to recreate some of the most popular 2026 nail trends or perhaps want to save some money by cutting back on salon manicures, either way a quality nail polish will be your best friend. In fact, if you take a look at our beauty team's March 2026 nails, you'll see that we've ditched our nail appointments and instead have been reaching for our all-time favourite nail polishes.
So, with that and decades of collective experience in our back pockets, our we'd say we're well qualified to share our tried and tested go-to nail polish brands – that suit every colour preference and budget. We're talking everything from £9 essie nail polishes to top-shelf luxury formulas from Chanel.
The four nail polish brands our team rely on for their at-home manicures
With nail polishes typically spanning from a couple of pounds up to £30+, you might be wondering which bottles are actually worth investing in. Thankfully, our beauty team have been sweeping polish onto our talons for years, trialling a variety of buys from several different brands, from affordable drugstore options to top-shelf formulas – so, we've got all the intel you need to know.
That said, you'll often find stellar discounts on shades from the likes of essie, OPI and Manucurist, so it's worth keeping an eye out on retailers, such as Lookfantastic and Amazon.
Budget Nail Polish brand - Essie
If you've ever stepped foot into a drugstore, you'll already be well-acquainted with Essie. If we're ever on the hunt for an affordable nail polish, you can most likely find us standing at the Essie counter scouring through their abundance of shades.
Since launching back in 1981, the brand has created over 1000 different colours, from sheer pinks to luscious reds, metallics to mattes and everything in-between. With a plethora of different formulas, including the Longwear, Enamel and Quick Dry (not to mention, the brand's stellar nail care offering), essie's most notable shades include Ballet Slippers, Mademoiselle, Salt Water Happy and Blanc.
RRP: £8.99
If you haven't already heard of essie's Ballet Slippers nail polish, let us introduce you to the iconic shade. This sheer yet buildable soft pink formula is behind Helen Mirren's pink nails and is also reportedly a favourite Kate Middleton's too. It boasts micro-milled pigments and a salon-grade concentration that ensures a long-lasting, chip-resistant wear time.
RRP: £10.99
Want to make your at-home manicures go the extra mile? The essie Gel Couture Top Coat is a non-negotiable in your nailcare arsenal, as per our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett. This high-performance top coat delivers a gel-like finish, without the need for a UV lamp, and encourages your manicure to last for up to 15 days.
RRP: £8.99
If you prefer moodier hues on your talons, look no further than essie's Bordeaux nail polish, which is a firm favourite of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson. This true burgundy hue has become a signature for Naomi thanks to its rich opaque colour and ultra-glossy finish that gives her nails a luxe appearance.
Low Mid-Price Nail Polish brand - OPI
If you know a thing or two about nail polishes, then there's no doubt that you'll already know about OPI. OPI is arguably one of the most iconic and well-known nail care brands around the globe, thanks to their lineup of colour-rich nail lacquers that have gone onto gain cult status in the world of beauty.
Other than their classic Nail Lacquer formula, the brand also boast an array of other collections such as Infinite Shine, RapiDry and Nature Strong Vegan Nail Lacquers – alongside an assortment of nail care buys too. Out of the the over 240 OPI nail colours available to shop, Bubble Bath, Funny Bunny, Big Apple Red and Cajun Shrimp are just some of the hues that loved by many.
RRP: £15.60
Name us a more iconic nail polish, we'll wait. OPI's Bubble Bath is known in households all around the world and rightfully so. This polish delivers a sheer wash of neutral pink to your nails for a chic 'your nails but better' look, however can also be built up for a clean neutral manicure. You can also find many layering this popular nail polish with another of the brand's bestselling shade for the Bubble Bath Funny Bunny combo manicure.
RRP: £14.90
The clue is in the name with this nail polish, Big Apple Red is a true vibrant red shade with a high gloss finish that is reminiscent of a juicy red apple. In fact, this iconic hue has also gained A-list approval as it was the nail polish behind Demi Moore's Met Gala nail in 2025.
RRP: £14.90
Despite being a trending shade last summer, OPI's Tiramisu For Two is timeless enough to be a stellar minimalist manicure choice all year round. The hue in question is a soft pinky-nude nail polish with creamy café au lait undertones.
High mid-price nail polish brand - Manucurist
If you haven't already met Manucurist, this Parisian nail brand is known for the lineup of eco-friendly nail polish formulas. Beginning as a nail salon in the heart of Paris in 1996, the brand has since gone on to gain popularity for creating the first green, clean alternative to gel polish and their stellar tinted nail care buys – namely their Active treatment range. As for the lineup of Manucurist nail polishes, popular choices include Mocha, Lava, Hortencia and Milky White.
RRP: £14
For those who prefer a barely-there manicure, Hortencia might just be your answer. Perfect for recreating the soap nails trend, this sheer and delicate hue delivers your nails with a milky pink wash of colour for a look that is equally sophisticated and timeless.
RRP: £16
Another favourite of our in-house nail expert, Naomi Jamieson's, Manucurist's Active Glow is essentially a cheat code to healthy, luxe-looking nails. This hybrid formula combines all the benefits of nail care, such as working to nourish, strengthen and restore your talons, with a sheer, rosy tint that leaves an enviable glowy shine.
RRP: £14
Taking a subtle twist on a classic burgundy nail polish, Violeta boasts blackberry-hued notes that creates this rich, luxe-looking berry colour that makes for elegantly stylish talons. Although particularly ideal for the cooler months of the year, this versatile can also be worn throughout the year for a chic manicure.
Blowout nail polish brand - Chanel
If you're wanting to treat yourself, our editor's say Chanel's assortment of nail polishes are well-worth the splurge. Setting you back £30 a bottle, these nail polishes ooze luxury from start to finish. These pigmented, high-gloss formulas glide onto the talons, thanks to its nourishing camellia eco-ceramides, whilst wearers also hail the nail polishes for their durable longevity.
Currently with 35 shades the choose from online, including minimalist neutrals to vibrant colourful hues, the most recognisable Chanel nail polish shades are Rouge Noir, Ballerina and Particulière.
RRP: £30
If you typically find yourself opting for sheer nail polishes and barely-there hues, Chanel's Ballerina deserves a spotlight feature in your collection. This milky, buildable light pink shade is one of the most elegant nail polishes we've tried.
RRP: £30
You'll find Rouge Noir in the arsenals of many beauty editors thanks to its ability to deliver a luxe-looking manicure upon every application. Despite appearing as a bold, dark colour, it offers a rich wash of merlot-like burgundy and high gloss shine to your talons that is oh-so-wearable.
RRP: £30
For a colour that will pair effortlessly well with anything, Chanel's Faussaire is a perfect option. The rich pigment puts the subtle yet sophisticated rosy beige shade on centre stage, whilst encouraging a high gloss lacquered finish.
