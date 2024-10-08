The cult classic nail polish loved by Kate Middleton is unbelievably affordable in the Prime Day sales

Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of this shade too - and it's now less than £6

essie ballet slippers nail polish on a pink background
(Image credit: Amazon)
Amelia Yeomans
By
published
in News

If there's one thing you can be certain of with Kate Middleton, it's that she will always have an immaculate manicure. But, surprisingly, it doesn't cost a fortune to achieve her signature soft pink finish.

One of her favourite polishes, Essie's Ballet Slippers, is 16% off this Prime Day - and selling fast. A truly timeless nail polish that has been popular for decades, it is the ultimate everyday shade that suits everyone and is suitable for any occasion, as proven by Kate's countless outings sporting the lacquer.

And it's not just the Princess of Wales who loves this shade. Queen Elizabeth was such a huge fan of Ballet Slippers that she requested a bottle of it be sent to the Palace, and it was widely known to be the only nail polish she wore. Anything good enough for the royals is surely good enough for us, especially when it's this cheap...

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, was £7 now £5.89 at Amazon
Get 16% off

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, was £7 now £5.89 at Amazon

This royal-approved polish has been worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and even the Queen - and it's now less than £6 in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Plus, it's formulated to strengthen nails and protect from chips.

View Deal

three images of kate middleton with subtle natural nails

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine is believed to have worn Ballet Slippers on her wedding day (though back then the shade was called Allure), and she certainly started a pared-back nail trend that brides today love to emulate. Thanks to the sheer finish, it gives the most beautiful your-nails-but-better look that will never date.

And the royal love of Ballet Slippers for wedding manicures doesn't end there - Meghan Markle wore the same shade on her big day too, proving just how universal and refined this shade really is.

This 16% saving might not be the biggest discount we've seen on Prime Day beauty deals, but every little helps when it comes to savings. After you've added Ballet Slippers to your basket, it's worth checking out this Urban Decay eyeshadow discount as well as the impressive Garmin deals on offer before these unbeatable Prime Day deals expire.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Senior writer

Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.

