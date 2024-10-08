The cult classic nail polish loved by Kate Middleton is unbelievably affordable in the Prime Day sales

If there's one thing you can be certain of with Kate Middleton, it's that she will always have an immaculate manicure. But, surprisingly, it doesn't cost a fortune to achieve her signature soft pink finish.

One of her favourite polishes, Essie's Ballet Slippers, A truly timeless nail polish that has been popular for decades, it is the ultimate everyday shade that suits everyone and is suitable for any occasion, as proven by Kate's countless outings sporting the lacquer.

And it's not just the Princess of Wales who loves this shade. Queen Elizabeth was such a huge fan of Ballet Slippers that she requested a bottle of it be sent to the Palace, and it was widely known to be the only nail polish she wore. Anything good enough for the royals is surely good enough for us, especially when it's this cheap...

Princess Catherine is believed to have worn Ballet Slippers on her wedding day (though back then the shade was called Allure), and she certainly started a pared-back nail trend that brides today love to emulate. Thanks to the sheer finish, it gives the most beautiful your-nails-but-better look that will never date.

And the royal love of Ballet Slippers for wedding manicures doesn't end there - Meghan Markle wore the same shade on her big day too, proving just how universal and refined this shade really is.

