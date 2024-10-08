The cult classic nail polish loved by Kate Middleton is unbelievably affordable in the Prime Day sales
Queen Elizabeth II was a huge fan of this shade too - and it's now less than £6
If there's one thing you can be certain of with Kate Middleton, it's that she will always have an immaculate manicure. But, surprisingly, it doesn't cost a fortune to achieve her signature soft pink finish.
One of her favourite polishes, Essie's Ballet Slippers, is 16% off this Prime Day - and selling fast. A truly timeless nail polish that has been popular for decades, it is the ultimate everyday shade that suits everyone and is suitable for any occasion, as proven by Kate's countless outings sporting the lacquer.
And it's not just the Princess of Wales who loves this shade. Queen Elizabeth was such a huge fan of Ballet Slippers that she requested a bottle of it be sent to the Palace, and it was widely known to be the only nail polish she wore. Anything good enough for the royals is surely good enough for us, especially when it's this cheap...
Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish, was £7 now £5.89 at Amazon
This royal-approved polish has been worn by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and even the Queen - and it's now less than £6 in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Plus, it's formulated to strengthen nails and protect from chips.
Shop more Kate Middleton-approved Prime Day deals
Nothing beats a pair of the best white trainers and these are Princess Catherine's favourites. Now 50% off, there's no better time to invest in these comfy staples.
One of the Princess of Wales' top skincare products, this oil is responsible for her radiant glow. Rich in fatty acids omegas 3, 6, and 9, it hydrates and smooths wrinkles.
If you want to know how to copy Kate Middleton's makeup, start with this eyeshadow palette. She reportedly loves an Urban Decay Naked palette, and it makes sense considering the typically neutral and soft eye looks she goes for.
Princess Catherine is believed to have worn Ballet Slippers on her wedding day (though back then the shade was called Allure), and she certainly started a pared-back nail trend that brides today love to emulate. Thanks to the sheer finish, it gives the most beautiful your-nails-but-better look that will never date.
And the royal love of Ballet Slippers for wedding manicures doesn't end there - Meghan Markle wore the same shade on her big day too, proving just how universal and refined this shade really is.
This 16% saving might not be the biggest discount we've seen on Prime Day beauty deals, but every little helps when it comes to savings. After you've added Ballet Slippers to your basket, it's worth checking out this Urban Decay eyeshadow discount as well as the impressive Garmin deals on offer before these unbeatable Prime Day deals expire.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
I was really struggling to do 10K steps a day, but this home treadmill has been a game changer – it's such a convenient way to stay active
I've restored my work-activity balance and revived my step count
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Lopez offers a masterclass in elegant daytime styling - wearing the best flared jeans we've seen all season
Flattering, stylish and on-trend, what's not to love about flared jeans?
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's hair stylist swears by this Olaplex treatment to add 'shine, hydration and smoothness' - snap it up for 30% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Getting healthy, shining hair is more affordable than ever thanks to the Olaplex deals in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This cult classic eyeshadow is so perfect for party season - and it has 39% off
Offering a subtle, eye-catching hint of shimmer, Urban Decay Space Cowboy eyeshadow is our go-to for special occasions
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Anne Hathaway's handbag essential lip balm is on sale - and it'll revive chapped winter lips
Enriched with rose extracts, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, Anne Hathaway’s go-to lip balm is a game changer for treating chapped lips
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
8 chic, affordable French perfumes we love (but not everyone knows about)
While we've all heard of Chanel and Chloe, these other French perfumes promise luxe notes, without breaking the bank...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Our beauty team picks the best Kérastase shampoo for every hair type and need
From oil-controlling to blonde-brightening, our beauty experts review the crème de la crème of Kérastase shampoos...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
The 1-second skin prep trick Pamela Anderson relies on for natural, healthy glow
Looking to embrace a pared-back routine? Pamela Anderson's skincare essential is refreshingly quick and easy...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Davina McCall's hairstylist reveals how he creates her bouncy, glossy blow dry
We've wanted to know Davina McCall's hair styling must-haves for years...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These 11 short nail looks promise a luxe (and practical) manicure for autumn
Modern and neat, these short autumn nails combine the trendiest hues with comfortable lengths and shapes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published