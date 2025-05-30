Need a manicure refresh? Try Helen Mirren’s elegant sheer pink nail polish for a fresh and timeless look

Having a signature manicure shade is one of the chicest ways to elevate both your everyday and occasion wear looks - and there's no shade more elegant and versatile than Helen Mirren's sheer pink nail polish that's become her go-to in recent years.

There's endless manicure inspiration out there, with styles, colours and nail shapes for everyone to enjoy. But when we look to celebrities for inspiration, a clear trend has come out on top. From almond nails and classic French tip nails to the soap nails trend even Victoria Beckham loves, it's clear that clean, fresh and pretty pink nails are very much in for summer.

The muted, subtle and elegant shade is a go-to when we require an infallible manicure, being incredibly versatile and oh-so pretty for any and every occasion. The ideal your-nails-but-better look, it plays into the beauty trends we see come back around each spring and summer like the no makeup makeup look and the healthy-hair trend that both see celebrities embrace more natural, high-gloss styles.

No one has quite pulled off the healthy, pretty-in-pink nails trend like Helen Mirren, who revealed that she does her manicures at-home and relies on one, very iconic pink hue when doing her nails. Even better, her go-to polish will only set you back £9, making it an affordable and very chic addition to your polish collection this season.

The £9 nail polish Helen Mirren relies on for a chic, every-occasion mani

Timeless, neutral nail shades are a great go-to for a versatile, every-occasion manicure. Whether you opt for a soft pink, milky hue, a minimalistic nude or a flattering creamy neutral, finding a signature shade that can work for any event or dress code is a sure-fire way to elevate your style.

But being presented with all the nail shades available in store and online, or at the nail salon, can be overwhelming. There's simply too much choice! So we're relying on Helen Mirren's reccomendation of this specific Essie nail shade to remove the guesswork and give us a versatile and chic go-to.

The perfect sheer pink Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers View at Amazon $8.99 at Amazon $10 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £8.69 This cool, neutral pink is perfect for all occasions. It's subtle, flattering and can also double as a base coat for nail designs like French tips as well as chrome finishes. It can also be mixed with a clear coat for more of a sheer tint.

Sharing the contents of her beauty bag with Harper's Bazaar for its "Inside My Beauty Bag" YouTube series, Mirren revealed that she uses Essie's "Ballet Slippers", a pale, cool-toned pink. It's subtle, sheer and the ideal hue for those who love the bubble bath nail trend or are looking for the perfect French tip nail or glazed nail base colour.

It's not just Helen who reportedly loves this classic, affordable shade. It's also widely-rumoured to be a favourite of Kate Middleton's and was also long-reported as the late Queen Elizabeth II's signature shade. The monarch is said to have worn the shade for three decades and it would be no surprise to learn that Princess Catherine has followed in her footsteps and relies on the nail shade too - royal's aren't allowed to have brightly coloured nails and this Essie shade is the ideal elevated neutral.

Mirren also shared a good tip for maintaining your manicure on the go: keep whatever shade you're wearing in your handbag for touch-ups, which is exactly what she did in the video.

How to achieve the perfect mani

While it's tempting to just go in with this beautiful nail shade and slather it on for an immediately elevated look, to get the perfect mani, you need to take the time to prep and primp your hands first.

To complement this understated hue, you could opt for either an elegant almond shape or an equally minimalistic style like squoval nails when it comes to filing and shaping your nails. These subtle and soft shapes are perfect for giving off a lowkey, minimal look that's also super elegant.

When it comes to applying the colour, layer on two or three coats – gradually, to ward off streaks – and follow up with a high-shine top coat, (like this one from Beauty Pie). Finishing off your pampering with a cuticle oil and one of the best hand creams is also a great addition and is the key to maintaining your nails' health and keeping them looking fresh.