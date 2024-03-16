This milky and sheer nail colour is trending for spring - and it's one for minimalist mani lovers

Soapy pink or "Bubble Bath nails" - as they're also affectionately known - are trending for spring but despite their sudden seasonal popularity, they're also the timeless and universally flattering manicure to add to your repertoire...

While bright pastels and spring flower nail designs are making their predictable return, there's another far more understated hue going by the name of 'Bubble Bath' that's currently garnering attention - and climbing up the 2024 nail trend ranks. As you can likely deduce, the manicure offers a clean and polished look, thanks to its wash of milky, almost-sheer pink colour - akin to your favourite rose-scented bath essences and soaks.

The finish is elegant and wonderfully versatile (as it works for both long-lasting treatments like BIAB nails and simple at-home polishes) and though it's perfect for spring, it's also a true signature for those who prefer a more minimalistic look...

What are Bubble Bath nails?

While the name promises something clean and soapy, we understand that it perhaps doesn't exactly speak to the colour or style of the trend. From our internet sleuthing, it appears the trend was inspired by a particular and very iconic nail polish colour by OPI, named - you guessed it - 'Bubble Bath.'

The shade itself is a muted, barely-there pink that now has become a manicure trend in itself, like that of milk nails and 'Black Cherry' nails. It can be adapted to suit all nail shapes but right now, short and squoval nails are the most synonymous with this polished look.

Our Bubble Bath nail staples

OPI Nail Polish in shade "Bubble Bath" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £14.90 The shade that started it all. Bubble Bath offers a warm-toned, nude-pink shade that is perfect on its own, for a polished manicure or as the base shade for classic French tip nails. Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Vanity Fairest" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 If you're on a budget, this pale pink nail polish from Essie offers a perfect milky pink mani - we'd recommend applying two to three coats. Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Elegance" View at Amazon RRP: £16.50 For a nail-loving manicure, this cruelty-free polish allows your nails to breathe, whilst also delivering a wash of pale pink colour.

So, if you're looking to adopt pale pink nails for spring, these milky shades - including the original OPI Bubble Bath nail polish - are perfect for adding to your collection. Plus, for a really squeaky clean look, we'd recommend investing in a high-shine clear top coat.

Our 6 favourite milky pink nails to recreate

Now, for those looking for either a new and elevated signature manicure or an oh-so-subtle spring nail design, here are our favourite iterations of milky pink nails...

1. Sheer milky pink nails

For lovers of trends like 'Lip Gloss' nails, this sheer and ultra glossy milky pink nail look is perfect for all occasions - whether you're looking for an elegant event manicure or something soft and subtle for everyday.

We'd recommend opting for a square or squoval length with this barely-there shade, for a really neat finish.

2. Soapy Squoval nails

As mentioned, squoval nails are among the trending nail shapes for spring 2024 and offer such a luxe and chic look - especially when paired with this milky pink hue.

We'd suggest applying two to three coats of OPI Bubble Bath for the best streak-free colour payoff.

3. Chrome bubble bath nails

If you're already a fan of this minimalistic manicure and want to elevate it, why not add a wash of pearlescent chrome overtop?

4. Almond milky pink nails

Like with every other nail colour, milky pink suits both almond and oval nails perfectly. So if you prefer to sport a mid to long nail length, this shade is a very flattering choice.

5. Short milky nude nails

For an even more understated finish (and for those who prefer short nail lengths), go for a muted nude instead of a pink. Again, it's so chic and perfect for every day - no matter the season and occasion.

This look is especially perfect for those who like to switch up their manicures too often and instead, prefer a versatile shade that goes with everything.

6. Bath essence nails

If you're not a lover of pink hues, you can achieve a very similar, bubbly look with a creamy, milky white nail shade instead. We think this hue looks so elegant on longer almond shaped nails.