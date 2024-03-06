Floral manicures are a springtime classic and these 11 designs are both whimsical and chic

With the warmer months now approaching (albeit slowly), naturally we're looking to retire a few of our go-to wintery hues in favour of something a tad brighter - and these subtle spring flower nails are as charming as they are chic...

When one thinks of a spring manicure, often ice-cream-like pastels and playful nail art come to mind. But with the recent shift towards more minimalistic treatments and styles - like strengthening BIAB nails and short French tip nails - as well as elegant neutral nail designs, you might have been under the impression that flowery designs were out. We're here to prove quite the opposite, as some dainty floral decals are indeed placing among the 2024 nail trends.

And before you write the idea off as an outdated spring nail look, here are 11 surprisingly minimalistic, wearable and downright adorable floral manicures to consider this season...

11 subtle spring flower nails to inspire

While some flower nail art might take some creative prowess and practice to master, there are a few more simplistic styles that look just as stylish - if not more so, especially if you're a lover of understated and expensive-looking nails.

You can either opt to adorn every nail in teensy daisies or decorate just your thumb or ring finger with a floral arrangement. We've even seen a few flowery French tip nails making the rounds, so it's safe to say there's a spring flower manicure to suit everyone. Colour palette-wise, the choices are endless, you can adapt any floral pattern to suit your aesthetic, whether it's blue roses or purple hibiscus' blooming on your fingertips.

Our Spring Flower nail essentials

Before we dive into all the spring nail inspiration, a few of these manicures will call for a set of thin nail art brushes, as well as a clear top coat, to lock in your miniature masterpieces.

We'd also recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your routine because it's never too late to get your nail care up to scratch!

1. Pressed flower nails

We'll admit that we did stifle a little gasp at the sheer beauty of these pressed flower nails. The look features a creamy, sheer pink base - which is a trend in itself, this season - with a pressed floral decal placed in the centre of the nail. The effect is a dainty and oh-so-chic manicure that looks so artistic and perfectly spring-ready.

Despite its intricate look, this manicure is so easy to recreate at home with the help of some tiny pressed-flower decals (available at Amazon), tweezers, a nude or pink base coat and a clear top coat, to seal your flower in place.

Recreate the look Amazon KAHEIGN 96 Pieces Nail Dried Flower Applique set View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

2. Floral French tip

We love the subtle pops of green, yellow and red featured in these floral French tips. This style is the perfect option for minimalist nail lovers, as the design only covers the very edges of the nail, leaving the rest coated in a sheer and glossy nude.

It's simple but effective and will require some thin nail art brushes and a bit of practice. Or, you can of course leave this one to the professionals.

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade "Poppy Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14

3. Simple daisies

The combination of yellow flowers and a pink-nude base coat is truly a match made in heaven, especially if you're looking for a chic and elevated flower manicure.

This design is also perfect for a nail artist beginner as these five-petal flowers are easy to recreate with a dotting tool and brush. Simply position your centre dot (using a white polish) then add five yellow dots around it. Then before they dry, take your brush and carefully pull the bottom of each dot out, to meet the white center - you can also skip this step for a more minimal look.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Chin Up Buttercup" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

4. Minimal hibiscus nails

For those who are looking for the best of both worlds when it comes to a statement colour and a stylish nail art design, this bright blue hibiscus manicure is the one for you.

We would suggest nail novices leave this to the professionals but for those who do want to attempt this look, you'll need your nail brushes (and nerves of steel) at the ready.

Recreate the look essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Mezmerised" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

5. Half-moon florals

Half-moon manicures have been so popular lately. So, instead of accentuating the natural crescent of your nail, or using it as an outline to create a double French tip, crown it with a flower.

We love this nude and subtle white flower combination and again, it's a great choice for a nail art beginner - or those looking for a very minimal spring nail look.

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade "Shell Beige" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

6. Forget-Me-Not nails

This Forget-Me-Not style manicure proves yet again how easy it is to create a chic springtime look with the help of a few pressed-flower appliques.

Simply apply your chosen base coat and then place your flowers on top, while the polish is still slightly tacky. Then, once the base is dry, add a clear top coat to lock everything into place.

Recreate the look Amazon TEOYALL 24 Colours Dried Flowers for Nail Art View at Amazon RRP: £4.99

7. Teeny tiny flowers

Another one for our minimalist nail lovers out there. Adding a tiny flower detail is an easy way to elevate your go-to, natural nail look for spring.

You can opt for any colour and still be left with a chic and subtle manicure, that's to the minute size of the flowers. You can also add a few more or fewer flowers, depending on your preference but we would suggest sticking with a "Squoval" nail shape, for a really neat and polished look.

Recreate the look Essie Original High Shine Nail Polish in Shade "Sunday Funday" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

8. Floral accent nails

If you don't want to commit to an all-over floral look, opting for an accent nail is a stylish and easy way to incorporate a hint of spring into your manicure. We'd recommend adding white or pastel daisies to your ring or middle finger (or both) before selecting a complimentary pastel polish for the rest.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Lilacism" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

9. Wildflower nails

Milky white nails are very popular right now, which just makes this flower manicure all the more tempting.

We love how the accent nails look like wildflowers and how the hint of silver shimmer really elevates the whole design. This might be a tricky one to recreate but one you master it, you'll have a very chic nail look on your hands. Though, you can of course leave it in the hands of your go-to nail artist.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

10. Bold floral tips

If you love a statement manicure and are looking for a design that is guaranteed to bring compliments, this bold blue floral French tip is definitely the way to go.

Again, this is fairly straightforward to recreate, as all you need is your chosen base coat and two shades of blue, as well as a dotting tool or brush. That being said though, like with all nail art, it might take a bit of practice to master.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Salt Water Happy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

11. Monochromatic flower nails

A monochromatic look can always be relied up to create a stylish look and the same goes for this black and white spring flower nail look.

The French tips give this manicure a minimalistic feel, while the floral accents are perfectly spring-ready.