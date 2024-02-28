The 6 'outdated' spring nail looks experts are avoiding - and what to get instead

When it comes to selecting your new season manicure, it can be helpful to know what looks others are loving and equally, what trends they plan to avoid - which is where these 'outdated' spring nails come in...

So far, the 2024 nail trends are supplying us with plenty of inspiration for the year ahead, from subtle and strengthening BIAB nails to bold "Cherry Red" nail designs but as we approach spring, there might be a temptation to call upon previously popular looks. And while the old standbys - like florals and pastel shades - will always be appropriate, there are a few now-dated designs our woman&home beauty team are not so keen on seeing return.

If you're seeking guidance on your own spring manicure, these are the six shades, designs and nail shapes our team won't be letting anywhere near their fingertips this season...

We'd like to preface this by saying that these are, of course, just our opinions but as a group of regular salon-goers and self-proclaimed manicure connoisseurs, we take nail trends very seriously indeed. That being said though, if you're a lover of any of these quote-on-quote outdated nail looks, don't let us rain on your parade.

Now, onto the spring manicures we're kicking to the curb this 2024 season - and what chic and timeless designs to get instead...

Our ultimate nailcare staples

3-in-1 OPI Start to Finish 3in1 Treatment Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £16.90 This clear polish works as both a strengthener, base and top coat making it the ultimate nailcare staple. Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £21.90 If your nails are feeling weak and brittle, try a nail strengthener like this one from OPI. This polish features a subtle pink tint to enhance the look of your natural nail. cuticle oil Essie Moisturizing Apricot Cuticle Oil View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 This nourishing oil softens your cuticles in prep for an at-home work and is ideal for achieving a really polished look.

One trend that never goes out of style is nail care. Before deciding upon your springtime look, we would recommend adding one of the best nail strengtheners to your routine, as well as a cuticle oil - like this Essie cuticle oil (at Amazon). These quick additions can make all the difference to the overall health of your nails and the look of your at-home manicure.

1. Accent nails

Woman&home's Senior Writer, Amelia Yeomans says: "An outdated trend I always avoid is an accent nail - particularly if you are opting for pastel-y spring colours. For me, they completely ruin a cohesive colour palette and can make your mani look much less sophisticated."

Over the last few months, we have really seen a shift towards sleek, monochromatic designs, particularly when it comes to neutral nails, so nail art - even just a feature nail - might be one to avoid.

Instead, we recommend: "If you want to play around with different hues, I think it looks much better to go for multiple different colours across your nails," Amelia says, "or have each hand a different colour, rather than having just one standout nail on each hand that looks very out of place..."

A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan) A photo posted by on

Shop the look nails inc. Inside Scoop Nail Polish Set View at Look Fantastic RRP: £22

2. Glazed nails

"This pains me to say, as this time last year I was obsessed with the pearly nail trend but now, 'Glazed' nails just feel overdone. I'm bored of seeing it everywhere and in every colour variation and just find myself gravitating more towards ultra-glossy finishes instead," says woman&home's Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson.

Instead, we recommend: "A chrome French tip nail design - if you can't bring yourself to part for this iridescent finish, try incorporating it into a chic French mani look..."

A post shared by Mina🦋 (@nailsxmina) A photo posted by on

Shop the look Essie Original Nail Polish in shade Pearly White View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

3. Stiletto nail shapes

As a lover of almond nails, our Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar wants to bid a not-so-fond farewell to stiletto nail shapes: "Compared to almond nails, which are very in right now, stiletto nails look so dated and almost fake, whereas more rounded shapes can pass for natural and offer more of an elegant and sophisticated finish."

Instead, we recommend: "Squoval shapes - they're so popular right now and offer just a polished and effortless look. Plus, they can be adapted to suit all nail lengths. Alternatively, try a refined square shape or a classic almond..."

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

4. Only pastels

"I think it's time to rid ourselves of the notion that only pastel nails work for spring," Naomi quips, "while I do love a pastel blue or lilac for the warmer months, I'm still finding myself drawn to darker more expensive-looking nails or barely-there nudes. Bright ice cream-like nails are just so obvious and can feel a bit too youthful to me."

Instead, we recommend: "Really subtle, milky whites, sheer pinks and neutrals, as well as more muted pastels - like sage green..."

A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools) A photo posted by on

Shop the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

5. Multi-coloured French Tips

French tip nails are really having a moment, but there's one iteration that Aleesha will not be adorning her own nails with: "Multi-coloured French tips were everywhere a few years ago but now, with the shift towards more elegant and luxe-looking short French tip nails and so on, they feel a bit stale."

Instead, we recommend: "a cohesive and minimalistic French tip, using your favourite spring-ready shade or a classic milky white..."

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick (@saskiafenwick) A photo posted by on

Shop the look Essie Original Nail Polish in shade "Salt Water Happy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

6. Cutesy nail art

Sorry to all our nail art lovers, but this season we're just not in the mood for intricate designs - especially when it comes to doing our nails at home.

"Floral designs are always so popular around this time of year and while they can look really cute, they can also look a bit tacky. I'll be sticking with more minimalistic nails, both colour and design-wise," says Naomi.

Instead, we recommend: "Really simplistic designs, like dots or floral French tips - the key is to keep your nails really understated..."

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on