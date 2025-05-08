From joyful citrus hues to petal pinks, our team's May nails have endless spring appeal

With temperatures rising and our gardens now in full bloom, the inspiration behind our beauty team's May nails is clear, with each shade and design as pretty as the next.

It's that time of the month again where we regale you with our choice of manicures, and like our team's April nails, May's assortment boasts a little something for everyone. This time can be a little trickier than others, with summer fast approaching and so many spring pastels still to cycle through. Thankfully, help is at hand. Whether you're keen to embrace one of the 2025 nail trends or favour short nails, between the four of us, we've curated a handful of chic and varied looks that are perfect for the spring-to-summer transition.

There are delicate flower nail designs, bold bursts of berry for those who steer clear of pastels and a range of nail shapes. So, without further ado, these are the looks our team are wearing and why you might want to follow suit.

The bright and trending hues our team are wearing on their nails this May

May feels like a transitional stage. The weather oscillates between spring and summer, and we're a tad tired of pastels, but perhaps not quite ready for a full-on summer design.

Consulting the trends is always helpful, as is returning to basics, like neutral nails. That said, sometimes throwing caution to the wind and opting for a bold, 'unseasonal' shade or a hint of nail art can deliver that much-needed change. Funnily enough, our team did all of the above this month, to very chic effect.

Our May nail essentials

Before we see the team's May nails in all their glory, we've rounded up three manicure essentials to get you started - from our go-to hand care buys to the polish shades we've been loving this season.

Essie Gel-Like Gel Couture Nail Polish in Shade 102 Atelier at Bay View at Amazon RRP: £10.99 Pastel yellows are proving very popular this season and this essie nail polish is the perfect buttery iteration - complete with a gel-like shine. Portofino '97 Hand Cream View at Victoria Beckham Beauty RRP: £38 Don't let the warm weather fool you. Dry hands and knuckles can strike at any time, but with Victoria Beckham's hand cream - and its hydrating, water-based formula - you can keep your hands nourished and silky smooth. It's also scented with the brand's beloved '97 Portofino perfume, which means your hands will also be carrying a very chic, woody-citrus scent. Manucurist Huile Verte View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15 A nourishing cuticle oil is a must-have for keeping your nails and the surrounding skin healthy and hydrated, particularly if you get professional treatments, like BIAB nails. This one from Manucurist features a strengthening blend of sweet almond, coconut and walnut seed oils

Sennen's Lemon Hibiscus nails

(Image credit: Future)

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Pricket, a manicure involving a pop of lemon yellow was the only choice for May.

"After loving my lemon French tip nails so much last summer, it was only right that I brought them back this year," quips Sennen. "As always, I chose a pinky neutral BIAB base layer and paired it with a creamy butter yellow French tip and ultra-glossy top coat.

Typically, I’m not someone who enjoys nail art, but I always give my nail tech creative freedom, so you can imagine my slight scepticism when she suggested the addition of hibiscus flower nail art on my ring finger and thumb. However, I’ll give credit where credit’s due as its minimalistic design took my talons to a new level that works perfectly for spring."

Fiona's peachy manicure

(Image credit: Future)

For Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, this month was an opportunity to add an accent of bright, feel-good colour to her look.

"May marks the official start of ‘me boring on about my garden’ season. My Brunerra is spraying, my Geums are blooming and my moody little Acer is all swishy sangria-tones after months impersonating a tall, barren twig. And what’s this got to do with nails? Colour. The pleasure I’ve been getting from these first bursts of colour during - in all honesty - a bit of a tricky time personally, has reminded me how life-enhancing a simple, cheerful hue can be. So why not get my nails involved?

"This zingy peach isn’t trending particularly, but it is flattering, springlike and crucially, joyful. If any fellow members of the Monty Don mafia can recommend a container-friendly perennial in a similar hue, I’d be much obliged."

Aleesha's Cherry Blossom nails

(Image credit: Future)

With pretty cherry blossom nails garnering so much attention this season, Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, was keen to test drive the petal-pink for herself.

Unlike the milky pastel hues we've seen in months past, this particular shade is brighter, making it perfect for late spring and early summer, which is very much where May lands. That said, this blossom colour is subtle enough to still complement every outfit and, as Aleesha proves, looks so elegant when paired over longer almond nails.

Naomi's square cranberry manicure

(Image credit: Future)

Having already sported a milky lavender and creamy butter yellow this spring, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, suddenly found herself craving a burst of bold colour.

"While I've been loving all the spring nail colours, rotating three pastel manicures over the past few months left me in dire need of a change. I love the trend of wearing dark nail colours in the seasons that usually see soft or vibrant shades take over, and so, I went for rich and glossy cranberry nails," says Naomi.

"I asked for Bio Sculpture's 'Thornberry' shade, which is this gorgeous moody berry and even opted to change my almond nails for a sharper square shape. The combination feels so modern and a little rebellious for May, which I love, whilst also somewhat mirroring a glass of sangria - and what's more summery than that?"