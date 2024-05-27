French tip nails just got a zingy and very stylish makeover for summer
Lemon yellow is the hue set to grace everyone's nail tips this season - offering yet *another* twist on the timeless French manicure...
Summer is the season of citrus, from the scents we wear to the drinks we sip and these lemon French tip nails are bringing that same zingy premise to our talons...
French tip nails have been the go-to 2024 nail trend for months now, with what feels like endless iterations springing up almost weekly. In spring alone, we saw the likes of pink French tip nails trend along with other creamy pastels but summer it seems, promises a slightly sunnier look. Though perhaps the word juicer is the more apt as - off the back of 'Butter' nails - lemon French tips are the latest, must-have variation.
The look offers the perfect pop of subtle, summery colour and is already proving to be a favourite of nail artists and clients alike, so naturally, we're keen to add the hue to our own manicure rotation...
Lemon French tip nails are the sunny look we're seeing everywhere
Offering a surprisingly soft touch of colour to your look, lemon yellow is one shade we'll be seeing adorn many a French tip in the months to come.
As the name suggests, the pale colour mimics that of a lemon's skin and offers a slight and similarly understated variation on classic white tips - but of course, with an added lemony glow. The design is simple and ideal for minimalistic nail lovers and trend-chasers alike - not to mention it can be adapted to suit every nail shape, from squoval to elegant almond nails.
Our lemon French tip staples
So, if you're looking for a summer nail design that captures the essence of the season, whilst still remaining fairly low-key, these pale yellow French tip nails might be the ultimate solution. And to that end, we've rounded up a few, perfectly lemony nail polishes to recreate the look at home.
RRP: £16.50
This oxygenated nail polish brings the perfect buttery lemon yellow hue to your fingertips, whilst the formula allows them to breathe and for moisture to still penetrate your natural nails beneath.
RRP: £8.99
For a more budget friendly option, this sunny shade is perfect for both an all-over colour or a lemon-inspired French tip.
While pale yellow is the current go-to, one thing that never goes out of style is nailcare - so be sure to invest in one of the best nail strengtheners and top your new French mani with a drop or two of cuticle oil, to nourish the skin around your nailbed.
4 ways to wear a lemon yellow French tip
So, if you're feeling partial to these zingy yellow French tips, here are four ways we recommend wearing them...
1. Almond lemon French tips
If you're a lover of BIAB nails, lemon yellow tips perfectly compliment a cool-toned pink or pink-nude base colour, the likes of which are typically the core colours builder-in-a-bottle is available in. This means you can opt for a strong and long-wearing nail treatment alongside your summery pale yellow tips.
2. Short lemon French tips
If you have short or square nails, this lemony hue will also work perfectly for more of a micro or short French tip nail look. This colour just adds a subtle hint of colour to the ends of your nails, without stealing focus from the rest of your attire.
3. Glazed lemon French tips
If you're looking to elevate this manicure further, why not add a sheer, pearlescent chrome overtop? This 'lemon glaze' combination would be perfect for an occasion look or perhaps as a way to just change up your current lemon tips, mid-season.
4. Lemon half moons
And in-case you're tired of French tip variations, this lemony hue also lends itself perfectly to a half-moon manicure - the pairing of which adds the perfect dose of modern-chic to your look.
