This celeb-approved sunny nail trend is the chicest pick for spring 2024 - here's how to wear it
Creamy, pale yellow 'Butter Nails' are the surprise nail trend we're seeing everywhere this season - beloved by nail pros and celebs alike...
While pastels are always a give-in for spring, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, 'Butter nails' are set to be this year's unexpected hit - with iterations of the glowing, sunny hue cropping up everywhere...
Taking inspiration from everyone's favourite spreadable condiment, this latest yellow manicure is gaining momentum amongst the rest of this season's 2024 nail trends. And really, we shouldn't be surprised, the signs were there, what with the shade's subtler cousin, 'Shell nails' also emerging alongside the likes of classic spring flower nail designs and mint green manicures.
This buttery hue however is a dash more radiant and bright, whilst still fulfilling that 'pastel' requirement - and as mentioned, it's already been given the seal of approval from celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik...
What are Butter Nails?
Aptly named, this nail trend borrows from the bright, golden-yellow colour of butter. Picture peering inside a tub of Anchor Spreadable (or whatever your preferred butter brand) and then attribute that exact shade to your talons - that's the 'Butter Nails' trend.
Taking to Instagram, Bachik - nail artist to stars including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway - shared a close-up picture of the singer and Only Murder's In The Building star, Selena Gomez's fresh nails and wrote: "Trend alert: Butter Manis for Spring." And the rest is history.
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails
A photo posted by tombachik on
Of course, it goes without saying that yellow nails for spring and summer are not a new concept - what with creamy pale yellows and bright lemon yellows already gaining popularity for 2024 - but we must say, there's something rather appealing and joyous about this latest trend's name and look.
So, for anyone hoping to add a pop of creamy, sunny yellow to their look, we've rounded up everything you'll need to recreate a butter manicure at home - along with six ways to style the trending colour, no matter your aesthetic.
Our butter nail staples
Shade "Make My Daisy"
RRP: £17.50
Offering a high shine, this long-lasting nail polish from OPi is perfect for creating a buttery manicure.
Shade "Sunshine Be Mine"
RRP: £8.99
For those seeking a slightly bolder option, this Essie polish offers the perfect sunshine-yellow shade.
Shade "Planet Perfect"
RRP: £9
This vegan and cruelty-free polish is the perfect pale yellow shade, that is so reminiscent of that slab of butter before you spread it on your toast...
For the perfect buttery manicure, be sure to start your nail prep with one of the best nail strengtheners and add a cuticle oil (like this OPI cuticle oil, available at Amazon) as a finishing touch.
6 ways to wear butter nails for spring 2024
For the perfect spring-ready manicure, here are six ways to wear butter yellow, whether you prefer minimal French tips nails or longer almond nail shapes...
1. Squoval butter nails
A post shared by Dian Mitchell
A photo posted by paintedby_didi on
If you're looking for a subtle way to sport this buttery hue, we'd recommend opting for a squoval-style manicure. Not only is squoval one of the trendiest nail shapes for spring 2024 but it offers the perfect, polished and minimalistic look, even when paired with more of a statement shade.
2. Short French tip butter nails
A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on
Short French tip nails are so popular right now, so it only makes sense to pair the design with this sunny and equally trendy hue. It's the perfect look for minimalist manicure lovers who are still draw to this buttery pop of colour.
3. Almond butter nails
A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails
A photo posted by tombachik on
As proven by Tom Bachik, butter-yellow looks so chic and elegant when paired with almond nails. If you prefer longer talons, this is the perfect manicure for you - especially for the spring and summer months.
4. Butter[cup] nails
A post shared by Alison • nailsbyalsn
A photo posted by nailsbyalsn on
If you favour floral nail arts when spring rolls around, why not pair a yellow French tip or block colour with a few daisies or buttercups? It's playful and fun but thanks to the pastel yellow colour palette, it's still fairly understated.
5. Pale yellow butter nails
A post shared by Mateja Novakovic
A photo posted by matejanova on
As mentioned, creamy 'shell'-like yellows are also proving popular this season, so if you're looking for a paler nail colour for the coming weeks, this is a good way to go.
6. Chrome Butter nails
A photo posted by heluviee on
For a touch of glamour, a dusting of pearlescent chrome powder is perfect for pairing with a butter nail colour or French Tip - especially with wedding season fast approaching.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
