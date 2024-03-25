This celeb-approved sunny nail trend is the chicest pick for spring 2024 - here's how to wear it

While pastels are always a give-in for spring, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik, 'Butter nails' are set to be this year's unexpected hit - with iterations of the glowing, sunny hue cropping up everywhere...

Taking inspiration from everyone's favourite spreadable condiment, this latest yellow manicure is gaining momentum amongst the rest of this season's 2024 nail trends. And really, we shouldn't be surprised, the signs were there, what with the shade's subtler cousin, 'Shell nails' also emerging alongside the likes of classic spring flower nail designs and mint green manicures.

This buttery hue however is a dash more radiant and bright, whilst still fulfilling that 'pastel' requirement - and as mentioned, it's already been given the seal of approval from celebrity nail artist, Tom Bachik...

What are Butter Nails?

Aptly named, this nail trend borrows from the bright, golden-yellow colour of butter. Picture peering inside a tub of Anchor Spreadable (or whatever your preferred butter brand) and then attribute that exact shade to your talons - that's the 'Butter Nails' trend.

Taking to Instagram, Bachik - nail artist to stars including Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez and Anne Hathaway - shared a close-up picture of the singer and Only Murder's In The Building star, Selena Gomez's fresh nails and wrote: "Trend alert: Butter Manis for Spring." And the rest is history.

Of course, it goes without saying that yellow nails for spring and summer are not a new concept - what with creamy pale yellows and bright lemon yellows already gaining popularity for 2024 - but we must say, there's something rather appealing and joyous about this latest trend's name and look.

So, for anyone hoping to add a pop of creamy, sunny yellow to their look, we've rounded up everything you'll need to recreate a butter manicure at home - along with six ways to style the trending colour, no matter your aesthetic.

Our butter nail staples

For the perfect buttery manicure, be sure to start your nail prep with one of the best nail strengtheners and add a cuticle oil (like this OPI cuticle oil, available at Amazon) as a finishing touch.

6 ways to wear butter nails for spring 2024

For the perfect spring-ready manicure, here are six ways to wear butter yellow, whether you prefer minimal French tips nails or longer almond nail shapes...

1. Squoval butter nails

If you're looking for a subtle way to sport this buttery hue, we'd recommend opting for a squoval-style manicure. Not only is squoval one of the trendiest nail shapes for spring 2024 but it offers the perfect, polished and minimalistic look, even when paired with more of a statement shade.

2. Short French tip butter nails

Short French tip nails are so popular right now, so it only makes sense to pair the design with this sunny and equally trendy hue. It's the perfect look for minimalist manicure lovers who are still draw to this buttery pop of colour.

3. Almond butter nails

As proven by Tom Bachik, butter-yellow looks so chic and elegant when paired with almond nails. If you prefer longer talons, this is the perfect manicure for you - especially for the spring and summer months.

4. Butter[cup] nails

If you favour floral nail arts when spring rolls around, why not pair a yellow French tip or block colour with a few daisies or buttercups? It's playful and fun but thanks to the pastel yellow colour palette, it's still fairly understated.

5. Pale yellow butter nails

As mentioned, creamy 'shell'-like yellows are also proving popular this season, so if you're looking for a paler nail colour for the coming weeks, this is a good way to go.

6. Chrome Butter nails

For a touch of glamour, a dusting of pearlescent chrome powder is perfect for pairing with a butter nail colour or French Tip - especially with wedding season fast approaching.