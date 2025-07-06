Budget to Blowout: The only three mascaras I reach for to make my lashes look longer and fuller

Many of us dream of waking up with naturally long, fluttery lashes, and while that may not be a reality, I've found three quality mascaras that do a stellar job of mimicking that exact look.

Scouting out the best mascara that earns the title of 'The One' is much like finding your soulmate. Many people often stick to the buys they know and love to do a great job, whilst others bear no loyal affiliation to a specific formula, often trialing a new mascara whenever in need of a restock. As a Beauty Writer, I often fall into the latter as I test dozens of new beauty products month upon month. However, that's not to say that I haven't stumbled across a handful of trusted buys that I always find myself returning to when I'm not reviewing the latest launches.

Nowadays, there's not only an array of formulas designed specifically to suit your lashes' needs - whether that be the best mascaras for short lashes or the best mascaras for straight lashes - but there's also plenty of quality options available on the market that suit a plethora of budgets too. So, with that in mind, I've curated an edit of my top three mascaras that encourage longer and fuller-looking lashes - with a drugstore, mid-point and luxury option to choose from.

Current deals on my top picks

The three mascaras I swear by for longer-looking eyelashes

Before we get into my lengthening mascara recommendations, it's worth giving you some context on my lashes and mascara preferences. I have very straight lashes, to the point where they are slightly angled downwards, which means they require a quality formula mascara to lift them. I prefer a natural, lengthened look, avidly avoiding mascaras that leave my lashes with that spider-legs effect. That said, let me introduce the three buys that have stood out from the crowd thanks to their impressive results that tick each one of my boxes.

Budget Lengthening Mascara

The high street beauty store makes home to many hidden gem mascaras that also boast affordable price tags, including those from L'Oréal Paris. Despite being newer to the makeup scene, the brand's Paradise Big Deal Mascara has already made quite the impression.

This formula is the most flexible of the three, meaning it not only lengthens but also has a darker, high-impact finish that gives the lashes a thicker and fuller effect. It's easily buildable to achieve your desired noticeable length and volume, all without causing any clumping, and it separates the lashes for a fanned-out effect. The formula also feels super lightweight on the eye, which is great for anyone who finds heavy mascaras jarring and irritable - like me.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Budget-Friendly L'Oréal Paris Paradise Big Deal Mascara View at Amazon $9.88 at Amazon $12.97 at Walmart RRP: £12.99 Boasting a cross-conic brush with different length bristles, this L'Oréal mascara evenly distributes its lightweight formula onto the lashes for a smooth, volumised and separated effect. Designed to not weigh down the lashes, this mascara can be layered and built up to achieve your desired finish - all without causing any clumping. Buy if: You're seeking a budget-friendly buy that lengthens and boosts volume, without causing lashes to clump and be weighed down.

Mid-Price Lengthening Mascara

If I'm totally honest, this is the mascara out of my abundant assortment that I reach for the most - it's ok to have favourites sometimes, right? When it comes to mascara formulas I prefer those on the drier side, as I find those that are more on the liquid side can often be messy and weigh my lashes down, however from the get-go, Glossier's Lash Slick champions the perfect texture.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If lengthening your lashes is your main priority, not so much volumising or adding definition, this is the mascara for you. Its tapered cone brush, in tandem with its lengthening fibres, work to extend your lashes for a naturally wispy, fluttery finish.

It doesn't boast an overly concentrated pigment, yet it is still very noticeable, making it a stellar choice for those wanting one of the best natural-looking mascaras to wear on a daily basis. That said, it does require a fair few coats in order to boost the drama and definition for evening wear, however it does layer well with other mascaras on the market - I find Sculpted By Aimee's Lash Lift Mascara does just the trick.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Mid-Price Must-Have Glossier Lash Slick Mascara View at Sephora RRP: £20 If you're searching for a truly weightless mascara, look no further than Glossier's Lash Slick. This lightweight, flexible formula and tapered comb brush have lifting and lengthening at its core, delivering a natural-looking longer, separated lashes. Not to mention, the formula is equipped with Japanese Fiber Technology for fibres that cling to the lashes for added length, plus vegan biotin for softer lashes. Buy if: Naturally lifted, lengthened and fluttery lashes is your go-to look.

Blowout Lengthening Mascara

This mascara might've earned cult status in the beauty world, but not just for its scandalous name. In fact, it's the formula inside that has mostly earned its well-known status. This mascara requires the least effort to achieve your desired results, which is no surprise considering it is the most luxe of the trio. Its wand effortlessly glides through the lashes, thoroughly and evenly coating each and every one with the formula.

When I say it works its magic in the blink of an eye, I mean it. As soon as it graces the lashes, this mascara immediately boosts length, volume and definition, delivering a naturally fluttery and lifted appearance. I must say, it's not my go-to choice for overly hot or humid weather (we're talking 30 degrees celsius and beyond) as it can smudge, however it's a stellar choice for a day-to-night look.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Blowout Buy Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara View at Sephora $16 at Sephora $29 at Nordstrom RRP: £28 If you're looking for a splurge, this mascara is formulated with Film-Forming Polymers to dramatically lengthen the eyelashes, locking them in place for long-wear. Its hourglass-shaped brush effortlessly hugs the lashes, evenly distributing the formula for the ultimate volumised, fluttery finish. This vegan formula is packed full of nourishing ingredients too, such as peptides to condition and Acacia Senegal Tree Extract to give the lashes a lifted, feline effect. Buy if: You're looking for a lengthening mascara that simultaneously lifts, boosts volume and adds dramatic definition too.

How I apply my mascara for longer-looking lashes

I keep my mascara routine fairly simple, however I rely on a quality eyelash curler to lift my naturally straight lashes prior to mascara application. I typically reach for the Shiseido Eyelash Curler, as it is both comfortable on the eyes and effectively unlocks a fluttery effect in just a few seconds. When it comes to applying my mascara, I remove the excess product from the wand to avoid clumping, before wiggling it back and forth through my eyelashes. To boost length and drama, I then complete the look by combing through my lashes.

It's also worth mentioning that I apply my UKLASH Lash Growth Serum each and every night as part of my evening skincare routine. Swiping this formula over my lash line before heading to bed has helped to give my eyelashes a lengthened and fuller appearance, too.