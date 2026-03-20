If you like Glossier's Lash Slick mascara, you'll love this £10 alternative for expensive-looking lashes

I've been loyal to Glossier's Lash Slick for years, but this more affordable buy has swayed me

Aleesha Badkar's avatar
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Glossier Mascara next to an image of Aleesha Badkar, with an &#039;If you like this...&#039; heading above the photo and mascara swatches in the background
(Image credit: Future / Glossier)

When it comes to makeup, mascara is one of the products we tend to reach for the most - after all, lifted, lengthened and fluttery lashes can take a makeup look from laidback to put-together in seconds.

And over the years, Glossier's Lash Slick has earned a reputation as one of the best mascaras on the market, for its lightweight formula that lifts lashes, and keeps them in place all day without any dropping, flaking or smudging.

But if you're someone who wears mascara everyday and has to top up pretty often, you might be looking for something a little more affordable than an option upward of £20. So we've found a £10 alternative that might be just what you need in your makeup bag.

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If you like Glossier's Lash Slick mascara, try this...

From high-street buys to niche, makeup artist-loved staples, mascara prices have quite a wide range - and, at £20, Glossier's Lash Slick falls around the middle of the spectrum.

And while I have been a true Lash Slick loyalist for nearly a decade, this niche tubing mascara that's half the price has definitely caught my eye...

While I don't think I'll ever be giving up my Lash Slick completely, as the results really are unmatchable, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative or just something for casual days to help stretch your more expensive options a little longer, this £10 buy has my vote.

Aleesha Badkar
Aleesha Badkar
Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, woman&home

Aleesha is Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products—with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance.

She has years of eCommerce experience, previously working as Deputy Editor for My Imperfect Life, where she headed up the beauty, fashion and eCommerce pages, after a long stint as Shopping Writer for woman&home. In the past, she has contributed to a number of women's lifestyle publications, including Women's Health and Stylist, and has earned an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and an AOP awards nomination for her past work on woman&home's news team.

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