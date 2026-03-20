If you like Glossier's Lash Slick mascara, you'll love this £10 alternative for expensive-looking lashes

When it comes to makeup, mascara is one of the products we tend to reach for the most - after all, lifted, lengthened and fluttery lashes can take a makeup look from laidback to put-together in seconds.

And over the years, Glossier's Lash Slick has earned a reputation as one of the best mascaras on the market, for its lightweight formula that lifts lashes, and keeps them in place all day without any dropping, flaking or smudging.

But if you're someone who wears mascara everyday and has to top up pretty often, you might be looking for something a little more affordable than an option upward of £20. So we've found a £10 alternative that might be just what you need in your makeup bag.

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If you like Glossier's Lash Slick mascara, try this...

From high-street buys to niche, makeup artist-loved staples, mascara prices have quite a wide range - and, at £20, Glossier's Lash Slick falls around the middle of the spectrum.

And while I have been a true Lash Slick loyalist for nearly a decade, this niche tubing mascara that's half the price has definitely caught my eye...

Why we love Lash Slick... Glossier Glossier Lash Slick tubing mascara £20 at Glossier A true beauty all-time favourite for me, this is one that I have on my dressing table, in my handbag, in my travel makeup bag - essentially anywhere I might need a little sweep. With its lightweight formula that truly slicks onto lashes, lifting them while adding just a touch of volume and accentuation thanks to the fibres in the formula, it's definitely one of the best natural-looking mascaras around. It creates a full, fluttery and fanned-out look with just a small swipe long the lashes - and lasts all day without smudging, falling or flaking. Why you should try this... MCoBeauty MCoBeauty Xtendlash Tubing Mascara £10 at Amazon UK When this landed on my desk, it's safe to say, I was more dubious than curious. I don't get on with most mascaras, so I wasn't expecting much more here - but on application, I was surprisingly humbled. It gave me a very similar lift to the Glossier Lask Slick, with a lightweight formual that dried very into place, keeping my eyelash curler-curled lashes lifted and fanned out. It didn't add quite the same full finish that Lash Slick's fibres create, but for half the price, this is definitely one I'll keep around for those more casual occasions.

While I don't think I'll ever be giving up my Lash Slick completely, as the results really are unmatchable, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative or just something for casual days to help stretch your more expensive options a little longer, this £10 buy has my vote.