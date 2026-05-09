This limited-edition Boots edit is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your spring skincare routine for less
This chic beauty bag includes 12 bestselling skincare buys, from the likes of Byoma, The Inkey List and Cetaphil
This is not a drill. Boots has launched yet another limited-edition beauty edit, and it serves as the perfect opportunity to upgrade your spring skincare routine for a fraction of the price.
Yes, it's that time again. After the success of their recent beauty box deals, such as the New and Trending box and the Easter beauty box, Boots has launched an all-new limited-edition edit, stuffed full of bestselling skincare formulas that are ideal for the spring season.
Equipped with everything you need for a complete skincare routine, from the best cleansers to the best face moisturisers, this specially curated edit from the high street retailer deserves to be on your radar – here's why.
Why we're loving the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit this season
Housed inside a limited-edition pink makeup bag, you'll find a selection of skincare buys to carry you through the spring season – from radiance-boosting sunscreen to a juicy tinted lip balm, and much more. Plus, with its contents boasting a worth value of over £105, you'll be saving yourself £75 – that's a huge 71% discount.
Worth £105+
RRP: £30
Number of items: 12 (6 full size, plus reusable makeup bag)
Value of box: £105.20
Highest value item: £14.99
What's included? This limited-edition edit features some of the biggest drugstore brands, including Vaseline, Curel, Byoma and The Inkey List. Products include intensely nourishing moisturisers, a hydrating milky cleanser and a line-smoothing eye cream.
What's inside the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit
If you're anything like us, you'll want to take a peek into the edit for yourself and that's where we come in. We've put together a list of the 12 products that you can expect to find in the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit...
- Vaseline Gluta-Hya Lip Serum Gloss Rosy Pink – Full size
- The Breakout Hack Patch It Up Everyday Multi-Size Pimple Patches 72 pcs – Full size
- Boots Jelly Pop Lip Sleep Mask – Full size
- Biore UV Aqua Rich Water Essence Sunscreen SPF30 50ml – Full size
- The Inkey List Hydrating Milk Cleanser 180ml – Full size
- BYOMA Blemish Control Moisturiser 50ml – Full size
- Haru Haru Wonder Black Rice Probiotics Barrier Essence 30ml
- RoC Line Smoothing Eye Cream 7.4g
- Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser 29ml
- Cetaphil Daily Defence Cream SPF50 10g
- Curel Intensive Moisture Facial Cream 4g
- Curel Hydrating Water Essence 8ml
- Boots Limited Edition Diagonal Bag
Where to buy the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit
For those wanting to snap up the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit, you can find it exclusively online at the Boots website. You will qualify for free standard delivery in 3-5 working days, or you can make the most of next-day delivery for an extra £5.95. Alternatively, you can use their free click and collect service to have your edit delivered to your nearest Boots store.
How long is the Boots Spring Skincare Refresh Edit available for?
If you know a thing or two about the Boots beauty boxes and edits, you'll know that they never usually have an official end date. Instead, as they are limited editions, they are only available while stocks last. So, if you want to snap it up, we'd recommend doing so quickly to avoid missing out.
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Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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