Summer's here, and M&S just launched the chicest holiday edit - I think it's their best collection yet
Get set for the Summer of Love That
M&S has been absolutely unstoppable when it comes to fashion for the last few months, and the British clothing brand certainly isn't slowing down as we hurtle towards summer.
In fact, they've just launched The Summer of Love That - their biggest and boldest season yet. The Summer '26 collection is packed full of heatwave-ready holiday dresses, feel-good shorts, breezy linen, flattering swimwear and travel outfits that will make packing for your sun-soaked trips so simple. There's occasionwear in there too if you've got some big dates in the diary.
M&S is celebrating with a runway show, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg at Casa del Compliments in Ibiza, which is being streamed this evening. According to the brand, "Casa del Compliments embodies summer, where compliments are currency and M&S’s founding belief comes to life: to make people look amazing and feel their very best."
Prices start at just £18 for a swimsuit, but be warned, everything M&S launches at the moment seems to go viral, so be quick to click before your size sells out. Then be prepared to hear 'love that' a lot in the coming months...
Shop the M&S summer holiday collection
Linen trousers are a must in the hot weather, and this striped pair is the latest in a line-up of six colour options of this style. Spend a few minutes scrolling through the 3,000+ customer reviews, and you'll be convinced. These are lightweight, wash well and are available in four lengths, in sizes 6 to 24.
You simply cannot go wrong with a good white linen shirt in the warmer months, whether you wear yours with jeans and sandals or throw in on over your swimwear. Customers say it fits a little on the larger side, which is great if you like the oversized look, but it's worth keeping in mind if you prefer a slimmer fit.
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Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
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