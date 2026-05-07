Summer's here, and M&S just launched the chicest holiday edit - I think it's their best collection yet

M&S has been absolutely unstoppable when it comes to fashion for the last few months, and the British clothing brand certainly isn't slowing down as we hurtle towards summer.

In fact, they've just launched The Summer of Love That - their biggest and boldest season yet. The Summer '26 collection is packed full of heatwave-ready holiday dresses, feel-good shorts, breezy linen, flattering swimwear and travel outfits that will make packing for your sun-soaked trips so simple. There's occasionwear in there too if you've got some big dates in the diary.

M&S is celebrating with a runway show, hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg at Casa del Compliments in Ibiza, which is being streamed this evening. According to the brand, "Casa del Compliments embodies summer, where compliments are currency and M&S’s founding belief comes to life: to make people look amazing and feel their very best."

Prices start at just £18 for a swimsuit, but be warned, everything M&S launches at the moment seems to go viral, so be quick to click before your size sells out. Then be prepared to hear 'love that' a lot in the coming months...

Shop the M&S summer holiday collection