You can count on these 15 bestselling looks on M&S to help you beat the heat in comfort and style

I know none of us wants to be wearing clothes right now, but if you are having to get dressed, or leave your house, you may as well nail what to wear in the heat and look and feel good whilst doing so. M&S have had a fantastic season, and it feels like the British clothing brand is going from strength to strength, and these 15 bestsellers are sure bets to help you beat the warm weather.

As with all of our hot-weather style content, whether it's the best summer dresses, great tees or staples to add to your summer capsule wardrobe, you largely want to look for natural fabrics such as linen or cotton, as well as airy, relaxed shapes. This will help get the maximum air to your skin, keep clothes breathable and make you feel less hot.

Whether you're a self-confessed dressoholic, love the comfort of trousers, or just need a t-shirt update, M&S has the answer. Alongside its own brand line, it now also stocks lots of other high street brands, so you can really get a great selection and plenty of choice in terms of style, size and fit.