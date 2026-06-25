I’m absolutely melting in this heat - here's 12 under-£30 breezy pieces from M&S and Uniqlo I'm eyeing to stay cool

If, like the rest of the UK right now, you're struggling to stay comfortable in the heat, the high-street has got some breathable, easy-to-wear pieces to keep you feeling cool while still looking put together.

Choosing the right fabrics makes all the difference in the heatwave - think linen, cotton and relaxed fits that allow plenty of airflow and are versatile enough that you’ll reach for them long after the heatwave.

Here I’ve rounded up 12 affordable buys from M&S and Uniqlo that look more expensive than their modest price tags, and are designed to help you stay cool through the summer and beyond.