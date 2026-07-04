John Lewis has solved my heatwave style dilemma with a super chic linen range from just £29

Last week's heatwave was a struggle for most of us and one of the main issues I had was figuring out what to wear wear in the heat. My wardrobe was very unprepared for the extreme conditions, so I’m prepping for the next fiery-hot forecast with the latest linen buys from John Lewis.

Linen has seen a bit of a high fashion resurgence this season with lots of big brands including Mint Velvet, M&S and Uniqlo putting a fresh take on the trusty woven fabric, and the pieces from John Lewis really are some of the best on the high street right now. The summer-ready drop is filled with everyday staples from tops and shirts to trousers and dresses, and it starts from just £29. In a wash of soft neutrals with some pops of plum and blue in the mix, each item will blend nicely with any summer capsule wardrobe.

Of course, it was the linen fabrics that first drew me to this covetable range but I also love the simplicity of the styles - the lack of frills and embellishment keeps them feeling effortlessly chic and means they have plenty of versatility when it comes to styling. And I don't know about you, when it comes to hot weather outfits, I like clean shapes and unfussy finishes.