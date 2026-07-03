Jelena Djokovic's pretty floral H&M dress proves you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic at Wimbledon
Spotted today at Wimbledon, Jelena's £17 dress feels undeniably chic
Jelena Djokovic proves that elegant Wimbledon style doesn't have to come with a designer price tag. Supporting her husband, Novak Djokovic, during the tournament today, she wears a pretty floral midi-dress from H&M.
You might think the best summer dresses cost a small fortune, but the high street is actually brimming with beautiful, affordable designs and Jelena's dress only further confirms this.
Her lightweight dress features a strappy design, a fitted bodice and is covered in a colourful floral motif. She carries a woven visor – ideal for the sunny weather – and finishes off the look with hoop earrings and gold-framed sunglasses.
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Exact match
Jelena's pretty floral dress has almost sold out, highlighting its timeless appeal. It has a flattering fitted bodice and voluminous skirt, and we love the colourful print.
The smocked gathered bodice of this dress makes it an extremely flattering choice. Its lightweight silhouette makes it a stylish choice if you're wondering what to wear in the heat.
From garden parties to outdoor nuptials, this piece can work for both smart-casual occasions and as a summer wedding guest dress. Check out the up to 60% off Phase Eight sale while you're shopping.