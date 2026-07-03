Jelena Djokovic's pretty floral H&M dress proves you don't have to spend a fortune to look chic at Wimbledon

Jelena Djokovic proves that elegant Wimbledon style doesn't have to come with a designer price tag. Supporting her husband, Novak Djokovic, during the tournament today, she wears a pretty floral midi-dress from H&M.

You might think the best summer dresses cost a small fortune, but the high street is actually brimming with beautiful, affordable designs and Jelena's dress only further confirms this.

Her lightweight dress features a strappy design, a fitted bodice and is covered in a colourful floral motif. She carries a woven visor – ideal for the sunny weather – and finishes off the look with hoop earrings and gold-framed sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)