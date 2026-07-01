18 under-£80 pieces to buy in the Phase Eight sale now that event season is in full swing
Shop the end of season sale with up to 60% off selected styles
Several members of the woman&home team and I were lucky enough to spend a day at Royal Ascot just recently, and we asked lots of glamorous racegoers what they were wearing. Everyone looked so sophisticated, and the answer we heard more than any other was "it's from Phase Eight!"
Good news, then, if you've got an event coming up soon, because the Phase Eight up to 60% off sale is in full swing, and I'm genuinely astonished at the bargains that are on offer. We're not just talking small reductions here - everything I've added to my wishlist is under £80, and it includes chic jumpsuits, wedding guest-ready dresses, shoes you can dance the night away in and even hats.
Phase Eight sale - now on
My top tips for shopping the Phase Eight sale? The British clothing brand is famous for its well-fitting jumpsuits and polished dresses, so I'd start there. Sizes range from UK 6 to 20, and there are often petite options available, too. Filters are your friend when it comes to sale shopping - there's nothing worse than falling in love with a style only to find they don't have your size!
Phase Eight sale: dresses and jumpsuits
45% off
Butter yellow is still one of the biggest fashion colour trends 2026, and this flattering frill front dress is a great way to lean in. It's a linen blend fabric, making it perfect for sunny days, and it's available in regular or petite lengths.
40% off
I normally struggle to find jumpsuits that fit as I'm very pear-shaped, but Phase Eight always seems to get it right. The striking blue colour of this all-in-one is beautiful, and it's an entire outfit for only £55.
60% off
If you're a fan of florals, this wrap dress has got your name written all over it. The fabric has a metallic thread running through it, which will really catch the light. You've got a few colour options when it comes to matching the print with accessories, too.
50% off
Looking for the most stylish summer dresses to hide a tummy? The tiered design, belted waist and eye-catching print all work together to boost your confidence. It's a breezy midi that you could pair with sandals or comfortable trainers.
45% off
Wondering what to wear to Wimbledon? This striped shirt dress is a fresh twist on Wimbledon whites, and will look so chic paired with tan leather accessories.
60% off
This stunning dress has a real Zimmermann feel. The buttons down the front make it look much more designer than high street, and the blouson sleeves are spot on for the hot weather.
50% off
Another genius jumpsuit, this style has got five-star reviews from customers. It boasts clever shirred detailing at the back, so you're guaranteed to get the perfect fit.