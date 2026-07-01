18 under-£80 pieces to buy in the Phase Eight sale now that event season is in full swing

Several members of the woman&home team and I were lucky enough to spend a day at Royal Ascot just recently, and we asked lots of glamorous racegoers what they were wearing. Everyone looked so sophisticated, and the answer we heard more than any other was "it's from Phase Eight!"

Good news, then, if you've got an event coming up soon, because the Phase Eight up to 60% off sale is in full swing, and I'm genuinely astonished at the bargains that are on offer. We're not just talking small reductions here - everything I've added to my wishlist is under £80, and it includes chic jumpsuits, wedding guest-ready dresses, shoes you can dance the night away in and even hats.

Phase Eight sale - now on

My top tips for shopping the Phase Eight sale? The British clothing brand is famous for its well-fitting jumpsuits and polished dresses, so I'd start there. Sizes range from UK 6 to 20, and there are often petite options available, too. Filters are your friend when it comes to sale shopping - there's nothing worse than falling in love with a style only to find they don't have your size!