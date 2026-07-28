While I might not be the most knowledgeable on horse racing, putting together the perfect race day outfit is very much where I hit my winning streak. And when it comes to recommendations for summer event outfits, Phase Eight is the British clothing brand I'm recommending.

Whether you have race days or nuptials in your diary, this occasion-ready retailer has a host of styles for every dress code. As official womenswear partner of Goodwood Racecourse 2026, Phase Eight dresses, tailoring, accessories and fascinators are ready to meet every enclosure or event guideline this summer.

Offering complete head-to-toe styling - because who doesn't love a one-stop shop when getting ready for a special occasion- Phase Eight's timeless designs focus on flattering fits, classic colourways and pretty prints that you can wear long after race season is over. With free UK delivery over £150 and a summer sale that's actually packed full of occasion options too, you're bound to meet your match.