I previewed Coleen Rooney's Primark collection before it dropped - this £30 faux leather jacket stole the show

Following the huge success of her first collaboration with the affordable high street brand earlier this year, Coleen Rooney is back with another Primark collection.

It lands online today, but I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek last week. Not only was I seriously impressed with the quality of the pieces, but it also had me feeling very excited for autumn. Oh, and everything is priced at £30 or less, so it's very budget-friendly.

The By Coleen collection is available to shop online via click and collect, and it's all about making every day chic. There's super soft loungewear, designs in an autumn-ready colour palette of burgundy and toffee, plus some of the best barrel leg jeans you'll find on the high street.

But after trying on the collection, the jackets came out top of my wishlist. I can't decide between the £30 faux leather funnel neck jacket and the £26 checked jacket - they'll be the first items to sell out if you ask me...

Caroline Parr trying on the new By Coleen Primark collection (Image credit: Caroline Parr)

Shop Primark x Coleen Rooney