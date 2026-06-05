Not barrel, not wide-leg, Coleen Rooney just reminded us why we'll always be loyal to straight-leg jeans

We don't see Coleen Rooney very often, but when we do, her style always impresses. In a casual but cool ensemble, Coleen was spotted at Soccer Aid 2026 in classic, mid blue, straight leg jeans and a wavy striped knit sweater in a neutral beige-gold hue.

Wearing the button-up as a replacement for a sweater, the high-waisted hem helped to draw attention to Coleen's curves. The mid-blue jeans, a style staple, were a great choice for early summer temperatures, and the perfect partner to a neutral knit.

Accenting her bronze-hued sweater with gold jewellery, Coleen's look exuded elegance, but all with a distinctly relaxed air. While we're more used to seeing highly dressed up ensembles from the star, her casual aesthetic is one we're eagerly bookmarking for early summer climes, and Coleen's smart Sandro cardigan is still available to buy.

Coleen Rooney nails early summer styling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Gold jewellery to try

Inilbran Boho Large Circle Gold Disc Coin Stud Earrings £8.50 at Amazon It's hard to see Coleen's exact style, but this hammered stud and hoop is a great option for adding affordable glamour to your outfit. Pandora Organically Shaped Double Hoop Earrings £99 at Pandora A double hoop, this sculptural pair is such an elegant option, and will add a luxurious finish to any jeans and a jumper outfit.

Coleen leaned into the suddenly warm but drizzly weather in this timeless outfit. Her bronze-hued cardigan is the kind of neutral design that can work year-round, teaming beautifully with blue or white denim, depending on the forecast, making it a strong investment buy.

Keeping it casual, Coleen paired her smart cardigan with a pair of straight-legged jeans, and the pared-back combination was cool and casual - a perfect look for her attendance at Soccer Aid 2026.

Accenting her outfit wisely with a selection of gold jewels, Coleen proved that even laidback looks can feel elevated when you pay attention to the finer details, and while this look would have worked unaccesorised, it's her statement earrings and tonal watch that showcase her fashion prowess to perfection.