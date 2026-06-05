Not barrel, not wide-leg, Coleen Rooney just reminded us why we'll always be loyal to straight-leg jeans
Accenting her neutral knit and denim jeans with gold jewellery was an elegant move
We don't see Coleen Rooney very often, but when we do, her style always impresses. In a casual but cool ensemble, Coleen was spotted at Soccer Aid 2026 in classic, mid blue, straight leg jeans and a wavy striped knit sweater in a neutral beige-gold hue.
Wearing the button-up as a replacement for a sweater, the high-waisted hem helped to draw attention to Coleen's curves. The mid-blue jeans, a style staple, were a great choice for early summer temperatures, and the perfect partner to a neutral knit.
Accenting her bronze-hued sweater with gold jewellery, Coleen's look exuded elegance, but all with a distinctly relaxed air. While we're more used to seeing highly dressed up ensembles from the star, her casual aesthetic is one we're eagerly bookmarking for early summer climes, and Coleen's smart Sandro cardigan is still available to buy.
Coleen Rooney nails early summer styling
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exact match
An exact match, this Sandro cardigan is one of those luxe pieces that you can get plenty of mileage from. The golden-tan hue elevates this classic silhouette, while the waisted cut is ideal for highlighting or creating a nipped in waist. And while Coleen paired hers with denim, you could easily team one with a neutral coloured skirt or tailored trousers.
Uniqlo make some of the best jeans, and they even offer instore alterations. At under £35, it feels like Uniqlo denim is one of the best high street secrets, but we don't get keep. In a lovely mid-blue hue, this classic colourway and shape will be the backbone to your capsule wardrobe year round for cool but casual outfit ideas.
Mid-blue, straight leg, there is a reason that regardless of the denim trends of 2026, slim fitting jeans are a style we all turn to when we need to feel effortlessly put-together.
M&S are having a stellar season, particularly when it comes to denim, and these darker indigo jeans are an ideal choice for a more polished finish. Try these as part of a jeans and blazer outfit too.
Gold jewellery to try
Coleen leaned into the suddenly warm but drizzly weather in this timeless outfit. Her bronze-hued cardigan is the kind of neutral design that can work year-round, teaming beautifully with blue or white denim, depending on the forecast, making it a strong investment buy.
Keeping it casual, Coleen paired her smart cardigan with a pair of straight-legged jeans, and the pared-back combination was cool and casual - a perfect look for her attendance at Soccer Aid 2026.
Accenting her outfit wisely with a selection of gold jewels, Coleen proved that even laidback looks can feel elevated when you pay attention to the finer details, and while this look would have worked unaccesorised, it's her statement earrings and tonal watch that showcase her fashion prowess to perfection.
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Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
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