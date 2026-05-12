Not barrel, not wide, Kelly Reilly shows that straight-leg jeans are still the most versatile and flattering

A chic spring look, Kelly Reilly teamed timeless neutrals with denim

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
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Kelly Reilly wearing straight leg jeans on May 06, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)
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While we’ve been inspired by a range of A-listers who have styled the denim staple, Kelly Reilly took the ticket when she styled her straight-leg jeans with a pair of neutral, suede boots and a wool coat for a radio appearance earlier this month.

Straight leg jeans are having a real moment in the fashion spotlight right now, with the classic silhouette being favoured by celebrities for the sleek edge it can bring to both casual and elevated, everyday looks.

Alongside her light-wash denim, she wore the Germain coat by DÔEN, and its structured silhouette adds an elevated touch to the jeans style. Leaning into this sophisticated look, she introduced suede textures through her stone-grey boots and camel–hued shoulder bag, which highlighted the tones in the heritage-inspired pattern of her blouse.

Kelly Reilly wearing straight leg jeans on May 06, 2026 in London, England

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Style Straight Leg Jeans Like Kelly Reilly

If you’ve been on the fence in the argument between straight jeans vs skinny jeans, this look is certainly a point for the straight leg side. While denim trends for 2026 have ushered in some baggier shapes, such as barrel legs and stove pipes, the straight silhouette remains a steadfast option that Kelly proves is an elevated staple, especially when styled alongside heeled boots, which instantly add a luxurious feel to her outfit.

Timeless and chic, her jeans feel smart and sleek thanks to their consistent width from the hip to ankle, which is a great fit if you’re struggling to find the best jeans for your body shape, as it's one of the most universally flattering styles. Paired with a gently oversized jacket, the thigh-grazing hemline teamed with a straight leg kept the outfit feeling proportional.

The soft, neutral colour palette Kelly wore added to her outfits' overall charm. Her lightwash jeans were light and bright, and paired beautifully with the neutral jacket and shirt for a smart casual outfit crafted from spring capsule wardrobe heroes.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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