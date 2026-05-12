Not barrel, not wide, Kelly Reilly shows that straight-leg jeans are still the most versatile and flattering

While we’ve been inspired by a range of A-listers who have styled the denim staple, Kelly Reilly took the ticket when she styled her straight-leg jeans with a pair of neutral, suede boots and a wool coat for a radio appearance earlier this month.

Straight leg jeans are having a real moment in the fashion spotlight right now, with the classic silhouette being favoured by celebrities for the sleek edge it can bring to both casual and elevated, everyday looks.

Alongside her light-wash denim, she wore the Germain coat by DÔEN, and its structured silhouette adds an elevated touch to the jeans style. Leaning into this sophisticated look, she introduced suede textures through her stone-grey boots and camel–hued shoulder bag, which highlighted the tones in the heritage-inspired pattern of her blouse.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Style Straight Leg Jeans Like Kelly Reilly

Exact match DOEN Germain Coat -- Light Khaki £830 at Doen This is the exact coat that Kelly is wearing, and the 3/4 length is a great choice for spring weather. With a shacket (shirt-jacket) style cut, front pockets and vintage-inspired buttons, this neutral design will slip effortlessly over everything from jeans to floral dresses, all with a gorgeous, bohemian-esque feel. M&S High Waisted Relaxed Straight Jeans £40 at M&S Both the wash and fit of these M&S jeans make them a great alternative to Kelly's pair. The high waist makes them so flattering as it elongates the leg, with M&S shoppers saying they are 'great quality' as well as being 'very comfortable.' Amazon Essentials Fitted Stretch Heel Ankle Boots £34.80 at Amazon These easy-going yet sophisticated ankle boots are sure to see tons of wear across the seasons, with their versatile grey hue complementing a range of colours. The block heel makes them more wearable for longer periods, while the short boot will work with midis, maxis, and jeans with ease. Sézane Paolo Coat £285 at Sézane With patch pockets and chunky, statement buttons like those on Kelly's coat, this Sézane piece offers a similar look and feel. It's made from 75% wool, too, so it will be nice and cosy on those chilly spring days and can definitely still feature in your wardrobe through the autumn. Mango 100% Cotton Checked Shirt £49.99 at Mango Bringing a Western-inspired feel to her outfit, Kelly styled her jeans with a checked shirt like this one from Mango. Western trends tend to peak in the summer season, thanks to their bohemian nods that are ideal for festival season. Tuck this shirt into the waistband of your jeans for a smart finish. River Island Blue Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans £49 at River Island These straight-leg jeans come in a range of denim hues, but this lightwash version is a great match for Kelly's denim. Their long legs make them ideal for wearing with heels, while the lighter wash is ideal for ushering in casual summer outfit ideas.

If you’ve been on the fence in the argument between straight jeans vs skinny jeans, this look is certainly a point for the straight leg side. While denim trends for 2026 have ushered in some baggier shapes, such as barrel legs and stove pipes, the straight silhouette remains a steadfast option that Kelly proves is an elevated staple, especially when styled alongside heeled boots, which instantly add a luxurious feel to her outfit.

Timeless and chic, her jeans feel smart and sleek thanks to their consistent width from the hip to ankle, which is a great fit if you’re struggling to find the best jeans for your body shape, as it's one of the most universally flattering styles. Paired with a gently oversized jacket, the thigh-grazing hemline teamed with a straight leg kept the outfit feeling proportional.

The soft, neutral colour palette Kelly wore added to her outfits' overall charm. Her lightwash jeans were light and bright, and paired beautifully with the neutral jacket and shirt for a smart casual outfit crafted from spring capsule wardrobe heroes.